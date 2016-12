Site Seers

Help boost travel throughout the borough.

Applications for the 2017 Manhattan Cultural Tourism Grant are now open.

Each year, the New York City and Company Foundation funds the Manhattan Cultural Tourism Grant Program to support cultural and arts non-profit organizations in neighborhoods throughout Manhattan. These grants are administered by Borough President Gale A. Brewer and support organizations’ development of programming and production of marketing materials to expand the public’s awareness of Manhattan’s diverse neighborhoods and the unique cultural opportunities found there.

All cultural and arts non-profit organizations that meet the NYC and Company Foundation’s eligibility requirements (found at on.nyc.gov/16JIh7P) are encouraged to apply.

For programmatic help, please contact Carianne Carleo-Evangelist, Senior Director of Cultural and Community Relations at NYC and Company at cevangelist@nycgo.com. For other inquiries, please contact Sania Ahmed, Budget Analyst at the Borough President’s Office at sahmed@manhattanbp.nyc.gov.

The application deadline is January 16, 2017. To apply, visit http://bit.ly/1mlnkYA, choose the “2017 Manhattan Borough Cultural Tourism Grant” process and follow the instructions.

For more information, please visit the Borough President’s website at http://on.nyc.gov/1djEqhd.