Sisters Strike

Strike out together.

Organizers of the Women’s March, which drew millions across cities worldwide, have released new details for their next event to be held on International Women’s Day.

“A Day Without A Woman” on Wed., Mar. 8th is being described as a “one-day demonstration of economic solidarity,” and encourages specific actions for “everyone, everywhere” intended to highlight the socio-economic impact of women and their contributions in the workforce.

They are:

Women taking the day off from paid and unpaid labor

No shopping for one day (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses)

Wearing red in solidarity

“Together we will mark the day by recognizing the enormous value [of] women of all backgrounds, while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity,” organizers said in a statement.

The group also referenced other protest events centered on economic activity, including the “bodega strike” in New York City; the “Day without Immigrants” held across the U.S.; and the #GrabYourWallet initiative focused on refraining from purchases at department stores carrying Trump-licensed wares.

The event aims to show “support and solidarity of these and all efforts for equity, justice and human rights.”

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2kV5i3n.