Silver Alert issued 2/2/17 at 4:52 AM.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Jaime Palermo, a 74-year-old Hispanic male from Sherman Avenue and East 176th Street in The Bronx. The missing has Alzheimer’s and may be in need of medical attention.

Description: 5’1″ tall, 135lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Wearing a black and gray jacket, black pants, white and gray sneakers, and a purple and orange baseball cap.

Last Seen: Near Sherman Avenue and East 176th in The Bronx at approximately 1:00 PM on 2/1.

If you see Jaime Palermo, please call 9-1-1.