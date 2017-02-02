Silver Alert issued 2/2/17 at 4:52 AM. A Silver Alert has been issued for Jaime Palermo, a 74-year-old Hispanic male from Sherman Avenue and East 176th Street in The Bronx. The missing has Alzheimer’s and may be in need of medical attention. Description: 5’1″ tall, 135lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Wearing a black and gray jacket, black pants, white and gray sneakers, and a purple and orange baseball cap. Last Seen: Near Sherman Avenue and East 176th in The Bronx at approximately 1:00 PM on 2/1. If you see Jaime Palermo, please call 9-1-1. El NYPD ha emitido una alerta Plateada por la desaparición de un adulto mayor en riesgo, que puede sufrir un trastorno cognitivo o necesitar atención médica, y se extravió en el área de la Ciudad de Nueva York. Para conocer más y ver una foto de la persona extraviada, visite NYC.gov/notifynyc o llame al 3-1-1 (212-639-9675 para acceder al servicio de retransmisión de video o al TTY 212-504-4115).
