Sherman Shot Down

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Sherman Plaza has been shot down.

After months of speculation, heated neighborhood protests, a delayed City Hall vote, and plenty of social media bickering, Inwood’s controversial Sherman Plaza rezoning plan was officially rejected by the City Council on Tues., Aug. 16, after local Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez decided not to back the project.

Two committees ― the Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises and the Committee on Land Use ― unanimously voted down the spot rezoning application on Tuesday morning, following the lead of Rodríguez, who urged Councilmembers to disapprove.

Faced with intense community opposition, Rodríguez announced at a press conference the previous evening that he would not support a rezoning to allow developers Washington Square Partners and Acadia Realty Trust to construct a residential building as high as 17 stories on the corner of Sherman Avenue and Broadway, featuring a mix of market-rate and affordable housing.

Uptown residents, concerned about gentrification, have voiced concerns that despite bringing affordable housing to the community, Sherman Plaza would also introduce a substantial number of market-rate units, which could drive up rents and force out longtime residents struggling to make ends meet.

And though Rodríguez was pushing the developers for 50 percent affordable housing in the project, opponents insisted that additional units would be unattainable for the area’s low-income and immigrant residents, and that developer promises of extra affordable units were unenforceable under rezoning laws.

At the August 15 press conference at Sherman and Broadway, more than 100 protestors gathered to hear Rodríguez speak, and to implore the Councilmember, who arrived with family members and staffers, to vote against the plan.

Things started off contentiously, with many protestors booing and heckling Rodríguez, who bluntly admonished noisemakers in the crowd, even threatening to leave if people did not quiet down.

Eventually, Rodríguez announced, “We have not been able to get to a point where I feel it is in the community’s best interests to move this spot rezoning forward,” which transformed the mood of the crowd.

“Therefore, I tell you that of this moment, I will not be supporting the rezoning at Sherman and Broadway,” he said, as the gathering erupted in cheers.

Still, some were reluctant to believe that Rodríguez, who had previously expressed openness towards the developer’s proposal, had fully committed to voting against it.

Inwood resident Sam Biagetti expressed concern that Rodríguez could still arrive at a last-minute change of heart.

“Or, he could abstain his vote, which throws the whole City Council into chaos, because they won’t know how to vote,” said Biagetti.

However, at City Hall the next morning, Rodríguez was emphatic on where he stood as he addressed the Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises.

“I encourage my colleagues to join me in voting no to this proposal,” Rodríguez stated, as about two dozen uptown residents in the Council chamber broke into applause.

The vote to reject the rezoning proposal was unanimous among the six Councilmembers on the Zoning Subcommittee; a vote by the Land Use Committee immediately followed, with all 17 members voting against the application.

While the Councilmembers voted in lockstep with Rodríguez, some rued a missed opportunity to strike a compromise with affordable housing on the line.

“We don’t like voting to disapprove,” remarked Councilmember Donovan Richards, Chair of the Zoning Subcommittee. “It’s easy to say no, but hard to work out a compromise. We recognize that the applicant has invested years in this proposal.”

Noting that the Council and developer ultimately could not reach an agreement on the proposed building’s scale and affordability levels, Land Use Committee chair David Greenfield added, “This is not a happy day, because we were not able to find a compromise which is something that we always try for.”

At the stated meeting of the full Council on Tuesday afternoon, the rezoning proposal was disapproved by consent roll call, according to the meeting minutes.

“We are disappointed with the decision not to vote in favor of our application to rezone Sherman Plaza but want to thank Community Board 12, Borough President Brewer, the City Planning Commission and the Mayor for working with us over the last two years in support of the project,” said Paul Travis, head of Washington Square Partners, in a statement following the Council’s verdict. “The project was an opportunity to develop 175 affordable apartments and we are disappointed the local Councilmember did not agree with us.”

Councilmember Ben Kallos thanked Rodríguez for his work on the proposal, and addressed community members in attendance at the Land Use Committee vote, saying, “When you give your Councilmember what they need to take a stand, they will take a stand for you.”

Rodríguez credited the developers for their willingness to negotiate, and acknowledged that they were receptive to his demand for 50 percent affordable housing in the proposed structure.

“It was right on the table,” remarked Rodríguez, who added that the city had also approved of the 50 percent allotment.

The rejection of Sherman Plaza is viewed as a blow to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) vision for creating more affordable units citywide.

If approved, Sherman Plaza would have served as the first project built under the auspices of MIH.

In a statement, Mayor’s Office spokesman Austin Finan said, “We believe a project with 50 percent affordable housing would better serve this community than a project that is 100 percent luxury.”

Despite his refusal to support Sherman Plaza, Rodríguez said he remained a proponent of de Blasio’s MIH plan.

“It’s not perfect, but for the first time in our history, we are making permanent housing for our future,” Rodríguez said.

On Thursday evening, he referred to MIH as “the most progressive housing plan in modern history.”

Ultimately, Rodríguez said he could not support the Inwood rezoning because of doubts about affordability levels and concerns about the developer selling the property once the approved rezoning contract was in hand, negating any concessions that had been agreed upon.

“We have seen what happened in Bushwick when a developer threw away the promise they made with a local Councilmember in the trash by selling the building,” Rodríguez had said on Thursday, referring to the site of the former Rheingold Brewery in Brooklyn.

That site’s initial developer, Read Property Group, agreed to build a residential complex with 30 percent affordable housing, but sold the property for a profit after getting rezoning approval from the City Council.

“It has been my focus in this process to guarantee, in the strongest way possible, that this does not happen here in Inwood,” Rodríguez said.

Under the new MIH guidelines, 20 percent of the units at Sherman Plaza would have been reserved as affordable housing, according to the developer, at 40 percent of area median income (AMI), which amounts to about $32,000 a year for a family of three.

The developer would have also had the option under MIH to instead offer 30 percent affordable units at 80 percent AMI.

Representatives for Washington Square Partners advised that they were looking to arrive at Rodríguez’s “50 percent affordable” goal by offering 10 percent of units at 60 percent AMI, and an additional 20 percent of units at between 110 percent and 130 percent of AMI, to get to 50 percent.

Critics of Sherman Plaza charged that the AMI being mulled by the developer was not in line with Inwood incomes, as more than 110 percent of AMI would amount to over $81,000 a year for family of three.

At City Hall, Northern Manhattan residents offered praise for Rodríguez after the two committees rendered a vote.

“I’m very relieved,” said Jennifer Bristol, a 20-year Inwood resident who lives around the corner from the proposed Sherman Plaza site. “I’m really happy that Ydanis listened to his constituents.”

Gladys Echevarria, who has resided in Inwood for 30 years, said she has seen low-income residents pushed out of the neighborhood by rising rents.

“I’m not against new development, but I’m against it happening at the cost of longtime residents,” she said.

David Friend said he called every member of the City Council, asking them to vote no to Sherman Plaza.

“I would leave voice mail messages for them at one in the morning,” said Friend, who remarked that he had never seen Inwood community so united over one issue.

“You had people learning about how City Hall works, rezoning, the Universal Land Use process,” Friend said.

“There was a lot of diversity at the rallies – people from different age and ethnic groups,” added Nancy Preston. “People educated themselves on the issue in a short amount of time.”

“It’s what makes Inwood great,” remarked Bristol. “I’m proud of Ydanis and I’m proud of my neighborhood.”

Assemblymember Guillermo Linares, who was in attendance for the Council’s vote, expressed that the Sherman Plaza deal was “detrimental” to the community.

“I think it would have been a preamble to other developers coming in and driving residents out,” said Linares. “Or, this developer could have flipped the land, and everything they agreed to would go out the window.”

Linares said he wanted to see more buildings in the city featuring 100 percent affordable housing, done in partnership with nonprofit organizations, and pointed to projects like 2142 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan as an example of what could be done.

Friend said he hoped that other solutions could be found to bring affordable housing uptown, but suggested that Sherman Plaza was not the answer.

“People want affordable housing,” he said. “But the reality was this project was just too much of a Pandora’s box to pass.”