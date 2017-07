“She always said yes”

Fund established for hospital shooting victim

A selfless act for a colleague was met with a senseless end to her life.

A disgruntled doctor armed with an assault rifle went on a shooting rampage at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital on June 30, killing 32-year-old doctor Tracy Sin-Yee Tam and seriously wounding six others, including inflicting head and neck injuries, before fatally shooting himself.

Tam was a graduate of the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine (known as TouroCOM) on 125th Street in Harlem. The medical school is actively committed to the recruitment of minorities to the medical field, and focuses on placing students to work within underserved communities.

“We honor the memory of this TouroCOM alum, a selfless and devoted physican,” said Dr. Alan Kadish, President of Touro College and University System. “The entire Touro community mourns this tragic loss.”

Police identified the gunman as Henry Bello, 45, who worked at Bronx-Lebanon for six months before resigning in 2015 after being accused of sexual harassment.

He shot and killed Tam, who was covering a shift for a colleague when the incident occurred.

Tam typically worked in the family medicine clinic on the ground floor, not on the 17th floor, where she was killed as she made rounds.

“She primarily works in the clinic but someone was sick, and they asked her to cover,” said Dr. Sridhar Chilimuri, Physician-in-Chief and Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Bronx-Lebanon, at a July 3 press conference. “That is her nature — she always said yes and comes forward. It’s so unfortunate she was there at the wrong time.”

An online fundraising campaign has been launched to cover funeral expenses for Tam.

Police said that Bello, wearing a white lab coat that concealed the rifle, entered the hospital shortly before 3 p.m. on Fri., June 30. He went to the 16th floor and began shooting at the nurse’s station, police said, before moving up to the 17th floor.

“On the 17th floor, officers encountered the male suspect lying on the floor, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Police Commissioner James O’Neill at a press conference. “An assault rifle was found nearby. The subject was wearing a white medical-type coat. A female victim was also discovered on the 17th floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Five of the injured were in serious condition, O’Neill said, with one suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said that Bello attempting to set himself on fire before shooting himself.

“This was a horrific situation unfolding in the middle of a place that people associate with care and comfort – a situation that came out of nowhere,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who thanked first responders and police officers who raced into the building to protect the hundreds of people inside.

The GoFundMe campaign to assist with Dr. Tracy Sin-Yee Tam’s funeral costs can be found at http://bit.ly/2t601s6.