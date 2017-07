Settled: Joint $4.4 million agreement with Visiting Nurse Service

Case re-solved.

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman and Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim have announced that Visiting Nurse Service of New York and its Managed Long-Term Care Plan, VNS Choice, will pay a total of $4,392,150 to resolve allegations that the plan improperly obtained public funds and knowingly retained over $1.6 million in Medicaid overpayments.

Under the joint federal and state settlement, the service provider admitted that between January 1, 2011 and March 31, 2015, it failed to identify and disenroll 365 VNS Choice members in a timely manner and consequently continued receiving payment for care it did not provide.

Once VNS disenrolled members, it did not repay Medicaid for the funds it had improperly received, according to a press release from Schneiderman’s office.

New York State will receive $2.63 Million as part of the settlement, which was announced on July 17.

By knowingly retaining overpayments for many of these members for more than 60 days, the entities involved — Visiting Nurse Service of New York, VNS Choice, and VNS Choice Community Care (collectively, “VNS”) — violated both the federal and state false claim acts.

“Blatantly retaining and failing to repay Medicaid overpayments undermines the system on which so many vulnerable New Yorkers rely,” said Schneiderman. “The law makes clear that overpayments must be repaid in a timely manner ― and we’ll hold providers to the law.”

Based on Medicaid regulations, Managed Long Term Care (MLTC) plans receive monthly capitation payments for each member enrolled in the plan, in exchange for arranging and providing certain community-based long-term care services, such as care management, skilled nursing services, physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and preventive services for the member.

From January 2011 to March 2015, VNS received monthly capitation payments between $3,800 and $4,200 from Medicaid for providing services to MLTC members.

However, VNS’ contract with the State required it to disenroll MLTC members under certain circumstances, including when a member no longer resides in the service area, has been absent from the service area for a specified number of consecutive days, is hospitalized for 45 consecutive days or longer, or is no longer eligible for the MLTC plan.

The investigation and settlement were the result of a coordinated effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The settlement is the second reached with VNS regarding its MLTC plan, VNS Choice.

In November 2014, the court unsealed settlement agreements by the Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney’s Office with VNS for nearly $35 million to settle allegations relating to the improper use of social adult day care centers to enroll members in VNS Choice.

For more information, please visit ag.ny.gov or call 800.771.7755.