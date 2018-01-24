Story by Desiree Johnson Photos by Cristóbal Vivar “What does it mean to be a sanctuary city?” It was a question posed often on a recent evening spent at Holyrood Episcopal Church by elected officials and community members who gathered to mark the six-month anniversary of the day undocumented mother Amanda Morales-Guerra sought refuge with her children at the house of worship. The term is used to describe cities within the United States such as New York that seek to offer shelter and additional protections to undocumented immigrants from the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which has stepped up removal and deportation proceedings across the country. ICE agents cannot arrest their targets at churches, schools or hospitals. “This is a sanctuary church,” asserted Holyrood’s priest, the Rev. Luis Barrios, on January 17th. “This is about how we are going to practice justice. How we obtain the big goals, peace and justice.” Nonetheless, concerns about sanctuary protections were renewed in the past week as immigrant rights activist Ravi Ragbir, Executive Director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, an interfaith network that seeks to reform detention and deportation practices, was detained during a routine check-in with ICE. Ragbir, an undocumented resident of Trinidadian descent, was convicted of and served time for wire fraud nearly twenty years ago. He has been fighting a deportation order since 2006. After news broke of his detention, supporters and advocates who had gathered to accompany Ragbir to his ICE appointment on January 11th waged a non-violent protest outside 26 Federal Plaza. In some instances, they walked beside a slow-moving ambulance transporting Ragbir; in others, they seem to move to block its progress. Some, including Councilmembers Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane Williams, were arrested, and they charge that photographs and video show New York Police Department (NYPD) officers behaving aggressively and using excessive force – including a chokehold. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that he has spoken with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and that an investigation was underway. “We’re going to look at all the actions, including of our officers, and determine what needs to happen as a result,” de Blasio said in a televised interview. “I didn’t love what I saw, but I also understood it was happening in an atmosphere of a very chaotic and unpredictable moment. But we have to look at this very carefully and clinically before passing judgment.” Councilmember Donovan Richards, recently named Chair of the Council’s Committee on Public Safety, has said he will also schedule a hearing on the NYPD’s policing of protests. Both Rodríguez and Williams were present at Holyrood and insisted that it was the detention of Ragbir that was unlawful. “I am proud that Ravi Ragbir’s story is elevated,” said Williams. “[But] this is not just about us, this is not just about Ravi, this is about everyone. I hope every single illegal deportation results in people walking in the streets and doing what they can.” Among the other elected officials in attendance were State Senators Marisol Alcántara and Brian Benjamin, Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, Public Advocate Letitia James, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, and Councilmember Mark Levine. “We must bring out the bad apples,” said Alcántara in reference to the officers involved in the arrests. “If this is how you treat two men of color that are elected officials, imagine what happens to immigrants of color?” “They were provocative, they were confrontational, they have stake in this outcome, and they have set a tone for unnecessary roughness, for unnecessary brutality,” insisted civil rights attorney Ron Kuby, who is representing the arrested protestors. “We are a sanctuary city, and the NYPD has to respect and enforce that sanctuary status.” Speakers also referenced the status of Morales-Guerra, who has not left the building since July 2017. She did not make an appearance. “This church and temple [has done] a lot of planning,” said Rodríguez. “But at the end of the day, when an individual is not able to move out of this building, it’s like living in a jail.” “We are going to continue to fight as a city that is committed to being a sanctuary city,” added Rodríguez. Historia por Desiree Johnson Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar “¿Qué significa ser una ciudad santuario?” Fue una pregunta planteada a menudo en una reciente tarde en la iglesia episcopal Holyrood por funcionarios electos y miembros de la comunidad que se reunieron para conmemorar el sexto aniversario del día en que la madre indocumentada Amanda Morales-Guerra se refugió con sus hijos en la casa de adoración. El término se usa para describir ciudades dentro de los Estados Unidos como Nueva York que buscan ofrecer refugio y protección adicional a inmigrantes indocumentados de la agencia federal de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés), que ha intensificado los procedimientos de expulsión y deportación en todo el país. Los agentes del ICE no pueden arrestar a sus objetivos en iglesias, escuelas ni hospitales. “Esta es una iglesia santuario”, afirmó el sacerdote de la iglesia, el reverendo Luis Barrios, el 17 de enero. “Se trata de cómo vamos a practicar la justicia. Cómo obtenemos los grandes objetivos: paz y justicia”. Sin embargo, inquietudes sobre la protección de los santuarios fueron renovadas la semana pasada dado que Ravi Ragbir, activista por los derechos de los inmigrantes y director ejecutivo de la coalición Nuevo Santuario, una red interreligiosa que busca reformar las prácticas de detención y deportación, fue detenido durante un control de rutina con el ICE. Ragbir, un residente indocumentado de ascendencia trinitense, fue condenado y cumplió condena por fraude electrónico hace casi veinte años. Él ha estado luchando contra una orden de deportación desde 2006. Después de la noticia de su detención, partidarios y defensores que se habían reunido para acompañar a Ragbir a su cita con el ICE el 11 de enero, realizaron una protesta no violenta afuera del No. 26 de Federal Plaza. En algunos casos, caminaron junto a una ambulancia que se movía lentamente y transportaba a Ragbir; en otros, parecían moverse para bloquear su progreso. Algunos, incluidos los concejales Ydanis Rodríguez y Jumaane Williams, fueron arrestados. Ellos acusan que las fotografías y los videos muestran que los agentes del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) se comportaron de manera agresiva y usaron fuerza excesiva, incluida una llave de estrangulación. El alcalde Bill de Blasio dijo que había hablado con el comisionado James O’Neill del NYPD y que se estaba llevando a cabo una investigación. “Examinaremos todas las acciones, incluyendo las de nuestros oficiales, y determinaremos lo que debe suceder como resultado”, dijo de Blasio en una entrevista televisada. “No me gustó lo que vi, pero también entendí que estaba sucediendo en la atmósfera de un momento muy caótico e impredecible. Tenemos que analizar esto muy cuidadosamente y clínicamente antes de emitir un juicio”. El concejal Donovan Richards, recientemente nombrado presidente del Comité de Seguridad Pública del Concejo, dijo que también programará una audiencia sobre la vigilancia policial del NYPD de las protestas. Tanto Rodríguez como Williams estuvieron presentes en Holyrood e insistieron en que la detención de Ragbir era ilegal. “Me enorgullece que la historia de Ravi Ragbir se engrandezca”, dijo Williams. “[Pero] no se trata solo de nosotros, no se trata solo de Ravi, se trata de todos. Espero que cada deportación ilegal resulte en personas caminando en las calles y haciendo lo que pueden”. “¿Qué pasa con las familias que estamos destrozando?”, preguntó Rodríguez. “Esto no se trata de un caso, sino de miles de casos. Antes que nada, somos seres humanos”. Entre los otros funcionarios electos que asistieron estuvieron los senadores estatales Marisol Alcántara y Brian Benjamin, la asambleísta Carmen De La Rosa, la defensora pública Letitia James, el contralor de la ciudad Scott Stringer, la presidenta del condado de Manhattan Gale Brewer y el concejal Mark Levine. “Debemos sacar las manzanas podridas”, dijo Alcántara en referencia a los oficiales involucrados en los arrestos. “Si así es como se trata a dos hombres de color que son funcionarios electos, imaginen lo que les sucede a los inmigrantes de color”. “Fueron provocadores, tenían una actitud de confrontación, tenían interés en este resultado y han puesto el tono de rudeza innecesaria, de brutalidad innecesaria”, insistió Ron Kuby, quien representa a los manifestantes arrestados. “Somos una ciudad santuario y el NYPD tiene que respetar y hacer cumplir ese estatus de santuario”. Los oradores también hicieron referencia al estatus de Morales-Guerra, quien no ha salido del edificio desde julio de 2017. No hizo acto de presencia. “Esta iglesia y templo [han hecho] mucha planificación”, dijo Rodríguez. “Pero al final del día, cuando un individuo no puede mudarse de este edificio, es como vivir en una cárcel”. “Continuaremos luchando como una ciudad comprometida con ser una ciudad santuario”, agregó Rodríguez.
Sermons on Sanctuary
Sermones en el Santuario
Story by Desiree Johnson
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
“What does it mean to be a sanctuary city?”
It was a question posed often on a recent evening spent at Holyrood Episcopal Church by elected officials and community members who gathered to mark the six-month anniversary of the day undocumented mother Amanda Morales-Guerra sought refuge with her children at the house of worship.
The term is used to describe cities within the United States such as New York that seek to offer shelter and additional protections to undocumented immigrants from the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which has stepped up removal and deportation proceedings across the country. ICE agents cannot arrest their targets at churches, schools or hospitals.
“This is a sanctuary church,” asserted Holyrood’s priest, the Rev. Luis Barrios, on January 17th. “This is about how we are going to practice justice. How we obtain the big goals, peace and justice.”
Nonetheless, concerns about sanctuary protections were renewed in the past week as immigrant rights activist Ravi Ragbir, Executive Director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, an interfaith network that seeks to reform detention and deportation practices, was detained during a routine check-in with ICE.
Ragbir, an undocumented resident of Trinidadian descent, was convicted of and served time for wire fraud nearly twenty years ago. He has been fighting a deportation order since 2006.
After news broke of his detention, supporters and advocates who had gathered to accompany Ragbir to his ICE appointment on January 11th waged a non-violent protest outside 26 Federal Plaza.
In some instances, they walked beside a slow-moving ambulance transporting Ragbir; in others, they seem to move to block its progress.
Some, including Councilmembers Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane Williams, were arrested, and they charge that photographs and video show New York Police Department (NYPD) officers behaving aggressively and using excessive force – including a chokehold.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that he has spoken with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and that an investigation was underway.
“We’re going to look at all the actions, including of our officers, and determine what needs to happen as a result,” de Blasio said in a televised interview. “I didn’t love what I saw, but I also understood it was happening in an atmosphere of a very chaotic and unpredictable moment. But we have to look at this very carefully and clinically before passing judgment.”
Councilmember Donovan Richards, recently named Chair of the Council’s Committee on Public Safety, has said he will also schedule a hearing on the NYPD’s policing of protests.
Both Rodríguez and Williams were present at Holyrood and insisted that it was the detention of Ragbir that was unlawful.
“I am proud that Ravi Ragbir’s story is elevated,” said Williams. “[But] this is not just about us, this is not just about Ravi, this is about everyone. I hope every single illegal deportation results in people walking in the streets and doing what they can.”“What about the families that we are tearing apart?” asked Rodríguez. “This is not about one case, but thousands of cases. We are human beings first.”
Among the other elected officials in attendance were State Senators Marisol Alcántara and Brian Benjamin, Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, Public Advocate Letitia James, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, and Councilmember Mark Levine.
“We must bring out the bad apples,” said Alcántara in reference to the officers involved in the arrests. “If this is how you treat two men of color that are elected officials, imagine what happens to immigrants of color?”
“They were provocative, they were confrontational, they have stake in this outcome, and they have set a tone for unnecessary roughness, for unnecessary brutality,” insisted civil rights attorney Ron Kuby, who is representing the arrested protestors. “We are a sanctuary city, and the NYPD has to respect and enforce that sanctuary status.”
Speakers also referenced the status of Morales-Guerra, who has not left the building since July 2017. She did not make an appearance.
“This church and temple [has done] a lot of planning,” said Rodríguez. “But at the end of the day, when an individual is not able to move out of this building, it’s like living in a jail.”
“We are going to continue to fight as a city that is committed to being a sanctuary city,” added Rodríguez.
Historia por Desiree Johnson
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
“¿Qué significa ser una ciudad santuario?”
Fue una pregunta planteada a menudo en una reciente tarde en la iglesia episcopal Holyrood por funcionarios electos y miembros de la comunidad que se reunieron para conmemorar el sexto aniversario del día en que la madre indocumentada Amanda Morales-Guerra se refugió con sus hijos en la casa de adoración.
El término se usa para describir ciudades dentro de los Estados Unidos como Nueva York que buscan ofrecer refugio y protección adicional a inmigrantes indocumentados de la agencia federal de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés), que ha intensificado los procedimientos de expulsión y deportación en todo el país. Los agentes del ICE no pueden arrestar a sus objetivos en iglesias, escuelas ni hospitales.
“Esta es una iglesia santuario”, afirmó el sacerdote de la iglesia, el reverendo Luis Barrios, el 17 de enero. “Se trata de cómo vamos a practicar la justicia. Cómo obtenemos los grandes objetivos: paz y justicia”.
Sin embargo, inquietudes sobre la protección de los santuarios fueron renovadas la semana pasada dado que Ravi Ragbir, activista por los derechos de los inmigrantes y director ejecutivo de la coalición Nuevo Santuario, una red interreligiosa que busca reformar las prácticas de detención y deportación, fue detenido durante un control de rutina con el ICE.
Ragbir, un residente indocumentado de ascendencia trinitense, fue condenado y cumplió condena por fraude electrónico hace casi veinte años. Él ha estado luchando contra una orden de deportación desde 2006.
Después de la noticia de su detención, partidarios y defensores que se habían reunido para acompañar a Ragbir a su cita con el ICE el 11 de enero, realizaron una protesta no violenta afuera del No. 26 de Federal Plaza.
En algunos casos, caminaron junto a una ambulancia que se movía lentamente y transportaba a Ragbir; en otros, parecían moverse para bloquear su progreso.
Algunos, incluidos los concejales Ydanis Rodríguez y Jumaane Williams, fueron arrestados. Ellos acusan que las fotografías y los videos muestran que los agentes del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) se comportaron de manera agresiva y usaron fuerza excesiva, incluida una llave de estrangulación.
El alcalde Bill de Blasio dijo que había hablado con el comisionado James O’Neill del NYPD y que se estaba llevando a cabo una investigación.
“Examinaremos todas las acciones, incluyendo las de nuestros oficiales, y determinaremos lo que debe suceder como resultado”, dijo de Blasio en una entrevista televisada. “No me gustó lo que vi, pero también entendí que estaba sucediendo en la atmósfera de un momento muy caótico e impredecible. Tenemos que analizar esto muy cuidadosamente y clínicamente antes de emitir un juicio”.
El concejal Donovan Richards, recientemente nombrado presidente del Comité de Seguridad Pública del Concejo, dijo que también programará una audiencia sobre la vigilancia policial del NYPD de las protestas.
Tanto Rodríguez como Williams estuvieron presentes en Holyrood e insistieron en que la detención de Ragbir era ilegal.
“Me enorgullece que la historia de Ravi Ragbir se engrandezca”, dijo Williams. “[Pero] no se trata solo de nosotros, no se trata solo de Ravi, se trata de todos. Espero que cada deportación ilegal resulte en personas caminando en las calles y haciendo lo que pueden”.
“¿Qué pasa con las familias que estamos destrozando?”, preguntó Rodríguez. “Esto no se trata de un caso, sino de miles de casos. Antes que nada, somos seres humanos”.
Entre los otros funcionarios electos que asistieron estuvieron los senadores estatales Marisol Alcántara y Brian Benjamin, la asambleísta Carmen De La Rosa, la defensora pública Letitia James, el contralor de la ciudad Scott Stringer, la presidenta del condado de Manhattan Gale Brewer y el concejal Mark Levine.
“Debemos sacar las manzanas podridas”, dijo Alcántara en referencia a los oficiales involucrados en los arrestos. “Si así es como se trata a dos hombres de color que son funcionarios electos, imaginen lo que les sucede a los inmigrantes de color”.
“Fueron provocadores, tenían una actitud de confrontación, tenían interés en este resultado y han puesto el tono de rudeza innecesaria, de brutalidad innecesaria”, insistió Ron Kuby, quien representa a los manifestantes arrestados. “Somos una ciudad santuario y el NYPD tiene que respetar y hacer cumplir ese estatus de santuario”.
Los oradores también hicieron referencia al estatus de Morales-Guerra, quien no ha salido del edificio desde julio de 2017. No hizo acto de presencia.
“Esta iglesia y templo [han hecho] mucha planificación”, dijo Rodríguez. “Pero al final del día, cuando un individuo no puede mudarse de este edificio, es como vivir en una cárcel”.
“Continuaremos luchando como una ciudad comprometida con ser una ciudad santuario”, agregó Rodríguez.