Sermons on Sanctuary

Story by Desiree Johnson

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

“What does it mean to be a sanctuary city?”

It was a question posed often on a recent evening spent at Holyrood Episcopal Church by elected officials and community members who gathered to mark the six-month anniversary of the day undocumented mother Amanda Morales-Guerra sought refuge with her children at the house of worship.

The term is used to describe cities within the United States such as New York that seek to offer shelter and additional protections to undocumented immigrants from the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which has stepped up removal and deportation proceedings across the country. ICE agents cannot arrest their targets at churches, schools or hospitals.

“This is a sanctuary church,” asserted Holyrood’s priest, the Rev. Luis Barrios, on January 17th. “This is about how we are going to practice justice. How we obtain the big goals, peace and justice.”

Nonetheless, concerns about sanctuary protections were renewed in the past week as immigrant rights activist Ravi Ragbir, Executive Director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, an interfaith network that seeks to reform detention and deportation practices, was detained during a routine check-in with ICE.

Ragbir, an undocumented resident of Trinidadian descent, was convicted of and served time for wire fraud nearly twenty years ago. He has been fighting a deportation order since 2006.

After news broke of his detention, supporters and advocates who had gathered to accompany Ragbir to his ICE appointment on January 11th waged a non-violent protest outside 26 Federal Plaza.

In some instances, they walked beside a slow-moving ambulance transporting Ragbir; in others, they seem to move to block its progress.

Some, including Councilmembers Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane Williams, were arrested, and they charge that photographs and video show New York Police Department (NYPD) officers behaving aggressively and using excessive force – including a chokehold.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that he has spoken with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and that an investigation was underway.

“We’re going to look at all the actions, including of our officers, and determine what needs to happen as a result,” de Blasio said in a televised interview. “I didn’t love what I saw, but I also understood it was happening in an atmosphere of a very chaotic and unpredictable moment. But we have to look at this very carefully and clinically before passing judgment.”

Councilmember Donovan Richards, recently named Chair of the Council’s Committee on Public Safety, has said he will also schedule a hearing on the NYPD’s policing of protests.

Both Rodríguez and Williams were present at Holyrood and insisted that it was the detention of Ragbir that was unlawful.

“I am proud that Ravi Ragbir’s story is elevated,” said Williams. “[But] this is not just about us, this is not just about Ravi, this is about everyone. I hope every single illegal deportation results in people walking in the streets and doing what they can.”

“What about the families that we are tearing apart?” asked Rodríguez. “This is not about one case, but thousands of cases. We are human beings first.”

Among the other elected officials in attendance were State Senators Marisol Alcántara and Brian Benjamin, Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, Public Advocate Letitia James, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, and Councilmember Mark Levine.

“We must bring out the bad apples,” said Alcántara in reference to the officers involved in the arrests. “If this is how you treat two men of color that are elected officials, imagine what happens to immigrants of color?”

“They were provocative, they were confrontational, they have stake in this outcome, and they have set a tone for unnecessary roughness, for unnecessary brutality,” insisted civil rights attorney Ron Kuby, who is representing the arrested protestors. “We are a sanctuary city, and the NYPD has to respect and enforce that sanctuary status.”

Speakers also referenced the status of Morales-Guerra, who has not left the building since July 2017. She did not make an appearance.

“This church and temple [has done] a lot of planning,” said Rodríguez. “But at the end of the day, when an individual is not able to move out of this building, it’s like living in a jail.”

“We are going to continue to fight as a city that is committed to being a sanctuary city,” added Rodríguez.