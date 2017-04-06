Securing sensitive locations

A quartet of Congressional representatives has introduced new legislation aimed at protecting “sensitive locations” during enforcement efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

New York Congressmen Adriano Espaillat and José E. Serrano, along with fellow Representatives Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon and Don Beyer of Virginia, have unveiled the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act, which will prohibit immigration enforcement, including arrests, interviews, searches and surveillance at particular sites.

These locations include medical or healthcare facilities, public and private schools, places of worship, courthouses, motor vehicle offices and locations that provide emergency services.

“Our intent is to prohibit law enforcement from making arrests and detentions at highly sensitive locations, such as places of worship, schools, hospitals and public locations,” said Espaillat at a Washington, D.C. press conference to announce the bill.

“Individuals should not be subject to arrest while mourning loved ones at funerals or while dropping off their child for school,” he said. “The Protecting Sensitive Locations Act holds law enforcement accountable and ensures that they adhere to the letter of the law.”

Beyer noted a previously-issued memo by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stating that ICE will “respect sensitive locations.”

“But we know of individual cases where ICE has ignored the DHS memo,” making it essential to codify the procedures into law, Beyer said.

Beyer explained that in his district, ICE recently rounded up several homeless individuals at a church as they attempted to shelter themselves from the cold.

“The last thing we need is an overaggressive, over-rambunctious ICE organization, disrespecting our sensitive areas,” he remarked.

“Our immigrant communities deserve to be safe and to feel secure when accessing justice, seeking education and health care, or practicing their faith,” said Bonamici. “Recent ICE action has been aggressive and mean-spirited, and it does not improve the safety of our communities. This legislation is desperately needed.”

Serrano said he has received reports of ICE agents appearing at sensitive locations in his district.

“ICE activities at these vital, essential locations create a disincentive for immigrants, even those who are documented, from doing things like accessing basic benefits, reporting crimes and ensuring their health and well-being,” said Serrano. “The Protecting Sensitive Locations Act will clearly define and expand the list of sites that currently qualify as sensitive locations, thus ensuring that they are off-limits to ICE other than in very limited circumstances. President Trump has tried to intimidate communities by targeting and deporting immigrants in an indiscriminate manner but this bill will help codify common-sense limits on ICE enforcement activities and protect vulnerable immigrants’ basic rights.”