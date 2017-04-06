A quartet of Congressional representatives has introduced new legislation aimed at protecting “sensitive locations” during enforcement efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. New York Congressmen Adriano Espaillat and José E. Serrano, along with fellow Representatives Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon and Don Beyer of Virginia, have unveiled the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act, which will prohibit immigration enforcement, including arrests, interviews, searches and surveillance at particular sites. These locations include medical or healthcare facilities, public and private schools, places of worship, courthouses, motor vehicle offices and locations that provide emergency services. “Our intent is to prohibit law enforcement from making arrests and detentions at highly sensitive locations, such as places of worship, schools, hospitals and public locations,” said Espaillat at a Washington, D.C. press conference to announce the bill. “Individuals should not be subject to arrest while mourning loved ones at funerals or while dropping off their child for school,” he said. “The Protecting Sensitive Locations Act holds law enforcement accountable and ensures that they adhere to the letter of the law.” Beyer noted a previously-issued memo by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stating that ICE will “respect sensitive locations.” “But we know of individual cases where ICE has ignored the DHS memo,” making it essential to codify the procedures into law, Beyer said. Beyer explained that in his district, ICE recently rounded up several homeless individuals at a church as they attempted to shelter themselves from the cold. “The last thing we need is an overaggressive, over-rambunctious ICE organization, disrespecting our sensitive areas,” he remarked. “Our immigrant communities deserve to be safe and to feel secure when accessing justice, seeking education and health care, or practicing their faith,” said Bonamici. “Recent ICE action has been aggressive and mean-spirited, and it does not improve the safety of our communities. This legislation is desperately needed.” Serrano said he has received reports of ICE agents appearing at sensitive locations in his district. “ICE activities at these vital, essential locations create a disincentive for immigrants, even those who are documented, from doing things like accessing basic benefits, reporting crimes and ensuring their health and well-being,” said Serrano. “The Protecting Sensitive Locations Act will clearly define and expand the list of sites that currently qualify as sensitive locations, thus ensuring that they are off-limits to ICE other than in very limited circumstances. President Trump has tried to intimidate communities by targeting and deporting immigrants in an indiscriminate manner but this bill will help codify common-sense limits on ICE enforcement activities and protect vulnerable immigrants’ basic rights.” Un cuarteto de representantes del Congreso introdujeron una nueva legislación encaminadas a proteger “lugares sensibles” durante los esfuerzos de aplicación de la ley por oficiales de Inmigración y Aduana (ICE, por sus siglas en ingles). El congresista neoyorquino Adriano Espaillat y José E. Serrano, junto a los compañeros representantes Suzanne Bonamici de Oregon y Don Beyer de Virginia, han develado la Ley de Protección de Lugares Sensibles, la cual prohibiría la aplicación de inmigración, incluyendo arrestos, entrevistas, búsquedas y vigilancia en determinados lugares. Estos lugares incluyen facilidades médicas y del cuidado de la salud, escuelas públicas y privadas, lugares de adoración, cortes, oficinas de vehículos de motor y lugares que proveen servicio de emergencias. “Nuestra intención es prohibir la aplicación de la ley haciendo arrestos y detenciones en lugares altamente sensitivos, tales como lugares de adoración, escuelas, hospitales y lugares públicos”, dijo Espaillat en una conferencia de prensa en Washington D.C. para anunciar la ley. “Los individuos no deberían de estar sujetos a arresto mientras lloran a sus seres queridos en funerales o mientras dejan a su niño en la escuela”, dijo él. “La Ley de Protección de Lugares Sensibles hace responsable a la aplicación de la ley y asegura que se adhieran a la letra de la ley”. Beyer mostró un memo emitido previamente por el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS, por sus siglas en inglés) señalando que el ICE “respetaría lugares sensitivos”. “Pero sabemos de casos individuales donde la ICE ha ignorado el memo de DHS”, por lo que es esencial el codificar los procedimientos en ley”, dijo Beyer. Beyer explicó que en su distrito, la ICE recientemente detuvo varios individuos sin hogar en una iglesia mientras trataban de refugiarse del frío. “Lo último que necesitamos es una organización ICE súper agresiva faltándole el respeto a nuestras áreas sensitivas”, comentó. “Nuestras comunidades de inmigrantes merecen estar seguras y sentirse seguras al acceder la justicia, buscar educación y cuidado de salud, o practicando su fe”, dijo Bonamici. “La reciente acción de ICE ha sido una agresiva y mezquina, y no mejora la seguridad de nuestras comunidades. Se necesita la legislación desesperadamente”. Serrano dijo que ha recibido reportes de agentes de ICE apareciendo en lugares sensitivos en su distrito. “Las actividades de ICE en estos lugares vitales, esenciales, crean un desincentivo para los inmigrantes, aun aquellos que están documentados, de hacer cosas como acceder beneficios básicos, reportar crímenes y asegurar su salud y bienestar”, dijo Serrano. “La Ley de Protección de Lugares Sensibles claramente definiría y expandiría la lista de lugares que actualmente cualifican como lugares sensitivos, garantizando así que ellos están fuera de los límites de ICE excepto en circunstancias bien limitadas. El presidente Trump ha tratado de intimidar comunidades deportando inmigrantes de una manera discriminatoria pero esta ley ayudaría a codificar los límites de sentido común en actividades de la ICE y protegería los derechos básicos de los inmigrantes vulnerables”.
Securing sensitive locations
Asegurando lugares sensitivos
