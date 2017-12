Second Term Staff

Photos: NYC Mayor’s Office/ Benjamin Kanter

The second term is shaping up.

Just weeks after his reelection, Mayor Bill de Blasio is announcing major staff shakeups.

Two Deputy Mayors, Tony Shorris and Richard Buery, will be leaving the administration.

Shorris will be replaced by Dean Fuleihan, currently the city’s Budget Director. A replacement for Buery has not yet been named.

Emma Wolfe is being promoted to Chief of Staff, said de Blasio, who also revealed a newly created fifth deputy mayor position. The new role, Deputy Mayor of Operations, will be filled by Laura Anglin, who had served as the Chief Administrative Officer.

The changes were announced by de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray during a press conference at City Hall on November 30.

De Blasio said that two other Deputy Mayors — Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Herminia Palacio and Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Alicia Glen — would remain on board.

The new Budget Director will be Melanie Hartzog, who becomes the first African-American to hold the post.

Hartzog said she wanted to “make sure that we enhance the communications not only across agencies and with City Hall, but also with the public, because that’s who we serve.”

Fuleihan noted that, for him, “public service is a privilege of repaying the opportunities” given to his mother’s parents who immigrated from Lebanon, and to his wife’s family who are immigrants from South Korea.

“It’s a privilege and I’m deeply grateful,” Fuleihan said of his new role.

De Blasio praised the work of his departing Deputy Mayors, in particular Buery, who spearheaded the city’s Pre-K for All initiative, which de Blasio called “an effort that has changed the lives already of tens of thousands of families and it’s just getting started.”

“These four years have reminded me of an important truth — government can do amazing things for people. We can do big things for people,” said Buery. “But in order to do big, you have to aim big, and wherever I wind up serving next, I promise to take that lesson with me.”

Shorris explained that he was stepping aside because it was time “to move on and give other people a chance” and to spend more time with family. Shorris, who has worked with every New York City mayor since Ed Koch in some capacity, spoke of the effect that City Hall has had on him and said that working for de Blasio matched his principles.

“I actually stop every morning and look around on those steps and I’m kind of amazed I’m here,” Shorris said. “I’ve never worked though, in all of those years, in any place that was so aligned with the values that I have and that we shared from that first conversation.”

McCray pointed out that all of the appointments, with the exception of Fuleihan, involved women.

“I just want to add that so often a woman is the best person for the job but is not considered,” she said. “And this administration is very committed to making sure that does not happen. That we’re looking at the widest possible pool of people whether its people of color, women, people who are disabled to make sure we are getting to get the best possible person but everyone is considered.”