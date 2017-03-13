Story and photos by Gregg McQueen They walked, they chanted, they prayed. Hundreds of people descended on Foley Square in Lower Manhattan on Thurs., March 9, to rally behind prominent immigrant activist Ravi Ragbir, who was preparing to attend an annual check-in meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials that morning. The Trinidad-born Ragbir is a well-known advocate who heads the New Sanctuary Coalition, an interfaith group that assists immigrants facing detention and deportation. Some of the activists wore formal religious clothing, and a group gathered in front of 26 Federal Plaza with hands held aloft in what they termed a “silent prayer”. The rally also featured speeches from numerous activists and elected officials. “We are here for the thousands of people who get up every morning thinking it could be their last day in the United States,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition. Donna Liebermann, Executive Director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, noted that immigrant New Yorkers attend ICE hearings every day in attempt to “play by the rules,” but she said the executive orders of President Donald Trump have still threatened that population. “Now, however, we are told that even when they play by the rules, they can be taken into custody and face deportation,” she said. “They’re scared of whether they belong here. We know they belong here,” remarked State Senator Gustavo Rivera. Ragbir came to the United States in 1991 and obtained a green card in 1994. But he was convicted on a wire charge fraud in 2001 and spent several years in prison, then received a deportation order upon his release. Ragbir received a stay on that order based on prosecutorial discretion, which allows ICE to decide on a yearly basis how to handle his case. He said the election of Donald Trump has made the country inhospitable to immigrants and vulnerable populations. “There’s a lot of hate out there,” said Ragbir, addressing supporters. “There are walls being built for hate.” “But when I look out at you, this is a sea of love,” he added. Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez complained that Trump’s actions are endangering “hardworking people who are established” in the United States. He referenced the popular Broadway musical Hamilton and its theme of immigrants helping to found the country. “As Lin-Manuel [Miranda] said, ‘immigrants get the job done,'” said Rodríguez. Following the Foley Square rally, numerous elected officials and supporters locked arms and escorted Ragbir across the street to 26 Federal Plaza. Several electeds went inside the building with Ragbir to accompany him to the hearing, while rally participants marched around the building. Protestors said that immigrants are living in fear due to the executive orders of Trump. “People are terrified,” said Becky Salatan, a resident of Northern Manhattan. “They’re afraid of being ripped from their families, ripped from their jobs.” Carole, an organizer with New Sanctuary Coalition, said that since Trump’s immigration-related orders were issued, her group has received an increase spike in calls from immigrants who want accompaniment to ICE hearings. “People feel they don’t want to go in without assistance,” she said. Ragbir exited the building after about an hour and told supporters he was advised by ICE that he was not yet being placed in a deportation hearing. However, Ragbir was told by his ICE agent that he needed to return in one month for another check-in and make efforts to obtain a travel document, he explained. “They asked if I have a passport,” he said. “And when they ask for that, it usually means one thing.” For more information, please visit www.newsanctuarynyc.org. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Caminaron, cantaron, oraron. Cientos de personas bajaron a Foley Square, en el Bajo Manhattan, el jueves 9 de marzo, para reunirse con el destacado activista inmigrante Ravi Ragbir, quien se preparaba para asistir a una reunión anual de control con funcionarios del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de los Estados Unidos (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) esa mañana. Ragbir, nacido en Trinidad, es un defensor muy conocido que dirige la Coalición New Sanctuary, un grupo interreligioso que ayuda a los inmigrantes a enfrentar la detención y la deportación. Algunos de los activistas llevaban ropa religiosa formal, y un grupo se reunió frente al No. 26 de Federal Plaza con las manos en alto, en lo que denominaron una “oración silenciosa”. La manifestación también contó con discursos de numerosos activistas y funcionarios electos. “Estamos aquí por los miles de personas que se levantan cada mañana pensando que podría ser su último día en los Estados Unidos”, dijo Steven Choi, director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York. Donna Liebermann, directora ejecutiva de la Unión de Libertades Civiles de Nueva York, señaló que los inmigrantes neoyorquinos asisten diariamente a las audiencias del ICE para intentar “cumplir con las reglas”, pero dijo que las órdenes ejecutivas del presidente Donald Trump aun amenazan a esa población. “Ahora, sin embargo, se nos dice que incluso cuando cumplan con las reglas, pueden ser detenidos y enfrentar la deportación”, dijo. “Ellos tienen miedo de si pertenecen aquí. Sabemos que pertenecen aquí”, comentó el senador estatal Gustavo Rivera. Ragbir llegó a los Estados Unidos en 1991 y obtuvo una tarjeta verde en 1994, pero fue condenado por un fraude en 2001 y pasó varios años en prisión, luego recibió una orden de deportación tras su liberación. Ragbir recibió una suspensión de esa orden con base en la discreción del fiscal, lo que le permite al ICE decidir anualmente cómo manejar su caso. Dijo que la elección de Donald Trump ha hecho al país poco hospitalario para los inmigrantes y las poblaciones vulnerables. “Hay mucho odio allá afuera”, dijo Ragbir, dirigiéndose a los seguidores. “Hay muros siendo construidos por el odio”. “Pero cuando los miro, este es un mar de amor”, añadió. El concejal Ydanis Rodríguez se quejó de que las acciones de Trump están poniendo en peligro a “la gente trabajadora que está establecida” en los Estados Unidos. Se refirió al popular musical de Broadway Hamilton y su tema de inmigrantes ayudando a fundar el país. “Como dijo Lin-Manuel [Miranda]: los inmigrantes hacen el trabajo”, dijo Rodríguez. Después de la manifestación de Foley Square, numerosos oficiales electos y partidarios unieron sus brazos y escoltaron a Ragbir al otro lado de la calle, hasta el No. 26 de Federal Plaza. Varios funcionarios electos entraron en el edificio con Ragbir para acompañarlo a la audiencia, mientras que los participantes de la manifestación marcharon alrededor del edificio. Los manifestantes dijeron que los inmigrantes están viviendo en el miedo debido a las órdenes ejecutivas de Trump. “La gente está aterrorizada”, dijo Becky Salatan, residente del norte de Manhattan. “Tienen miedo de ser arrancados de sus familias y de sus trabajos”. Carole, organizadora de la Coalición New Sanctuary, dijo que desde que se emitieron las órdenes relacionadas con la inmigración de Trump, su grupo ha recibido un incremento en las llamadas de inmigrantes que quieren acompañamiento en las audiencias del ICE. “La gente siente que no quiere entrar sin apoyo”, dijo. Ragbir salió del edificio después de aproximadamente una hora y les dijo a los simpatizantes que el ICE señaló que aún no recibiría una audiencia de deportación. Sin embargo, su agente de ICE le dijo a Ragbir que necesitaba regresar en un mes para otra revisión y hacer esfuerzos para obtener un documento de viaje, explicó. “Me preguntaron si tengo un pasaporte”, dijo. “Y cuando lo piden, normalmente significa una cosa”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.newsanctuarynyc.org.
