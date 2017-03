Screen Test

Get rolling on the screening.

NYC Health + Hospitals is urging all New Yorkers ages 50-75 to get tested and is raising the importance of colon (or colorectal) cancer screenings to mark Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

“Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in New York City, killing approximately 1,400 New Yorkers each year, yet 90 percent of colorectal cancers are curable when caught early,” said John Trillo, MD, a Gastroenterologist at NYC Health + Hospitals. “NYC Health + Hospitals offers affordable colonoscopies and other screening tests to all New Yorkers, in an effort to make colon cancer screening a routine part of preventive health care.”

Dr. Trillo offers tips on how to reduce your risk of colon cancer:

Get a colonoscopy if you are between the ages of 50 – 75. A colonoscopy detects more than 95 percent of early colon cancer. The procedure also prevents colon cancer because a doctor can remove polyps (small growths) that may develop into cancer if left alone.

If you smoke, take steps to quit. Not only is smoking a major cause of lung cancer, but it is also closely linked to other forms of cancer, including colon cancer. Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health.

Eat healthy foods and watch your weight. Think of the food you eat as the fuel your body needs to stay healthy and fight disease, including colon cancer. Be sure to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats. Limit fatty and sugary foods. Whether you are looking to lose weight or eat better for your health, nutrition experts at NYC Health + Hospitals can help.

Move more.Exercise can help you lose weight, reduce stress, and fight disease. Try to move for at least 30 minutes at least five days a week – take a dance class, bike to work, or find a workout video online. Shape Up NYC offers free, weekly fitness classes at dozens of locations in all five boroughs. Find an exercise class that's right for you.

The health system is also using nostalgic images of roller skates, Pac Man, and 45s with a tag line such as “Remember Roller skates? Then it’s time to get a colonoscopy,” across its platforms to grab the attention of the public and health system staff, who are part of this at-risk age group.

Last year, NYC Health + Hospitals joined the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable, the American Cancer Society and hundreds of public and private organizations who committed to increasing the nation’s colon cancer screening rate in an effort to reduce colon cancer cases and death rates in the United States.

To learn more about colonoscopies and other colon cancer screening tests or find a NYC Health + Hospitals location near you, please visit http://bit.ly/2mDbUkp or call 311.