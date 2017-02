Scraps for SNAP

New report highlights burdens on city’s food pantries

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s at “crisis” level.

Emergency food advocates are fearing “draconian cuts” to anti-hunger resources could leave more New Yorkers scrambling for emergency food systems that are already under strain.

A new report from Food Bank for New York City (Food Bank), which provides around 62 million meals annually through its network of food pantries and soup kitchens, detailed that thousands of New Yorkers could lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to a federal policy imposing a three-month time limit on participation for unemployed SNAP recipients without dependents.

With additional federal SNAP cuts threatened by the House of Representatives, and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s preliminary 2018 budget excising $4.9 million from the Emergency Food Assistance Program (EFAP), anti-hunger advocates envision a supply shortage for the city’s food pantries and soup kitchens that will cause hardships for New Yorkers in need.

“Food pantries and soup kitchens are the last line of defense against hunger,” said Margarette Purvis, Food Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. “They are where people turn when they have no other resource.”

Purvis said that additional slashes to federal SNAP funding could cause New Yorkers to lose $8 billion dollars over five years in food assistance funding.

Food Bank released its report on February 7, at an annual conference for hunger-relief workers.

As part of the report, Food Bank surveyed its food pantries and soup kitchens to identify its top needs, with more than 73 percent noting food as the most pressing demand, ahead of other operating support.

Food Bank’s network of around 1,000 pantries serve around 1.4 million New Yorkers per year.

The looming SNAP cuts come three years after significant reductions were already made to the program. Since then, 79 percent of food pantries and soup kitchens continue to see increased visitor traffic, the report said.

The food supply can’t keep up with demand, and half of food pantries run out of food within any given month, Purvis said.

“The network’s greatest resource is its capacity to service, but you cannot serve from empty shelves,” remarked Purvis.

City food pantries and soup kitchens have a median operating budget of less than $25,000 per year, and serve an average of 2,000 people per year, said Triada Stampas, Food Bank Vice President for Research and Public Affairs.

“This is the kind of budget that would leave a household of four in poverty,” she said.

Stampis explained that pantries have the greatest need for food types that are the most perishable, most expensive and most nutritious, such as fresh produce, meat and dairy.

“These are also the food types that are the hardest to procure through donations, which is why it’s so important when we see cuts to our funding from our government sources, it’s important that we speak up about it,” Stampis said.

Doreen Rutty, Executive Director of Bronx Bethany Community Corporation, said her organization’s pantry on East 227th Street in Edenwald does not have enough food to keep up with the influx of new clients.

Rutty said that the pantry serves more than 200 families per week, who are provided with a food ration to feed a household of no more than four people.

“Sometimes clients say, ‘But my household is six,’ [or] ‘My household is seven,’ but if I give them enough for seven, there’s a family behind them that wouldn’t get anything else,” remarked Rutty.

Sultana Ocasio, Executive Director of the Muslim Women’s Institute in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, said her group’s food pantry is also low on resources.

“Every week, we turn away people,” said Ocasio. “People who suffer from hunger and food insecurity in New York City are not a fringe, it’s reached a crisis level.”

Nearly one in five residents in New York City rely on food pantries and soup kitchens, and this year, the report said.

Stampis said that pantries also have a lack of non-food household items, such as diapers, baby care products, personal hygiene items and cleaning products.

“These are expensive for people who are stretching their budget as far as it will go,” she stated.

Purvis called on companies who donate products to food pantries to provide more diapers and personal care products in their donations.

“Good citizenship is found in donating those goods just as well as donating a can of soup,” she said.

For more information, please visit www.foodbanknyc.org or call 212.566.7855.