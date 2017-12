Schools Chancellor Fariña to retire

After four years on the job, New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña is stepping down.

Fariña has announced she will retire at the end of the current school year.

In more than 50 years spent working in the public school system, Fariña served at every level, including teacher, principal, superintendent and deputy chancellor.

Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Fariña as Schools Chancellor at the start of his first term, bringing her out of retirement to lead the nation’s largest public school system, which serves $1.1 million children.

At a press conference on December 21, de Blasio called Fariña, 74, “one of the most effective chancellors we’ve ever had” and said the city was conducting a nationwide search for her replacement.

During her tenure, Fariña helped de Blasio achieve his goals of Universal Pre-K and free lunches for all students, and worked to reverse Bloomberg-era polices such as letter grades for schools.

She also oversaw the highest graduation rates in Department of Education (DOE) history, significant gains in test scores and the expansion of dual-language programs.

Meanwhile, critics have accused Fariña of failure to support charter schools, and not increasing diversity at public schools. Detractors have also questioned the value of the city’s Renewal Schools program, a $500 million effort to turn around 94 failing schools.

Days before she announced her retirement, the DOE revealed plans to close nine Renewal Schools and 14 overall.

“I never joined in this job to be loved or to win a popularity contest,” Fariña said. “I came into this job to be respected and to be understood so that people would then be motivated to do what I think is important for the children of New York.”

“The thing I’m proudest of is that we’ve brought back dignity to teaching, joy to learning and trust to the system,” she stated.

Advocacy group NYC Coalition for Education Justice praised Fariña’s knowledge, while calling on the city to diversify schools.

“Parents from the NYC Coalition for Educational Justice have appreciated having an educator at the helm who has a deep understanding of teaching and learning. However, our schools have a long way to go in order to provide all students with an excellent and equitable education,” the group said in a statement. “In her final months as Chancellor we hope Chancellor Fariña and Mayor de Blasio take a bold stance and elevate culturally responsive education (CRE). We demand that the Mayor chooses an educator as the new Chancellor who has a strong vision for racial justice in schools, and the skills to lead the NYC school system during a time when diverse communities of NYC are under attack. Mayor de Blasio must step up to make sure the next Chancellor has the plan and support needed to make NYC a model for how school districts can address the forces of racism and bias.”

“Carmen has a lot to be proud of during her tenure,” said United Federation of Teachers (UFT) President Michael Mulgrew in a statement. “Her decades of experience in the system gave her a deep understanding of how our schools work. She managed the historic introduction of universal pre-k and oversaw significant gains in student achievement from test scores to high school graduation rates. We wish her well.”