Scholar Support

He went from public housing to Harvard.

Carey Gabay was a talented student who rose from modest means to serve in the executive chamber of state government.

And the State University of New York (SUNY) is seeking to aid other students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds attain academic success.

SUNY and Governor Andrew Cuomo, for whom Gabay had served as counsel, have announced that applications are being accepted for a scholarship program named in his honor.

Bronx native Gabay, a Harvard Law graduate raised in the Boston Secor Houses, was killed after being shot in the head in a random act of gun violence in 2015.

He had served in the Cuomo administration as Assistant Counsel and as First Deputy Counsel for the Empire State Development Corporation.

“Carey was an exemplary young man who could have done anything, but decided to dedicate his life to public service,” said Cuomo in a statement. “It is our hope this scholarship program will empower other talented young people to pursue a career in government and in pursuit of improving the lives of their fellow New Yorkers.”

The program will provide full scholarships to five incoming SUNY students who are found to mirror Carey’s commitment to social justice, leadership, and mentoring, and who have achieved academic success despite economic disadvantages.

This past September, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first recipients of the scholarship.

The program will award full scholarships to five students to attend four-year SUNY colleges beginning in the 2017-18 school year. These scholarships will cover all costs of attendance, including tuition, room and board, college fees, books and supplies, and transportation and personal expenses.

Applications are available at http://bit.ly/1lrvwW7 and are due on April 15, 2017.