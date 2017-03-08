Saying it with SOMOS

¡Saludos!

On behalf of the Board of Directors of SOMOS, Inc., we invite all to attend our upcoming conference, which will take place from March 24 through March 26 in Albany, New York.

This year we are celebrating our 30th anniversary as an organization.

And just this past year, a very important decision was taken by our board. That decision consisted of an overall unanimous vote to change our corporate name from “SOMOS el Futuro” to “SOMOS.”

For one, that is what you all have come to call us over the years.

But secondly and more important, this change signifies for us a true change in the status of our community in our society.

It is no longer a change that will occur sometime in the future, it is in fact an evolution that has happened over time and that will continue to evolve. From “SOMOS Uno” to “SOMOS el Futuro” to now “SOMOS,” we believe that this evolution is captured in our new name. .

Although we may still have a long way to go, our journey is not as long as it was 30 years ago.

The board acknowledges the fine collaboration that we have with the NYS Puerto Rican and Hispanic Assembly and Senate Task Force and the number of increased of elected representatives that we now have compared to three decades ago.

Despite not yet having achieved all of our goals, we acknowledge and affirm today that we are a force to be contended with and one that represents our diverse Hispanic communities.

As such, we take great pride is stating that WE ARE a reality and that as we continue our journey into full representation, WE ARE to be counted on!

¡SOMOS!

SOMOS’ work continues as we support the Task Force’s legislative conferences, serve as a platform for making issues of importance known to our communities, and support scholarships, internships and other youth-related initiatives with the funds that are raised.

We look forward to your participation in this year’s conference and we welcome you again to our SOMOS family!

Paloma Izquierdo-Hernández is the Chair of the Board of Directors of SOMOS, Inc.

To register and for more information, please visit somosnewyork.org.