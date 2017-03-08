¡Saludos! On behalf of the Board of Directors of SOMOS, Inc., we invite all to attend our upcoming conference, which will take place from March 24 through March 26 in Albany, New York. This year we are celebrating our 30th anniversary as an organization. And just this past year, a very important decision was taken by our board. That decision consisted of an overall unanimous vote to change our corporate name from “SOMOS el Futuro” to “SOMOS.” For one, that is what you all have come to call us over the years. But secondly and more important, this change signifies for us a true change in the status of our community in our society. It is no longer a change that will occur sometime in the future, it is in fact an evolution that has happened over time and that will continue to evolve. From “SOMOS Uno” to “SOMOS el Futuro” to now “SOMOS,” we believe that this evolution is captured in our new name. . Although we may still have a long way to go, our journey is not as long as it was 30 years ago. The board acknowledges the fine collaboration that we have with the NYS Puerto Rican and Hispanic Assembly and Senate Task Force and the number of increased of elected representatives that we now have compared to three decades ago. Despite not yet having achieved all of our goals, we acknowledge and affirm today that we are a force to be contended with and one that represents our diverse Hispanic communities. As such, we take great pride is stating that WE ARE a reality and that as we continue our journey into full representation, WE ARE to be counted on! ¡SOMOS! SOMOS’ work continues as we support the Task Force’s legislative conferences, serve as a platform for making issues of importance known to our communities, and support scholarships, internships and other youth-related initiatives with the funds that are raised. We look forward to your participation in this year’s conference and we welcome you again to our SOMOS family! Paloma Izquierdo-Hernández is the Chair of the Board of Directors of SOMOS, Inc. To register and for more information, please visit somosnewyork.org. En nombre de la Junta Directiva de SOMOS, Inc., invitamos a todos los lectores a asistir a nuestra próxima conferencia que tendrá lugar del 24 al 26 de marzo en Albany, Nueva York. Este año estamos celebrando nuestro 30 aniversario como organización. Tan solo el año pasado, fue tomada una decisión muy importante por nuestro consejo. Esa decisión consistió en un voto unánime general para cambiar nuestra denominación social de “SOMOS el Futuro” a “SOMOS”. Por un lado, es como todos ustedes nos han estado a llamado a través de los años. Pero en segundo lugar y más importante, este cambio significa para nosotros un verdadero cambio en el estatus de nuestra comunidad en nuestra sociedad. Ya no es un cambio que ocurrirá en el futuro, sino que es una evolución que ha sucedido con el tiempo y que seguirá evolucionando. Desde “SOMOS Uno” hasta SOMOS el Futuro “hasta ahora “SOMOS”, creemos que esta evolución se refleja en el nuevo título. Aunque todavía podemos tener un largo camino por recorrer, nuestro viaje no es tan largo como lo fue hace 30 años. La junta reconoce la excelente colaboración que tenemos con el Senado puertorriqueño e hispano del Estado de Nueva York y la Fuerza de Tarea y el creciente número de representantes electos que tenemos ahora en comparación con hace tres décadas. A pesar de no haber alcanzado todos nuestros objetivos todavía, reconocemos y afirmamos que hoy somos una fuerza con la cual luchar y una que representa a nuestras diversas comunidades hispanas. Como tal, nos sentimos muy orgullosos de decir que SOMOS una realidad y que mientras seguimos nuestro camino hacia una representación plena, SOMOS. ¡SOMOS! El trabajo de SOMOS continúa mientras apoyamos las conferencias legislativas del Equipo de Tareas, sirve como una plataforma para hacer que las cuestiones de importancia sean conocidas por nuestras comunidades y se apoyen becas, pasantías y otras iniciativas relacionadas con la juventud con los fondos que se obtienen. Esperamos su participación en la conferencia de este año y le damos la bienvenida nuevamente a nuestra familiaSOMOS! Paloma Izquierdo-Hernández es la presidenta de la Junta Directiva de SOMOS, Inc. Para inscribirse y obtener más información, por favor visite somosnewyork.org.
