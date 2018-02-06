Saving the Satos

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Video by Michael Scully

Two of the top contenders in this year’s Puppy Bowl almost didn’t get a chance to play.

Kaleb, Jr. and Archer, were stars of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIV. Kaleb, a Chihuahua-Chow Chow mix, is in Team Fluff’s starting lineup. Archer, a mixed breed dog, is a backup for Team Ruff.

Both dogs are satos, or stray dogs from Puerto Rico.

They are a common sight in Puerto Rico, one that unsettled Chrissy Beckles.

Originally from England, Beckles moved to the U.S. and had her own consulting business. On a return flight from Puerto Rico in 2007, she had what she called, “her Oprah moment.” She started calling organizations to see if she could help and began to volunteer.

Eventually she quit her business and started The Sato Project in 2011.

The organization spays and neuters dogs. Volunteers feed them and arrange for medical care. They also bring dogs to the mainland for adoption.

Since the hurricane, The Sato Project has reunited 183 families with their dogs.

“We call it the ‘No Dog Left Behind Program,’” Beckles said. “It’s a program we’d love to continue but we need financial help.”

“In an average year, we rescue about 300 to 350 dogs,” she said. “Since September, we’ve rescued over 1,000.”

The Puppy Bowl features rescue organizations and their dogs. It’s tremendous publicity for the mostly volunteer-run organization. “They have been amazingly generous to The Sato Project,” she said. Satos have played in the Puppy Bowl since 2007.

In July, the cable network Animal Planet starts asking which puppies would be good contenders for the Puppy Bowl.

Beckles sent in photos and videos. Archer and Kaleb, Jr. were tapped for the big game. Both were born in foster care from pregnant moms that were rescued off the streets. They trained every day with toys.

Then Hurricane María hit.

The Puppy Bowl is filmed in October. “I was determined to get them here because we had to film. If I had to get a boat and row them here, they would be here.”

Not only did Beckles manage to get Kaleb Jr. and Archer a chance to be Puppy Bowl XIV MVPs, she brought about 60 other dogs as well.

After María struck Puerto Rico, Noemi and Clodomiro, a couple in their 70’s, lived in their car. They lost nearly everything, including their home.

Their daughter urged them to move in with her on Long Island. But they refused. None of the airlines would take their two dogs and the couple wouldn’t leave their best friends behind.

Beckles managed to get their dogs on a plane that landed in Teterboro Airport – and Noemi and Clodomiro were reunited with their daughter, and two dogs, in the U.S. soon after.

“The look on their faces when they were reunited was priceless,” recalls Beckles.

Bringing rescued dogs to the mainland on private planes has proven a success thus far.

“It seems like a big ask, but you’d be surprised how many people have planes. Or access to planes,” she said. “I’ve gotten better at asking. But we could always use more.”

Still, she fears the storm has undone the work that the project and other Puerto Rican animal rescue organizations have accomplished over the years. “There were already half a million stray dogs on the island,” she said. “Now people are leaving at a rate of 10,000 a week.”

Most of those people are forced to leave their pets behind. Few vets are even open for business. The Sato Project has been forced to temporarily suspend its spay and neuter program.

“Now we are getting the effect of that—which is hundreds of thousands of puppies being born,” she said. “This is something I thought was going to happen. But not to the extent—and the numbers—that we are dealing with now.”

Beckles hopes that people in Puerto Rico and everywhere who watched the satos on Puppy Bowl Sunday did so with pride. “Satos are incredibly smart. They are tenacious and athletic and they can figure out a way to do anything.”

For more information, please visit www.thesatoproject.org.