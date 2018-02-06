- English
- Español
Saving the Satos
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Video by Michael Scully
Two of the top contenders in this year’s Puppy Bowl almost didn’t get a chance to play.
Kaleb, Jr. and Archer, were stars of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIV. Kaleb, a Chihuahua-Chow Chow mix, is in Team Fluff’s starting lineup. Archer, a mixed breed dog, is a backup for Team Ruff.
Both dogs are satos, or stray dogs from Puerto Rico.
They are a common sight in Puerto Rico, one that unsettled Chrissy Beckles.
Originally from England, Beckles moved to the U.S. and had her own consulting business. On a return flight from Puerto Rico in 2007, she had what she called, “her Oprah moment.” She started calling organizations to see if she could help and began to volunteer.
Eventually she quit her business and started The Sato Project in 2011.
The organization spays and neuters dogs. Volunteers feed them and arrange for medical care. They also bring dogs to the mainland for adoption.
Since the hurricane, The Sato Project has reunited 183 families with their dogs.
“We call it the ‘No Dog Left Behind Program,’” Beckles said. “It’s a program we’d love to continue but we need financial help.”
“In an average year, we rescue about 300 to 350 dogs,” she said. “Since September, we’ve rescued over 1,000.”
The Puppy Bowl features rescue organizations and their dogs. It’s tremendous publicity for the mostly volunteer-run organization. “They have been amazingly generous to The Sato Project,” she said. Satos have played in the Puppy Bowl since 2007.
In July, the cable network Animal Planet starts asking which puppies would be good contenders for the Puppy Bowl.
Beckles sent in photos and videos. Archer and Kaleb, Jr. were tapped for the big game. Both were born in foster care from pregnant moms that were rescued off the streets. They trained every day with toys.
Then Hurricane María hit.
The Puppy Bowl is filmed in October. “I was determined to get them here because we had to film. If I had to get a boat and row them here, they would be here.”
Not only did Beckles manage to get Kaleb Jr. and Archer a chance to be Puppy Bowl XIV MVPs, she brought about 60 other dogs as well.
After María struck Puerto Rico, Noemi and Clodomiro, a couple in their 70’s, lived in their car. They lost nearly everything, including their home.
Their daughter urged them to move in with her on Long Island. But they refused. None of the airlines would take their two dogs and the couple wouldn’t leave their best friends behind.
Beckles managed to get their dogs on a plane that landed in Teterboro Airport – and Noemi and Clodomiro were reunited with their daughter, and two dogs, in the U.S. soon after.
“The look on their faces when they were reunited was priceless,” recalls Beckles.
Bringing rescued dogs to the mainland on private planes has proven a success thus far.
“It seems like a big ask, but you’d be surprised how many people have planes. Or access to planes,” she said. “I’ve gotten better at asking. But we could always use more.”
Still, she fears the storm has undone the work that the project and other Puerto Rican animal rescue organizations have accomplished over the years. “There were already half a million stray dogs on the island,” she said. “Now people are leaving at a rate of 10,000 a week.”
Most of those people are forced to leave their pets behind. Few vets are even open for business. The Sato Project has been forced to temporarily suspend its spay and neuter program.
“Now we are getting the effect of that—which is hundreds of thousands of puppies being born,” she said. “This is something I thought was going to happen. But not to the extent—and the numbers—that we are dealing with now.”
Beckles hopes that people in Puerto Rico and everywhere who watched the satos on Puppy Bowl Sunday did so with pride. “Satos are incredibly smart. They are tenacious and athletic and they can figure out a way to do anything.”
For more information, please visit www.thesatoproject.org.
Salvar a los Satos
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Video de Michael Scully
Dos de los principales contendientes en el Puppy Bowl de este año casi no tuvieron la oportunidad de jugar. Kaleb, Jr. y Archer, fueron estrellas de Puppy Bowl XIV de Animal Planet. Kaleb, una mezcla de Chihuahua-Chow Chow, forma parte de la alineación titular de Team Fluff. Archer, un perro de raza mixta, es un respaldo para Team Ruff.
Ambos perros son satos, o perros callejeros de Puerto Rico.
Son una visión común en Puerto Rico, una que inquietó a Chrissy Beckles.
Originaria de Inglaterra, Beckles se mudó a los EE. UU. Y tenía su propio negocio de consultoría. En un vuelo de regreso desde Puerto Rico en 2007, tuvo lo que ella llamó, “su momento de Oprah”. Ella comenzó a llamar a las organizaciones para ver si podía ayudar y comenzó a ofrecerse como voluntaria.
Eventualmente ella abandonó su negocio y comenzó El Proyecto Sato en 2011.
La organización esteriliza y neutraliza perros. Los voluntarios los alimentan y organizan la atención médica. También traen perros al continente para su adopción.
Desde el huracán, El Proyecto Sato ha reunido a 183 familias con sus perros.
“Lo llamamos ‘Programa Ningún Perro Queda Atrás'”, dijo Beckles. “Es un programa que nos gustaría continuar, pero necesitamos ayuda financiera”.
“En un año promedio, rescatamos alrededor de 300 a 350 perros”, dijo. “Desde septiembre, hemos rescatado a más de 1,000”.
El Puppy Bowl presenta organizaciones de rescate y sus perros. Es una publicidad tremenda para la mayoría de las organizaciones dirigidas por voluntarios. “Han sido increíblemente generosos con El Proyecto Sato “, dijo. Satos han jugado en el Puppy Bowl desde 2007.
En julio, la cadena de cable Animal Planet comienza a preguntar cuáles cachorros serían buenos contendientes para el Puppy Bowl.
Beckles envió fotos y videos. Archer y Kaleb, Jr. fueron seleccionados para el gran juego. Ambos nacieron en hogares de crianza de madres embarazadas que fueron rescatadas de las calles. Se entrenaron todos los días con juguetes.
Luego el huracán María golpeó
The Puppy Bowl se graba en octubre. “Estaba decidido a traerlos aquí porque teníamos que filmar. Si tuviera que conseguir un bote y remarlos aquí, estarían aquí”.
Beckles no solo consiguió que Kaleb Jr. y Archer tuvieran la oportunidad de ser los MVP de Puppy Bowl XIV, sino que también trajo otros 60 perros.
Después de que María azotó a Puerto Rico, Noemi y Clodomiro, una pareja en sus 70 años, vivían en su automóvil. Perdieron casi todo, incluso su hogar.
Su hija les instó a mudarse con ella a Long Island. Pero ellos rechazaron. Ninguna de las aerolíneas tomaría sus dos perros y la pareja no dejaría atrás a sus mejores amigos.
Beckles logró llevar a sus perros en un avión que aterrizó en el aeropuerto de Teterboro, y Noemí y Clodomiro se reunieron con su hija y dos perros poco después en los Estados Unidos.
“Parece ser una gran pregunta, pero te sorprendería saber cuántas personas tienen aviones. O acceso a aviones “, dijo. “He mejorado al preguntar. Pero siempre podemos utilizar más “.
Ella teme que la tormenta haya deshecho el trabajo que el proyecto y otras organizaciones puertorriqueñas de rescate de animales han logrado a lo largo de los años. “Ya había medio millón de perros callejeros en la isla”, dijo. “Ahora la gente parte a un ritmo de 10,000 por semana”.
La mayoría de esas personas se ven obligadas a dejar a sus mascotas. Pocas veterinarias están abiertas para negocios. El Proyecto Sato se ha visto obligado a suspender temporalmente su programa de esterilización y castración.
“Ahora estamos obteniendo el efecto de eso, que es el nacimiento de cientos de miles de cachorros”, dijo ella. “Esto es algo que pensé que iba a suceder”. Pero no en la medida– y las cifras– con que estamos lidiando ahora “.
Beckles espera que la gente en Puerto Rico y en todas partes que vieron los satos en el Puppy Bowl el domingo lo hicieron con orgullo. “Los satos son increíblemente inteligentes. Son tenaces y atléticos y pueden encontrar la manera de hacer cualquier cosa “.
Para mayor información, visite www.thesatoproject.org.