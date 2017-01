Salve for the Scammed

FTC announces refunds for Herbalife victims

Think of it as a bit of coin for the conned.

Nearly 350,000 people who lost money running Herbalife businesses will be getting reimbursement checks from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The refunds are the result of a July 2016 settlement with the FTC that required Herbalife to pay the agency $200 million and fundamentally restructure its business after the company was accused of deceptive business practices.

The reimbursement represents one of the largest redress distributions the agency has made in any consumer protection action to date, said Monica Vaca, Assistant Director in the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Vaca said the agency used Herbalife’s records to determine who would receive a refund and the amount of each check.

Generally, the FTC is providing partial refunds to people who ran an Herbalife business in the United States between 2009 and 2015, and who paid at least $1,000 to Herbalife but got little or nothing back from the company.

“We want recipients to look out for those checks and cash them right away,” stated Vaca.

Herbalife told distributors they could earn a part-time income of $500 to $1500 a month for selling products, but only a small number of people who tried made anywhere near what the company was claiming, Vaca said.

Herbalife’s business model rewarded people for recruiting others into the business, rather than actual sales, she added.

“A large number of distributors made little or no money and a significant percentage lost money,” remarked Vaca.

In total, the FTC will be paying out nearly $200 million. Most checks are between $100 and $500, said the FTC, with the largest checks exceeding $9,000.

Vaca said that many of the individuals who lost money to Herbalife were members of immigrant communities.

“We believe that many people in the Latino community were affected by this,” she said.

Following the FTC settlement, Herbalife will now conduct its business based on actual sales, and an independent compliance officer will oversee the company is in place for seven years.

Herbalife is also barred from misleading customers in its advertising.

Vaca said that reimbursement checks will be sent automatically, and there is no need to apply for the refund.

“Herbalife has already paid the money — we’re at the point of distributing it now,” she explained.

Individuals who do not receive a check, but believe they met the criteria for a refund, can contact the FTC’s Redress Administrator at 844.322.8146.

For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2j6nBNV.