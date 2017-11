Roar of Silence

Silent procession planned for Puerto Rico

Story by Gregg McQueen

They’ll be causing a local commotion to spotlight Puerto Rico’s plight — without making a sound.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, a “silent procession” in New York City is planned in honor of Puerto Rico, to call on the federal government to provide more relief and restoration to the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Community activists and clergy members will gather at White Park on East 106th Street in East Harlem, then walk in silence to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and East 57th Street.

“Sometimes, silence speaks louder than words,” said event organizer Carmen Cruz. “My belief is that silence is eerie, and it will draw attention to what we are doing.”

Cruz, a native of Puerto Rico who considers herself a “community activist and concerned citizen,” said she was motivated to organize the march out of concern for the people who have died from the hurricane, and displeasure with the response of the Trump administration.

“I was donating money and food, but I felt I wanted to do something more, something big,” Cruz said. “I feel like the death toll is even higher than the government is reporting, and we need to help because it’s a desperate situation.”

Cruz has requested that march participants dress in white, as a show of unity.

“We’re grieving and mourning for those lives who have been lost,” said Aurora Flores, a co-organizer of the march. “The world is watching how Puerto Rico is handled and we need to call attention to it.”

The march will begin at 10 a.m. at White Park before continuing down Lexington Avenue toward Trump Tower. Participants will stand outside the tower for 15 minutes in silence before dispersing.

Cruz said that numerous elected officials have been invited, including City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

The Silent Procession for Puerto Rico will take place at the same day as the Unity March for Puerto Rico on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

“There are folks who can’t make it down to D.C. who can participate in something local,” said Cruz.

Flores said that Puerto Ricans should expect the same aid and resources offered to all citizens of these United States affected by natural disasters.

“Puerto Rico is a territory that has been ignored,” said Flores. “Leadership needs to come from the federal government. I feel like we’re on a boat without a captain.”

The Silent Procession for Puerto Rico will take place on Sunday, November 19 at 10 a.m. at White Park, 170 East 106th Street, New York NY. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2z0yP2v or call Aurora Flores at 646.345.7474.