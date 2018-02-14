Photos by Cristóbal Vivar They brought white flowers and gathered to pray. Far from their usual routes, taxi drivers and livery cab base owners who typically work streets uptown instead gathered downtown at City Hall early on Mon., Feb. 11th for a vigil in the wake of recent driver suicides. The vigil was held one week after livery cab driver Douglas Schifter killed himself outside the City Hall gates, having penned a lengthy social media post stating that he was in financial ruin due to changes in the for-hire vehicle industry. Dozens of taxi industry workers carried flowers and prayed in remembrance of deceased drivers. Organized by the Taxi Drivers Coalition of New York, the Coordinating Organization for Taxi Drivers (Coordinadora General de Taxistas – CGT) and the Livery Base Owners Association, the event was also intended to raise awareness of the challenges facing drivers including the fines issued by the Taxi and Limosine Commission (TLC) fines, which drivers called excessive. “The situation is serious and we need immediate action,” said Leonel Marte, President of the Coordinating Organization for Taxi Drivers/CGT. “The TLC’s abuse and questionable practices are out of hand and we can no longer keep silent.” Schifter shot himself outside of City Hall on February 5. The cab driver, a 30-year veteran of the industry, had previously posted a Facebook message blaming ride-hail apps like Uber for hurting the taxi industry and faulting New York elected officials for not backing longtime medallion and livery drivers. In December, cab driver Danilo Corporan Castillo committed suicide by jumping out the window off his Northern Manhattan apartment after a TLC hearing threatened to revoke his license. He wrote a suicide note on the back of his TLC summons. Vigil attendees also cited the TLC’s rules against street hails and lack of support for drivers, such as more for-hire vehicle stands, so licensed drivers can rest. “At this point, the TLC is creating more problems than it is solving. It is destroying the lives and economic prospects of thousands of licensed drivers citywide, causing tremendous hardship and triggering an emotional health crisis,” said Pedro Joaquín Aguiar, President of the Taxi Drivers Coalition of New York. “Today we also honor the memory of our brothers who have recently taken their own lives because they could no longer take the abuse of the TLC.” “We went from assaults, homicides and now we are in suicides,” stated Cira Angeles of the Livery Base Owners Association. “This is a very critical moment in which we need to pay attention.” The vigil was held before the first ever public hearing of the City Council’s new For-Hire Vehicle committee. At the hearing, TLC Commissioner Meera Joshi said the for-hire vehicle industry has grown “at a rate nobody contemplated,” with more than 50,000 new vehicles on the road in recent years. Councilmember Ruben Diaz Sr., chair of the For-Hire Vehicle Committee, questioned whether TLC fines are too exorbitant. “I’m saying, ‘Why so high? $1,500? $3,000?’” Diaz said. Joshi said the agency is required by law to print the maximum penalties on summonses and that recipients get scared by “big numbers” though it doesn’t mean that is the amount the driver will be charged. “There is a lot of confusion — we have to put the maximum fee there,” she said. “They see the terms ‘suspension’ and ‘revocation’ and they get worried.” Congressman Adriano Espaillat also attended the hearing. He suggested that the TLC be dismantled altogether in favor of a new agency that would create an equitable market for all taxi and for-hire drivers, as well as ride-share services. He said that yellow cab drivers have been hurt by the depreciation in value of taxi medallions, and that along with livery drivers, are now having trouble making ends meet. “The influx of services like Uber has overtaken the industry and market. The problems facing the city’s taxi drivers have become so bad that many taxi drivers roam around the city unable to pick up fares,” said Espaillat. “Drivers face fear, isolation and increased anxiety in their ability to make a living – their survival and livelihood.” Espaillat also proposed greater regulation for ride-share services, reducing fines for cab drivers, and a cap in the number of vehicles operating in the city and exploring solutions to medallion debt. Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar Llevaron flores blancas y se reunieron para orar. Lejos de sus rutas habituales, taxistas y propietarios de bases de taxis que suelen trabajar en calles del norte del condado se reunieron en el centro de la ciudad, en el ayuntamiento, el lunes 11 de febrero, para una vigilia a raíz de los recientes suicidios de conductores. La vigilia se llevó a cabo una semana después de que Douglas Schifter, conductor de taxi, se suicidara frente a las puertas del Ayuntamiento después de haber escrito una larga publicación en las redes sociales diciendo que estaba en la ruina financiera debido a los cambios en la industria de vehículos de alquiler. Docenas de trabajadores de la industria del taxi llevaron flores y rezaron en recuerdo de los conductores fallecidos. Organizado por la Coalición de Conductores de Taxi de Nueva York, la Organización Coordinadora de Taxistas (Coordinadora General de Taxistas – CGT) y la Asociación de Propietarios de Base, el evento también tuvo como objetivo dar a conocer los desafíos que enfrentan los conductores, incluidas las multas emitidas por la Comisión de Taxis y Limusinas (TLC, por sus siglas en inglés), que los conductores llamaron excesivas. “La situación es grave y necesitamos medidas inmediatas”, dijo Leonel Marte, presidente de la Organización Coordinadora de Taxistas/CGT. “El abuso y las prácticas cuestionables de la TLC están fuera de control y no podemos seguir callados”. Schifter se pegó un tiro afuera del ayuntamiento el 5 de febrero. El taxista, un veterano de 30 años en la industria, publicó previamente un mensaje en Facebook culpando a las aplicaciones, como Uber, por dañar la industria del taxi y también a funcionarios electos de Nueva York por no respaldar a los conductores de mucho tiempo. En diciembre, el taxista Danilo Corporan Castillo se suicidó saltando por la ventana de su apartamento en el norte de Manhattan después de que una audiencia de la TLC amenazara con revocar su licencia. Escribió una nota de suicidio en la parte posterior de su citatorio de la TLC. Los asistentes a la vigilia también citaron las leyes de la TLC contra paradas en la calle y la falta de apoyo para los conductores, como por ejemplo, más puestos de alquiler de vehículos, para que los conductores con licencia puedan descansar. “En este punto, la TLC está creando más problemas de los que está resolviendo. Está destruyendo las vidas y las perspectivas económicas de miles de conductores con licencia en toda la ciudad, causando enormes dificultades y desencadenando una crisis de salud emocional”, dijo Pedro Joaquín Aguiar, presidente de la Coalición de Taxistas de Nueva York. “Hoy también honramos la memoria de nuestros hermanos que recientemente se quitaron la vida porque ya no podían soportar el abuso de la TLC”. “Pasamos de los asaltos y los homicidios a los suicidios”, declaró Cira Ángeles, de la Asociación de Propietarios de Base. “Este es un momento muy crítico en el que debemos prestar atención”. La vigilia se llevó a cabo antes de la primera audiencia pública del nuevo Comité de Vehículos de Alquiler del Ayuntamiento. En la audiencia, la comisionada de la TLC, Meera Joshi, dijo que la industria de vehículos de alquiler ha crecido “a un ritmo que nadie esperaba”, con más de 50,000 vehículos nuevos en las calles en los últimos años. El concejal Rubén Díaz Sr., presidente del Comité de Vehículos de Alquiler, cuestionó si las multas de la TLC son demasiado exorbitantes. “Digo: ¿por qué tan altas, $1,500, $3,000? dólares”, dijo Díaz. Joshi explicó que se requiere por ley que la agencia imprima las penas máximas en las citaciones y que los destinatarios se asustan por los “números grandes”, aunque eso no significa que sea la cantidad que se le cobrará al conductor. “Hay mucha confusión: tenemos que poner la tarifa máxima”, dijo. “Ven los términos ‘suspensión’ y ‘revocación’ y se preocupan”. El congresista Adriano Espaillat también asistió a la audiencia. Sugirió que se desmantelara por completo la TLC en favor de una nueva agencia que cree un mercado equitativo para todos los taxistas y conductores de alquiler, así como también los servicios de transporte compartido. Dijo que los taxistas amarillos han sido afectados por la depreciación del valor de los medallones de los taxis, y que junto con los conductores de base, ahora tienen problemas para llegar a fin de mes. “La entrada de servicios como Uber ha superado a la industria y al mercado. Los problemas que enfrentan los taxistas de la ciudad se han vuelto tan graves que muchos taxistas recorren la ciudad sin poder recoger pasaje”, dijo Espaillat. “Los conductores enfrentan miedo, aislamiento y una mayor ansiedad en su capacidad para ganarse la vida: su supervivencia y sus medios de subsistencia”. Espaillat también propuso una mayor regulación para los servicios de viaje compartido, reduciendo las multas para los taxistas, y un tope en el número de vehículos que operan en la ciudad y explorando soluciones a la deuda de medallones.
