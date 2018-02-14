Rites of the Route

Cab drivers hold City Hall vigil

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

‎They brought white flowers and gathered to pray.

Far from their usual routes, taxi drivers and livery cab base owners who typically work streets uptown instead gathered downtown at City Hall early on Mon., Feb. 11th for a vigil in the wake of recent driver suicides.

The vigil was held one week after livery cab driver Douglas Schifter killed himself outside the City Hall gates, having penned a lengthy social media post stating that he was in financial ruin due to changes in the for-hire vehicle industry.

Dozens of taxi industry workers carried flowers and prayed in remembrance of deceased drivers.

Organized by the Taxi Drivers Coalition of New York, the Coordinating Organization for Taxi Drivers (Coordinadora General de Taxistas – CGT) and the Livery Base Owners Association, the event was also intended to raise awareness of the challenges facing drivers including the fines issued by the Taxi and Limosine Commission (TLC) fines, which drivers called excessive.

“The situation is serious and we need immediate action,” said Leonel Marte, President of the Coordinating Organization for Taxi Drivers/CGT. “The TLC’s abuse and questionable practices are out of hand and we can no longer keep silent.”

Schifter shot himself outside of City Hall on February 5. The cab driver, a 30-year veteran of the industry, had previously posted a Facebook message blaming ride-hail apps like Uber for hurting the taxi industry and faulting New York elected officials for not backing longtime medallion and livery drivers.

In December, cab driver Danilo Corporan Castillo committed suicide by jumping out the window off his Northern Manhattan apartment after a TLC hearing threatened to revoke his license. He wrote a suicide note on the back of his TLC summons.

Vigil attendees also cited the TLC’s rules against street hails and lack of support for drivers, such as more for-hire vehicle stands, so licensed drivers can rest.

“At this point, the TLC is creating more problems than it is solving. It is destroying the lives and economic prospects of thousands of licensed drivers citywide, causing tremendous hardship and triggering an emotional health crisis,” said Pedro Joaquín Aguiar, President of the Taxi Drivers Coalition of New York. “Today we also honor the memory of our brothers who have recently taken their own lives because they could no longer take the abuse of the TLC.”

“We went from assaults, homicides and now we are in suicides,” stated Cira Angeles of the Livery Base Owners Association. “This is a very critical moment in which we need to pay attention.”

The vigil was held before the first ever public hearing of the City Council’s new For-Hire Vehicle committee.

At the hearing, TLC Commissioner Meera Joshi said the for-hire vehicle industry has grown “at a rate nobody contemplated,” with more than 50,000 new vehicles on the road in recent years.

Councilmember Ruben Diaz Sr., chair of the For-Hire Vehicle Committee, questioned whether TLC fines are too exorbitant.

“I’m saying, ‘Why so high? $1,500? $3,000?’” Diaz said.

Joshi said the agency is required by law to print the maximum penalties on summonses and that recipients get scared by “big numbers” though it doesn’t mean that is the amount the driver will be charged.

“There is a lot of confusion — we have to put the maximum fee there,” she said. “They see the terms ‘suspension’ and ‘revocation’ and they get worried.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat also attended the hearing. He suggested that the TLC be dismantled altogether in favor of a new agency that would create an equitable market for all taxi and for-hire drivers, as well as ride-share services.‎

He said that yellow cab drivers have been hurt by the depreciation in value of taxi medallions, and that along with livery drivers, are now having trouble making ends meet.

“The influx of services like Uber has overtaken the industry and market. The problems facing the city’s taxi drivers have become so bad that many taxi drivers roam around the city unable to pick up fares,” said Espaillat. “Drivers face fear, isolation and increased anxiety in their ability to make a living – their survival and livelihood.”

Espaillat also proposed greater regulation for ride-share services, reducing fines for cab drivers, and a cap in the number of vehicles operating in the city and exploring solutions to medallion debt.