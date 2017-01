Rezoning on Recess

Story by Gregg McQueen

They hit the pause button.

A scheduled City Council vote on the controversial Sherman Plaza rezoning plan in Inwood has been postponed.

Originally scheduled for the morning of Tues., Aug. 9, the meeting of the Zoning Subcommittee was expected to include the committee’s vote on whether to allow a spot rezoning at 4650 Broadway, enabling the construction of a 15-story building across from Fort Tryon Park with a mixture of market-rate and affordable housing.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on August 8, City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez issued an email to constituents advising of the postponement.

The delayed Council meeting comes on the heels of a heated rally on Sat., Aug. 6 in Inwood, which drew hundreds of locals opposed to the Sherman Plaza project, many of whom shouted down Rodríguez, who made an unexpected appearance at the event.

That afternoon, a horde of community members gathered on the corner of Sherman Avenue and Broadway to conduct a boisterous protest against the development, which many feel will lead to further gentrification in the community and drive out longtime residents who cannot afford higher rents.

Protesters also voiced concerns that Council approval of the Sherman Plaza plan would open the floodgates for luxury and high-rise construction in Inwood.

The Sherman Plaza developers, Washington Square Partners and Acadia Realty Trust, need approval from the Council for the spot rezoning to include more affordable housing in the project, which would be the first in the city to be built under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) rezoning plan.

A vote on the rezoning proposal has since been rescheduled for August 16, which was the Council’s deadline to vote under the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure timeline, said a Rodríguez spokesperson.

The weekend rally was co-sponsored by several activist groups, including Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, Inwood Preservation, Uptown for Bernie, Moving Forward Unidos, the Metropolitan Council on Housing and others.

According to a promotional flyer circulated about the rally, the groups insist that the development would ruin “the last affordable working-class neighborhood in Manhattan.”

While the project’s ties to MIH would provide for affordable housing units, organizers countered that claims of affordability were misleading.

“This really isn’t affordable housing,” remarked Ava Farkas, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Council for Housing. “It’s really a luxury building under the guise of affordable housing.”

Graham Ciraulo, one of the lead organizers for Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, estimated that more than 300 people turned out for the rally.

“The amount of support we got was incredible,” said Ciraulo. “When you get that many people turning up, it’s clear the community is against the project.”

Protesters marched from Broadway and Sherman to St. Jude’s Church on 205th Street and 10th Avenue. Ciraulo said that clergy at the church drummed up support for the protest.

“Father Reyes of St. Jude’s told his parishioners that going to this rally was as important as going to church,” said Ciraulo. “That’s how much of an impact he thought it had on the community.”

Rally organizers stressed that gentrification and displacement concerns have gripped the Inwood community, especially low-income and immigrant residents, who are worried they won’t be able to remain in their homes if neighborhood rents are driven up by new development.

“There were a lot of Latino and immigrant families at the event,” said Farkas. “They realize that if rents go up, it’s going to affect the lowest-income people first.”

“The fear of displacement is hitting the Hispanic community the hardest,” added Ciraulo. “There’s a lot of anger.”

That anger boiled over at the rally when Rodríguez, who organizers said was not invited, showed up.

The Councilmember explained that he was there to listen to community concerns and to stand against gentrification, but as Rodríguez attempted to take the microphone to address the crowd, some protesters began to chant “Fuera, fuera,” (“Out, out” in Spanish) and call him “a sellout,” reported organizers.

“Things got a little ugly,” Ciraulo remarked.

Protesters called on Rodríguez to vote against the Sherman Plaza proposal.

“We’re calling on Ydanis to stand up for justice,” Farkas shouted at the rally.

Although Rodríguez, who has been involved in negotiations with the Sherman Plaza developers, has stated that he has yet to officially make up his mind on which way he’ll vote on the spot rezoning, his presence at the rally ratcheted up the tension level.

Ciraulo said that discord surrounding the project was inevitable.

“This was all bound to happen,” Ciraulo remarked. “The MIH proposals were shot down by just about every community board. This isn’t just a bunch of organizers being rabble rousers. The communities don’t want this.”

Following the rally, Rodríguez drew the ire of community members for sending a Tweet that appeared to compare protesters to Donald Trump: “Upsetting to see Trump-like actions uptown, playing on people’s fears while spreading lies about development. We stand against gentrification,” Rodríguez tweeted.

On Monday morning, on WNYC Radio’s Brian Lehrer Show, Rodríguez attempted to clarify his Twitter comment, suggesting it was a response to what he viewed as efforts by some critics to misrepresent the rezoning issue and spread “a culture of fear.”

Rodríguez said that he met an elderly woman at the rally who told him that some community members advised her that if the Councilmember voted “yes” to the rezoning, she would be kicked out of her rent-controlled apartment.

“I have a lot of respect for many men and women who were there on Saturday, expressing their voice,” Rodríguez commented on WNYC. “However, there were a few individuals telling people that if the building is built, you’ll be out of your apartment.”

According to the Councilmember’s Chief of Staff, Russell Murphy, the proposal from the developer being considered by the Council would include up to 50 percent affordable housing units, as well as 25,000 square-feet of community space and 10 percent of discounted retail space for local small businesses.

Washington Square Partners and Acadia Realty Trust also submitted another proposal for a 14-story building featuring all market-rate housing, an option Rodríguez said is allowable by law. He insisted that the developer would pursue that option if the spot rezoning plan is shot down by the Council.

In his email advising of the Council vote postponement, Rodriguez stated that voting “no” on the proposal would eliminate the opportunity to build “desperately needed affordable housing” at the 4650 Broadway site.

“The developers will be further empowered to build a luxury tower at a minimum of 14 stories, with 200 units at fully market price,” Rodriguez wrote. “As passions are running high when it comes to this issue, I implore residents to consider our options carefully.”

“Voting no won’t necessarily stop redevelopment, but it would stop the affordable housing provisions,” said Murphy.

Under the new MIH guidelines, 20 percent of the units at 4650 Broadway would be reserved as affordable housing, at 40 percent of area median income (AMI), which is the lowest income band allowed under MIH, and amounts to about $32,000 a year for a family of three.

Farkas questioned claims by Rodríguez and the developers that an additional 30 percent of the Sherman Plaza units could be rendered affordable, for a total of 50 percent affordable units.

Washington Square Partners Vice President Aron Gooblar advised Manhattan Times in July that “we’re looking at 10 percent [of units] at 60 percent AMI, and then 20 percent of units at middle-income rents, between 110 percent and 130 percent AMI, to get to 50 percent.”

Farkas pointed out that 60 percent of AMI would be about $49,000 for a family of three, while more than 110 percent of AMI would amount to over $81,000 a year for family of the same size.

“So, 30 percent of that 50 percent affordable is really not affordable at all for that neighborhood,” Farkas stated.

Still, Farkas said she viewed the postponed Council vote as a positive sign, and remained optimistic that Rodríguez was using the time to ponder community opposition.

“He’s definitely weighing this decision, and can hopefully negotiate better and more realistic affordable housing requirements from the developer,” said Farkas. “I don’t think he delayed it due to the Twitter spat as much as it was due to 300 members of the community turning up in the streets to voice their disapproval with the project.”

Ciraulo said that even if the rezoning proposal passes the City Council, local activist groups would not back down.

“We will find ways to fight Sherman Plaza,” Ciraulo said. “It would just be a lot easier if the Councilmember did not put his stamp of approval on it.”