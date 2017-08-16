Story and photos by Gregg McQueen One of the city’s largest parks, Northern Manhattan’s Highbridge Park stretches along the Harlem River from 115th Street to Dyckman Street. The expansive parkland is in the process of getting a major facelift, courtesy of $30 million from the city as part of the Anchor Parks initiative announced in 2016. Best known for its iconic water tower and neighboring footbridge for which it is named, Highbridge Park also features a recreation center with a public swimming pool, playgrounds, ball fields and a skate park. On Mon, Aug. 14, Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator Jennifer Hoppa provided a tour of Highbridge’s high points for members of the press and a group of advocates from New Yorkers for Parks. Rodríguez said the park offers uptown residents much-needed green space. “We have an influx of people moving into this area, and they need places for recreation,” he said. Rodríguez and Hoppa pointed out that the Anchor Parks renovations for Highbridge will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 focuses on the northern section of the park, which runs from 182nd to Dyckman Street. “The goal was to make the northern part of the park more usable,” said Hoppa, who noted that ADA-compliant ramps, pathway lighting, a new comfort station and ADA-accessible community plaza are being installed. Phase 2 will address the southern part of the park, which will also be getting pathway lighting, as well as a renovated new playground and new practice fields. Most of the park improvements are still years away from being finished, Hoppa said. Lynn Kelly, Executive Director of New Yorkers for Parks, said her group visits several parks a year across the five boroughs. “It’s a way to get ideas for future park upgrades,” she said. “It’s good to see what’s going on around the city.” A 10-block section of Highbridge Park is currently inaccessible during construction, said Hoppa, who noted that I-95 splits the northern and southern sections of the park. “The highway cuts right through the middle of the park, which makes navigation a bit more challenging,” she said. During a stop at the park’s recreation center, Rodríguez explained his vision for the facility. He said he hoped that a portion of the center’s massive outdoor pool could be enclosed so it could be used year-round. “Kids in this community don’t have an indoor pool,” he remarked. “They badly need one. Learning how to swim is a very important skill for kids to learn.” Rodríguez also mentioned long-discussed plans to use the pool area for a skating rink in the wintertime. In both 2014 and 2015, NYC Parks issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find a partner to develop and operate an ice rink at the park from October to March, yet despite a $1 million allocation promised by Rodríguez to upgrade the park’s infrastructure, the RFP received no responses. Last October, NYC Parks tested the viability of a synthetic ice surface during a community skating demonstration using a synthetic ice surface, but Hoppa noted that those plans are also on hold. “We have a synthetic ice vendor that we could use, but we don’t have an operator for it,” she said. Rodríguez and Hoppa showed off the High Bridge, New York City’s oldest standing bridge,which was reopened to the public in 2015 for the first time in 40 years. Visitors are now able to walk between Manhattan and the Bronx via the bridge while taking in impressive views. “That’s one of the things that makes this park so important, is that we have a lot of people coming over from the Bronx now,” Rodríguez said. He noted that a renovation project is underway for the Highbridge water tower, opened in 1872, to allow the public access to the structure. Rodríguez said the views from the top of the tower are impressive. “It’s high enough that you can see the Tappan Zee Bridge and One World Trade Center,” he said. Rodríguez noted that a scoping meeting regarding the Highbridge Park upgrades will be held on September 14 at IS 52. “It will be a chance for the community to give feedback on what’s going on,” he said. Following the tour, Kelly remarked that she was impressed with Highbridge Park’s views and topography. “It is also well-maintained, making it a community asset that is well-positioned to be a citywide asset,” Kelly said. “It is important to consider what impact the future Inwood rezoning will have on the area’s open space, including Highbridge Park, and whether the parks are able to meet the needs of current and future neighborhood residents.” For more information on changes to Highbridge Park, please visit www.nycgovparks.org/parks/highbridge-park. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Uno de los parques más grandes de la ciudad, Highbridge Park, del norte de Manhattan, se extiende a lo largo del río Harlem desde la Calle 115 a la Calle Dyckman. El extenso parque está en proceso de obtener una importante renovación, $30 millones de dólares cortesía de la ciudad como parte de la iniciativa Parques Ancla, anunciada en 2016. Mejor conocido por su icónica torre de agua y puente peatonal vecinal por el que fue nombrado, Highbridge Park también cuenta con un centro recreación con una piscina pública, parques infantiles, campos de pelota y un parque de patinaje. El lunes 14 de agosto, el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez y la Administradora de Parques del Norte de Manhattan, Jennifer Hoppa, hicieron una gira por los puntos altos de Highbridge para los miembros de los medios de comunicación y un grupo de defensores de New Yorkers for Parks. Rodríguez dijo que el parque ofrece a los residentes del norte del condado un espacio verde muy necesario. “Tenemos una afluencia de gente que se mueve en esta área, y necesitan lugares para la recreación”, dijo. Rodríguez y Hoppa señalaron que las renovaciones Parques Ancla para Highbridge se llevarán a cabo en dos fases. La 1 se centra en la sección norte del parque, que va de la Calle 182 a Dyckman. “El objetivo fue hacer que la parte norte del parque fuese más utilizable”, dijo Hoppa, señalando que se estarán instalando rampas, iluminación de caminos, nuevos baños públicos y una plaza comunitaria accesible de acuerdo con la ADA. La Fase 2 implica a la parte sur del parque, que también recibirá luminarias, un nuevo parque infantil renovado y nuevos campos de práctica. Si bien las renovaciones a los campos de béisbol ya se han completado, la mayoría de las mejoras al parque todavía están a años de distancia, dijo Hoppa. Lynn Kelly, directora ejecutiva de New Yorkers for Parks, dijo que su grupo visita cuatro o cinco parques al año en los cinco condados. “Es una forma de obtener ideas para futuras mejoras a los parques”, dijo. “Es bueno ver lo que sucede en la ciudad”. Hay una sección de 10 cuadras del parque que actualmente es inaccesible durante la construcción, dijo Hoppa, señalando que la I-95 divide las secciones norte y sur de Highbridge Park. “La autopista corta a través del medio del parque, lo que hace que la navegación sea un poco más difícil”, dijo. Durante una parada en el centro recreativo del parque, Rodríguez explicó su visión de la instalación. Dijo que espera cercar al menos una parte de la enorme piscina al aire libre del centro para que pueda usarse durante todo el año. “Los niños de esta comunidad no tienen una piscina cubierta”, comentó. “Necesitan una. Nadar es una habilidad muy importante que los niños deben aprender”. Rodríguez también mencionó planes largamente discutidos para usar el área de la piscina como pista de patinaje en el invierno. Tanto en 2014 como en 2015, Parques de NYC emitió una Solicitud de Propuesta (RFP, por sus siglas en inglés) para encontrar un socio para desarrollar y operar una pista de hielo en el parque de octubre a marzo, pero a pesar de una asignación de $1 millón de dólares prometida por Rodríguez para mejorar la infraestructura del parque, la RFP no recibió respuesta. En octubre pasado, Parques de NYC probó la viabilidad de una superficie de hielo sintético durante una demostración de patinaje en la comunidad, pero Hoppa señaló que esos planes también están en espera. “Tenemos un proveedor de hielo sintético que podríamos usar, pero no tenemos un operador”, dijo. High Bridge, el puente más antiguo de Nueva York, fue reabierto al público en 2015 por primera vez en 40 años. Los visitantes ahora pueden caminar entre Manhattan y el Bronx a través del puente mientras disfrutan de impresionantes vistas. “Esa es una de las cosas que hace que este parque sea tan importante, ahora tenemos mucha gente que viene del Bronx”, dijo Rodríguez. Señaló que se está llevando a cabo un proyecto de renovación para la torre de agua de Highbridge, inaugurada en 1872, para permitir que el público tenga acceso a la estructura. Rodríguez dijo que las vistas desde la parte superior de la torre son impresionantes. “Es lo suficientemente alto para que puedan ver el Puente Tappan Zee y One World Trade Center”, dijo. Rodríguez señaló que una reunión de alcances se llevará a cabo el 14 de septiembre en la IS 52 que está abierta a los miembros de la comunidad. “Será una oportunidad para que la comunidad brinde retroalimentación sobre lo que está pasando”, dijo. Para más información sobre los cambios en Highbridge Park, por favor visite www.nycgovparks.org/parks/highbridge-park.
Revamp at Highbridge
Mejoramiento del parque
