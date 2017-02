Restart with Renewal

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Renewal is showing results.

The city’s Renewal Schools program is boosting attendance and test scores at previously struggling public schools, said Department of Education (DOE) officials.

Speaking at a community media roundtable at Tweed Courthouse on February 17, DOE representatives said that graduation rates across the 86 renewal schools have increased 7 percent since the program launched in 2014.

Attendance has improved in 92 percent of the schools, while test scores in English proficiency have improved in 96 percent of the schools, said Aimee Horowitz, Renewal Schools Superintendent at the DOE.

Renewal Schools receive specialized academic resources and targeted social services, including vision screening and mental health services.

Seven schools have food pantries on campus, and 14 feature adult literacy programs.

“We started off with a needs assessment so we can offer customized support,” said Horowitz. “We identified turnaround strategy based on what teachers, principals and families needed.”

Students receive an extra hour of instruction per day.

All Renewal Schools are partnered with a community-based organization in the area to offer services to families.

“We make partnerships to harness the collective power of the community,” said Christopher Caruso, the DOE’s Executive Director of Community Schools.

The city began the Renewal Schools program in 2014, initially with 94 sites, in attempt to boost the failing schools rather than close them outright.

Among other criteria, schools were chosen for the Renewal program because they were in the bottom 5 percent of lowest-performing schools.

Much is riding on the performance of these schools, as the city has pumped over $500 million in additional funding into the Renewal Schools program, which many education advocates feel could be a model for the rest of the country, if successful.

Dorald Bastian, principal of MS 328 in the South Bronx, said that his school has seen improvements in the Renewal School program because parents are more engaged.

“Families are more collaborative,” Bastian said. “We take corrective actions together in a way that feels supportive.”

In order to engage families, the MS 328 campus is kept open until 9 p.m. six days a week, and offers a variety of workshops for parents.

“We tried to connect teachers with parents,” Bastian said. “Parents and teachers co-facilitate meetings.”

Caruso said that the DOE sought out family engagement at the outset of the program.

“We went door to door to meet families in person, let them know who key people at school were,” he stated.

Despite the successes touted by the DOE, it was revealed in January that the city would close or merge nine of the Renewal Schools for next school year, after already closing eight others since the program started

“The decision to close any school is not an easy decision,” said Horowitz. “We take that very seriously.”

The decisions were based on benchmarks such as academic performance, enrollment data and attendance, she said.

“And we looked to see if there were better school options in that area, that can offer the student a richer, more high-quality experience,” she said.

Students and families are provided with one-on-one counseling to be guided to a higher-performing school.

“They’re not being moved, their families will have a choice in where they go,” said Horowitz.

For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/2iHhtPX.