Resolutions for the Caregiver
Propósitos de Año Nuevo para el cuidador
Taking care of a loved one who is ill is difficult, time-consuming, and often heartbreaking labor.
It takes a physical toll on those providing care, and for those caring for someone with memory loss, it also takes an emotional toll. And while many people make plans to eat healthier and be more active in the New Year, caregivers usually skip the resolution.
“More than half of the caregivers we serve report high or very high levels of emotional stress,” says Sheila Williams, Program Director for Sunnyside Community Services. The program Williams’ directs, CARE NYC, focuses on caregivers whose loved ones have Alzheimer’s or dementia—an estimated 390,000 New Yorkers care for a loved one with these conditions.
Caregivers often feel that even taking a little time for themselves is impossible, or selfish. They often forget their own needs, says Williams.
So instead, caregivers are encouraged to make a resolution this year that helps you take control, take care of yourself, and take a breather.
Make 2018 better for you and your loved one.
Here are a few suggestions:
Listen to your body. Don’t ignore signs that you’re getting worn down. When you’re healthy, you’re a better caregiver.
Learn more about the free program by calling 877.577.9337.
Cuidar a un ser querido que está enfermo es una tarea difícil, con frecuencia desgarradora, y que requiere mucho tiempo.
Cobra una cuota física a quienes brindan el cuidado, y para quienes cuidan a alguien con pérdida de memoria, también cobra un precio emocional. Y aunque muchas personas hacen planes para comer de forma más saludable y ser más activas en el Año Nuevo, los cuidadores generalmente se saltan los propósitos.
“Más de la mitad de los cuidadores que atendemos reportan niveles altos o muy altos de estrés emocional”, dice Sheila Williams, directora del programa Servicios Comunitarios de Sunnyside. El programa que dirige Williams, CARE NYC, se enfoca en cuidadores cuyos seres queridos tienen Alzheimer o demencia. Se estima que 390,000 neoyorquinos cuidan a un ser querido con estas condiciones.
Los cuidadores a menudo sienten que incluso tomarse un poco de tiempo es imposible o egoísta. A menudo se olvidan de sus propias necesidades, dice Williams.
Entonces, en cambio, se alienta a los cuidadores a hacer un propósito este año que les ayude a tomar control, a cuidar de sí mismos y a tomar un respiro.
Haga el 2018 mejor para usted y su ser querido.
Aquí algunas sugerencias:
Disfrute del tiempo con sus seres queridos. Comparta una actividad divertida con ellos cada semana. Asegúrese de equilibrar las estresantes tareas de cuidado con las agradables.
Conozca más sobre el programa gratuito llamando al 877.577.9337.