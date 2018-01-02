Top Stories

Resolutions for the Caregiver
Propósitos de Año Nuevo para el cuidador

Taking care of a loved one who is ill is difficult, time-consuming, and often heartbreaking labor.

It takes a physical toll on those providing care, and for those caring for someone with memory loss, it also takes an emotional toll. And while many people make plans to eat healthier and be more active in the New Year, caregivers usually skip the resolution.

“More than half of the caregivers we serve report high or very high levels of emotional stress,” says Sheila Williams, Program Director for Sunnyside Community Services. The program Williams’ directs, CARE NYC, focuses on caregivers whose loved ones have Alzheimer’s or dementia—an estimated 390,000 New Yorkers care for a loved one with these conditions.

Caregivers often feel that even taking a little time for themselves is impossible, or selfish. They often forget their own needs, says Williams.

So instead, caregivers are encouraged to make a resolution this year that helps you take control, take care of yourself, and take a breather.

Make 2018 better for you and your loved one.

Here are a few suggestions:

  • Enjoy your time with your loved one. Share one fun activity with them each week. Make sure you balance stressful caregiving tasks with enjoyable ones.
  • Stop feeling guilty when you take time for yourself. You must practice self-care to ensure you are rested and ready to care for your loved one.
  • Learn more about your loved one’s disease. Having the facts will make it easier to plan for the long-term. The support staff at Sunnyside Community Services suggest The Thirty-Six Hour Day as one book for caregivers seeking to learn more.
  • Join a support group, or seek out other caregivers. Finding others who share similar experiences can provide you with ideas and comfort.
  • Prioritize personal interests. Remember to emphasize parts of your life separate from your caregiving role.
  • Express yourself. It is understandable for caregivers to get frustrated, disappointed, and even depressed. When those feelings arise, tell someone.
    Listen to your body. Don’t ignore signs that you’re getting worn down. When you’re healthy, you’re a better caregiver.

  • Do one thing for yourself or your loved one that you’ve been putting off; you will probably feel accomplished and gratified after you’ve completed this task.
  • Sleep more. Being well-rested keeps caregivers healthy and ready to face new challenges.
  • Ask for help. There are organizations across New York City that exist to serve caregivers, including Sunnyside Community Services, which assists caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in all five boroughs.

Learn more about the free program by calling 877.577.9337.

Cuidar a un ser querido que está enfermo es una tarea difícil, con frecuencia desgarradora, y que requiere mucho tiempo.

Cobra una cuota física a quienes brindan el cuidado, y para quienes cuidan a alguien con pérdida de memoria, también cobra un precio emocional. Y aunque muchas personas hacen planes para comer de forma más saludable y ser más activas en el Año Nuevo, los cuidadores generalmente se saltan los propósitos.

“Más de la mitad de los cuidadores que atendemos reportan niveles altos o muy altos de estrés emocional”, dice Sheila Williams, directora del programa Servicios Comunitarios de Sunnyside. El programa que dirige Williams, CARE NYC, se enfoca en cuidadores cuyos seres queridos tienen Alzheimer o demencia. Se estima que 390,000 neoyorquinos cuidan a un ser querido con estas condiciones.

Los cuidadores a menudo sienten que incluso tomarse un poco de tiempo es imposible o egoísta. A menudo se olvidan de sus propias necesidades, dice Williams.

Entonces, en cambio, se alienta a los cuidadores a hacer un propósito este año que les ayude a tomar control, a cuidar de sí mismos y a tomar un respiro.

Haga el 2018 mejor para usted y su ser querido.

Aquí algunas sugerencias:

    Disfrute del tiempo con sus seres queridos. Comparta una actividad divertida con ellos cada semana. Asegúrese de equilibrar las estresantes tareas de cuidado con las agradables.

  • Deje de sentirse culpablecuando se toma un tiempo para usted. Debe practicar el autocuidado para asegurarse de que está descansado y listo para cuidar a su ser querido.
  • Conozca másacerca de la enfermedad de su ser querido. Tener los hechos hará que sea más fácil planificar a largo plazo. El personal de apoyo de Servicios Comunitarios Sunnyside sugiere The Thirty-Six Hour Day como un libro para los cuidadores que buscan aprender más.
  • Únase a un grupo de apoyo, o busque a otros cuidadores. Encontrar a otras personas que comparten experiencias similares puede brindarle ideas y consuelo.
  • Dé prioridad a los intereses personales. Recuerde enfatizar partes de su vida separadas de su rol de cuidador.
  • Exprésese. Es comprensible que los cuidadores se sientan frustrados, decepcionados e incluso deprimidos. Cuando surjan esos sentimientos, hable con alguien.
  • Escuche a su cuerpo. No ignore las señales de que se está desgastando. Cuando está sano, usted es un mejor cuidador.
  • Haga una cosa por usted o por su ser querido que haya estado postergando; probablemente se sienta realizado y satisfecho después de haber completado esta tarea.
  • Duerma más. Estar bien descansado mantiene a los cuidadores sanos y listos para enfrentar nuevos desafíos.
  • Pida ayuda. Hay organizaciones en toda la Ciudad de Nueva York que existen para atender a los cuidadores, incluyendo Servicios Comunitarios Sunnyside, que ayuda a los cuidadores de seres queridos con Alzheimer y otras formas de demencia en los cinco condados.

Conozca más sobre el programa gratuito llamando al 877.577.9337.

