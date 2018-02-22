Get ready for lots of “recalculating.” Uptown straphangers that ride the B and the C lines will soon be rerouting themselves and fashioning new commutes as the MTA is planning to close four uptown subway stations, starting in mid-March. The stations will close for a period of several months in 2018 to conduct station upgrades. Slated for closure are the 72nd Street, 86th Street and 110th Street stations on the Upper West Side and the 163rd Street station in Washington Heights. The first one to close will be 163rd Street, which is scheduled to shutter on March 12, and expected to reopen in September, according to MTA spokesman Andrei Berman. The 110th Street station will close on April 9 and reopen in September. The 72nd Street station will close on May 7, and the 86th Street station on June 4, with both stations reopening sometime in October. Part of the MTA’s Enhanced Station Initiative project, the station renovations will include waterproofing, concrete repair and enhanced mezzanines and platforms, as well as installation of countdown clocks, Wifi, LED lighting and illuminated handrails. The costs for the work at the four stations will total about $111 million, the MTA said. Subway riders are advised to use other nearby stations or subway lines during the closures. The MTA plans to monitor ridership on the M10 bus during the closure period, and will add more buses if needed, Berman said. Prepárese para un montón de “re cálculos”. Los pasajeros del norte del condado que viajan en las líneas B y C pronto serán desviados y formarán nuevos viajes diarios, ya que la MTA planea cerrar cuatro estaciones de metro del norte del condado, comenzando a mediados de marzo. Las estaciones cerrarán por un período de varios meses en 2018 para llevar a cabo mejoras a la estación. El cierre está programado para las estaciones de la calle 72, la calle 86 y la calle 110 en el Upper West Side, y la estación de la calle 163 en Washington Heights. La primera en ser cerrada será la de la calle 163, cuya inauguración está programada para el 12 de marzo, y se espera que vuelva a abrir en septiembre, según el portavoz de la MTA, Andrei Berman. La estación de la calle 110 se cerrará el 9 de abril y reabrirá en septiembre. La estación de la calle 72 cerrará el 7 de mayo, y la estación de la calle 86, el 4 de junio. Ambas estaciones volverán a abrir en algún momento de octubre. Como parte del proyecto de la Iniciativa de estaciones mejoradas de la MTA, las renovaciones a las estaciones incluirán impermeabilización, reparación de concreto y entrepisos y plataformas mejoradas, así como la instalación de relojes con cuenta regresiva, Wifi, iluminación LED y barandas iluminadas. Los costos de las obras en las cuatro estaciones totalizarán alrededor de $111 millones de dólares, dijo la MTA. Se recomienda a los usuarios del metro que utilicen otras estaciones cercanas o líneas de metro durante los cierres. La MTA planea monitorear el número de pasajeros en el autobús M10 durante el período de cierre, y agregará más autobuses si es necesario, dijo Berman.
Rerouted
Subway stations slated for temporary closure
Desviados
Estaciones de metro programadas para cierre temporal
