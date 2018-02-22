Rerouted

Subway stations slated for temporary closure

Get ready for lots of “recalculating.”

Uptown straphangers that ride the B and the C lines will soon be rerouting themselves and fashioning new commutes as the MTA is planning to close four uptown subway stations, starting in mid-March.

The stations will close for a period of several months in 2018 to conduct station upgrades.

Slated for closure are the 72nd Street, 86th Street and 110th Street stations on the Upper West Side and the 163rd Street station in Washington Heights.

The first one to close will be 163rd Street, which is scheduled to shutter on March 12, and expected to reopen in September, according to MTA spokesman Andrei Berman.

The 110th Street station will close on April 9 and reopen in September. The 72nd Street station will close on May 7, and the 86th Street station on June 4, with both stations reopening sometime in October.

Part of the MTA’s Enhanced Station Initiative project, the station renovations will include waterproofing, concrete repair and enhanced mezzanines and platforms, as well as installation of countdown clocks, Wifi, LED lighting and illuminated handrails.

The costs for the work at the four stations will total about $111 million, the MTA said.

Subway riders are advised to use other nearby stations or subway lines during the closures.

The MTA plans to monitor ridership on the M10 bus during the closure period, and will add more buses if needed, Berman said.