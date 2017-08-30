Story by Gregg McQueen She’s been denied. Amanda Morales-Guerra, the Guatemalan immigrant seeking refuge at Holyrood Church in Washington Heights as she seeks to avoid deportation, has been denied in her request for asylum, her lawyer said. The 33-year-old Morales-Guerra took sanctuary at Holyrood in mid-August along with her three young children. She has been backed by a host of elected officials and community groups who have vowed to protect her. After attorney Geoff Kagan Trenchard, who is assisting Morales-Guerra through the legal clinic of New Sanctuary Coalition NYC, delivered the asylum request to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on August 21, the agency granted a 90-day window to review Morales-Guerra’s case. However, an ICE agent called to advise that the agency planned to reject the stay of deportation, Kagan Trenchard reported via email. Request Denied
Stay of deportation rejected
An interfaith prayer vigil was held in front of Holyrood on August 27.
Solicitud rechazada
Estancia de deportación rechazada a madre inmigrante
She’s been denied.
Amanda Morales-Guerra, the Guatemalan immigrant seeking refuge at Holyrood Church in Washington Heights as she seeks to avoid deportation, has been denied in her request for asylum, her lawyer said.
The 33-year-old Morales-Guerra took sanctuary at Holyrood in mid-August along with her three young children.
She has been backed by a host of elected officials and community groups who have vowed to protect her.
After attorney Geoff Kagan Trenchard, who is assisting Morales-Guerra through the legal clinic of New Sanctuary Coalition NYC, delivered the asylum request to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on August 21, the agency granted a 90-day window to review Morales-Guerra’s case.
However, an ICE agent called to advise that the agency planned to reject the stay of deportation, Kagan Trenchard reported via email.
He said he planned to file a request for a Reasonable Fear interview, which ICE may grant to those who feel they’d be persecuted or tortured if removed to their home country. Supporters of Morales-Guerra have said she faced death threats in her native Guatemala.
Kagan Trenchard said he would also ask the court who ordered her deportation in 2004 to reopen her case.
“We’ll also be putting a crowd-sourcing page up to help Amanda and other people in her position with legal fees next week,” he added.
Morales-Guerra continues to receive an outpouring of support from lawmakers and immigrant advocates, and various community groups have donated beds, food and services.
Holyrood’s priest-in-charge, Father Luis Barrios, said the church has received phone calls and messages “from all over the country, and the world” voicing support for Amanda.
Barrios acknowledged that the church has also received some criticism for granting sanctuary to Morales-Guerra — he noted a handful of negative phone callers who accused Holyrood of “harboring criminals.”
Others have left critical messages on social media.
“The church is teaching mothers to be IRRESPONSIBLE. In this Morales case, she came to America illegally – had three, three kids here in America,” wrote Carmen Loyola on Facebook. “Is she married, does she work, who supports her and the three kids…Having children a woman SHOULD be responsible AND prepared to support three kids.”
Barrios said a church banner was vandalized on the day Morales’ asylum request was brought to ICE’s Federal Plaza headquarters.
“It’s the culture that Donald Trump has promoted,” Barrios said. “But most people have been very supportive.”
Barrios insisted that the church would continue to shelter Morales-Guerra for as long as necessary.
“We don’t expect ICE to come in here, but we’ll be ready if they do,” he remarked.
Juan Carlos Ruiz, a minister and organizer with New Sanctuary Coalition of NYC, suggested that Morales-Guerra’s pursuit of refuge while seeking to remain in the country could end up inspiring other vulnerable immigrants.
“She’s building a platform that other people can stand on,” he said.
For more information or to lend assistance, readers can call Holyrood Church at 212.923.3770 or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HolyroodSCruz/.
Se la han negado.
A Amanda Morales-Guerra, la inmigrante guatemalteca refugiada en la iglesia Holyrood en Washington Heights mientras intenta evitar la deportación, le ha sido rechazada su solicitud de asilo, dijo su abogado.
Morales-Guerra, de 33 años, se refugió en Holyrood a mediados de agosto junto con sus tres hijos pequeños.
Ella ha sido respaldada por una multitud de funcionarios electos y grupos comunitarios que han jurado protegerla.
Después de que el abogado Geoff Kagan Trenchard, quien está ayudando a Morales-Guerra a través de la clínica legal de la Coalición Nuevo Santuario NYC, entregó la solicitud a funcionarios del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) el 21 de agosto, la agencia concedió una ventana de 90 días para revisar el caso de Morales-Guerra.
Sin embargo, un agente del ICE llamó para informar que la agencia planeaba rechazar la suspensión de la deportación, informó Kagan Trenchard vía correo electrónico.
Dijo que planea presentar una solicitud para una entrevista de Miedo Razonable, que el ICE puede conceder a quienes sienten que serían perseguidos o torturados si son llevados a su país de origen. Los partidarios de Morales-Guerra han dicho que enfrentó amenazas de muerte en su Guatemala natal.
Kagan Trenchard dijo que también pedirá al tribunal que ordenó su deportación en 2004 reabrir su caso.
“Igualmente estaremos preparando una página de crowdsourcing para ayudar a Amanda y a otras personas en su posición con gastos legales la próxima semana”, agregó.
Morales-Guerra continúa recibiendo apoyo de legisladores y defensores de inmigrantes, y varios grupos comunitarios han donado camas, comida y servicios.
El 27 de agosto se celebró una vigilia interreligiosa de oración frente a Holyrood.
El sacerdote de Holyrood, el padre Luis Barrios, dijo que la iglesia ha recibido llamadas telefónicas y mensajes “de todo el país y del mundo” expresando su apoyo a Amanda.
Barrios reconoció que la iglesia también ha recibido algunas críticas por conceder santuario a Morales-Guerra, señaló un puñado de llamadas telefónicas negativas que acusó a Holyrood de “albergar delincuentes”.
Otros han dejado mensajes críticos en las redes sociales.
“La iglesia está enseñando a las madres a ser IRRESPONSABLES. En el caso Morales, ella vino a Estados Unidos ilegalmente – tuvo tres, tres niños aquí en Estados Unidos”, escribió Carmen Loyola en Facebook. “¿Es casada?, ¿trabaja?, ¿quién la mantiene a ella y a sus tres hijos?… Al tener niños, las mujeres DEBEN ser responsables Y ESTAR PREPARADAS PARA MANTENERLOS”.
Barrios dijo que una bandera de la iglesia fue vandalizada el día que su solicitud de asilo fue llevada a las oficinas centrales del ICE Federal Plaza.
“Es la cultura que Donald Trump ha promovido”, dijo Barrios. “Pero la mayoría de la gente ha sido muy solidaria”.
Barrios insistió en que la iglesia seguirá refugiando a Morales-Guerra por el tiempo que fuese necesario.
“No esperamos que el ICE entre aquí, pero estaremos listos si lo hace”, comentó.
Juan Carlos Ruiz, ministro y organizador de la Coalición Nuevo Santuario NYC, sugirió que la búsqueda de refugio de Morales-Guerra mientras busca permanecer en el país podría acabar inspirando a otros inmigrantes vulnerables.
“Ella está construyendo una plataforma en la que otras personas pueden apoyarse”, dijo.
Para obtener más información o para prestar ayuda, los lectores pueden llamar a la iglesia Holyrood al 212.923.3770 o visitar su página de Facebook en www.facebook.com/HolyroodSCruz/.