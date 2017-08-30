Request Denied

Stay of deportation rejected

Story by Gregg McQueen

She’s been denied.

Amanda Morales-Guerra, the Guatemalan immigrant seeking refuge at Holyrood Church in Washington Heights as she seeks to avoid deportation, has been denied in her request for asylum, her lawyer said.

The 33-year-old Morales-Guerra took sanctuary at Holyrood in mid-August along with her three young children.

She has been backed by a host of elected officials and community groups who have vowed to protect her.

After attorney Geoff Kagan Trenchard, who is assisting Morales-Guerra through the legal clinic of New Sanctuary Coalition NYC, delivered the asylum request to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on August 21, the agency granted a 90-day window to review Morales-Guerra’s case.

However, an ICE agent called to advise that the agency planned to reject the stay of deportation, Kagan Trenchard reported via email.

He said he planned to file a request for a Reasonable Fear interview, which ICE may grant to those who feel they’d be persecuted or tortured if removed to their home country. Supporters of Morales-Guerra have said she faced death threats in her native Guatemala.

Kagan Trenchard said he would also ask the court who ordered her deportation in 2004 to reopen her case.

“We’ll also be putting a crowd-sourcing page up to help Amanda and other people in her position with legal fees next week,” he added.

Morales-Guerra continues to receive an outpouring of support from lawmakers and immigrant advocates, and various community groups have donated beds, food and services.

An interfaith prayer vigil was held in front of Holyrood on August 27.

Holyrood’s priest-in-charge, Father Luis Barrios, said the church has received phone calls and messages “from all over the country, and the world” voicing support for Amanda.

Barrios acknowledged that the church has also received some criticism for granting sanctuary to Morales-Guerra — he noted a handful of negative phone callers who accused Holyrood of “harboring criminals.”

Others have left critical messages on social media.

“The church is teaching mothers to be IRRESPONSIBLE. In this Morales case, she came to America illegally – had three, three kids here in America,” wrote Carmen Loyola on Facebook. “Is she married, does she work, who supports her and the three kids…Having children a woman SHOULD be responsible AND prepared to support three kids.”

Barrios said a church banner was vandalized on the day Morales’ asylum request was brought to ICE’s Federal Plaza headquarters.

“It’s the culture that Donald Trump has promoted,” Barrios said. “But most people have been very supportive.”

Barrios insisted that the church would continue to shelter Morales-Guerra for as long as necessary.

“We don’t expect ICE to come in here, but we’ll be ready if they do,” he remarked.

Juan Carlos Ruiz, a minister and organizer with New Sanctuary Coalition of NYC, suggested that Morales-Guerra’s pursuit of refuge while seeking to remain in the country could end up inspiring other vulnerable immigrants.

“She’s building a platform that other people can stand on,” he said.

For more information or to lend assistance, readers can call Holyrood Church at 212.923.3770 or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HolyroodSCruz/.