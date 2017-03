Rent freeze upheld‎

She’s fine with the freeze.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Debra James has upheld a decision by the Rent Guidelines Board to freeze rents on one-year leases for rent-stabilized apartments in New York City.

In 2016, the board voted for the second straight year to freeze rents for people living in the city’s one million rent-stabilized units.

However, the Rent Stabilization Association (RSA), which represents about 25,000 landlords, sued the city, arguing that decision was erroneously based on economic factors affecting renters instead of landlords.

On Tues., Mar. 28th, James tossed the lawsuit, citing a 2011 ruling by the court to allow the board to “consider tenants’ economic situations” when determining whether to raise rents.‎

Speaking at a press conference in Washington Heights at the Community League of the Heights (CLOTH), Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the judge’s decision.

“They used all of their power, all of their legal resources to try and stop us from giving a rent freeze that people deserve,” he said. “Here’s the good news — the people won and the landlords lost.”

De Blasio, who personally appoints all nine members of the Rent Guidelines Board, said the rent freeze would affect about 2.5 million of the city’s 8.5 million residents.

In a statement, RSA President Joseph Strasburg said the group plans to appeal.

“The ruling is tantamount to giving Mayor Bill de Blasio carte blanche to making independent boards — like the Rent Guidelines Board — his personal playground to advance his political agenda,” said Strasburg.

De Blasio said that the cost of running buildings in New York City has gone down in recent years. “In fact, last year, the cost of fuel went down 41 percent,” he remarked. “So, the facts were very clear why a rent freeze was justified.”

City Councilmember Mark Levine hailed the court’s ruling as “a monumental victory” for tenants after enduring record levels of evictions and skyrocketing rents.

“But in that landscape of pain, the Rent Guidelines Board’s rent freeze was the one glimmer of good news, and this court ruling confirms what we all already knew, that tenants in this city deserve every break they can get,” Levine said.

De Blasio said the city is making strides in fighting displacement and protecting affordable housing.

“We have put shovels in the ground for more affordable housing and we’re investing in universal access to free legal services for tenants fighting eviction,” he stated. “We have more work to do, but together we are turning the tide.”