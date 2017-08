Remote Relief

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Slay your summons – without having to leave home.

New York City residents are now able to fight summonses from numerous city agencies without going to an in-person hearing.

The Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH), which hears and decides cases involving summons for the Sanitation Department, Health Department, NYC Parks, Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA), Environmental Protection and other agencies, has a remote hearings process that can be handled online or by phone.

New Yorkers who receive a summons can call the Remote Hearings Unit at 212.436.0777 to schedule a hearing by phone. Free translation services are available.

Also, the OATH website allows users to submit a written defense and supporting documents online.

“You can upload photos and do everything you need to do to submit your defense, right on the website,” said Fidel Del Valle, OATH’s Commissioner and Chief Administrative Law Judge.

The agency does not handle traffic or parking summonses.

Del Valle said the city wanted to make the hearing process “as accessible as possible, so it’s not a big mystery.”

“It also establishes procedural justice mechanics,” he remarked. “This mayor really wants to show everyone that they will have an unbiased hearing.”

Del Valle acknowledged that many New Yorkers just pay the fine when they receive a summons, but said it is worthwhile for people to schedule a hearing and defend their case, as 43 percent of cases that go to hearing are dismissed.

Last year, OATH processed more than 843,000 summons.

The agency has also opened up help centers in each borough, where people can get assistance in more than 100 languages.

Del Valle said that help center staffers do not provide legal advice, but can explain the hearing process and make sure people have all of their paperwork in order.

“A typical problem for summons recipients is they know what their defense is, but they don’t know the documentation they need to support it,” said Del Valle. “We can help with that.”

OATH has launched a CourtESy (Court Education for Seniors) outreach program to inform seniors how to contest a violation using remote hearing methods and what to do if they receive a city-issued summons.

Earlier this month, on August 4th Del Valle hosted OATH’s first official CourtESy outreach event, speaking to seniors at the BronxWorks Morris Innovative Senior Center on East 181st Street.

He was joined by City Councilmember Fernando Cabrera, who represents the district, and said that seniors would benefit from being able to handle summons remotely.

“A lot of times seniors have an accessibility problem in terms of transportation,” he said. “They also have insecurities and fears over how they’re going to be treated. I think this presentation is very helpful to hear.”

Sallie Smith, who owns a home near Fordham Heights, said she received a sanitation summons several months ago after a stranger left an improper bag on top of her regular trash.

She said she went to an in-person hearing to fight the summons, which was dismissed.

“This is very important to seniors on a limited income, who might not have money to pay fines,” said Smith. “The remote hearings will make it easier for people to fight fines that aren’t their fault.”

For more information, go to nyc.gov/oath or call 844.OATH.NYC (844.628.4692).