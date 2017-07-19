Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi In a vote that surprised no one, Community Board 12 (CB12) sharply rejected a proposal to rezone Seaman Avenue. The proposal sought to rezone 4 properties along Seaman Avenue and one on Payson Avenue in order to erect an 11-story building with 40 residential units, 10 of which would be deemed affordable housing. CB 12 met in an unusual summer session this past Tuesday evening to cast a vote for a resolution opposing a Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP, application for rezoning. With a majority of the board present, the vote was 35 to none in favor of the resolution. Community Boards are generally in recess during July and August. But the board met on July 18th in what Shahaddeen Ally, CB12’s chairperson, called “an emergency action.” “This is not a standard meeting,” said Ally. “We are here to have the community’s voice heard.” The resolution opposed the rezoning on several points, but centering mostly affordability of the resulting units and the scale of the proposed building. A main concern was that the affordable housing would not be affordable to residents currently living in Inwood. These affordable units would only be studio and one-bedroom apartments—which would fail to meet the needs of Inwood families. Wayne Benjamin, Chair of CB12’s Land Use Committee, said that the proposed project does not maximize the height and density permitted under the requested action. If the current rezoning is approved, the owner of the land would be able to build a 15-story building in an area where six story buildings predominate. This July vote puts City Council on notice that CB 12 does not approve of the proposal. The ULURP process is essentially a timed set of approvals from government agencies that new land use proposals must complete if they require rezoning. Once a community board votes, the next step is a review by the Borough President’s (BP) Office. The Borough President has one month to submit a recommendation to the City Planning Commission. It’s not yet clear whether the BP’s office will hold a public hearing on the issue. After the BP submits a recommendation, the City Planning Commission (CPC) has two months in which to hold a public hearing. The commission may either approve the plan, submit modifications or reject it. If the plan is passed, it goes on to City Council for review. But if the CPC rejects the plan, the proposal is dead in the water. CB12 board member Maria Luna said, “If elected officials don’t put their foot down—and [not] allow the real estate industry by means of donating to their campaigns—this will not be allowed to happen. It is the elected officials—not just here, but all over—who are being bought by the real estate industry.” “What we need is affordable housing—this 80/20 won’t work,’ she said. “We need to send a message—loud and clear to the city—that we don’t need more luxury housing.” However, the proposal to rezone Seaman Avenue may already be over. Michael Saab, who initiated the proposal, posted on Facebook Tuesday evening: “There will be a formal announcement very soon from community leaders and myself, but I wanted to let all of Inwood know that I will not proceed with the up zoning of 112/114 Seaman Ave, I have heard your concerns and listened, and will try to proceed with a zoning that the community is happy with, the building will look like all other buildings on Seaman Ave, more details to come from community leaders, thank you Inwood for allowing me the forum to make this decision and thank you for your continued support of C-Town.” Though he agrees that Manhattan needs more housing, Graham Ciraulo said that this spot rezoning isn’t the way to go. The tenants of the buildings in question are concerned about where they would go if the new development came to pass. Ciraulo, who works with Met Council on Housing, said that instead of approving small numbers of affordable housing units in market rate buildings, the city should re-examine its Mandatory Inclusionary Housing Plan (MIH). “Communities that are being rezoned—like Inwood and the Bronx—are all communities of color,” he said. He wondered why low-density neighborhoods such as Forest Hills or Riverdale aren’t being rezoned. MIH, he argued, would flood a low-income neighborhood with market rate housing—and provides a small percentage of “affordable housing” that’s not in line with current residents’ incomes. He said changing state rent laws would protect residents. “We’d like to see affordable housing—if it’s 100 percent affordable—that we can talk about. But if it’s 80/20—no.” Ciraulo did have kind words for Saab, owner of the Inwood C-Town and two Seaman Avenue buildings cited in the proposal. “He wasn’t here tonight, but he is trying to listen to the community, so we have to give him that credit.” Inwood residents at Tuesday’s meeting said they were happy with CB12’s vote and support for their concerns. Dobie Dohoney said CB12 had listened to the community. “But this is just one resolution –before a giant rezoning of Inwood. This is just a pebble in the ocean.” Residents like Dohoney are concerned about how future MIH re-zonings might change the character—and the rents–of Inwood. She noted that additional housing also heightens the burden on an already fragile subway system. “I don’t want it,” she said. Another Inwood resident, Amla Sanghvi, argued that the community is strongly against high-rises. “I hope our elected officials—Ydanis, Gale Brewer, City Council—will hear what the community has to say and what this community board has done.” Historia y fotos por Sherry Mazzocchi En una votación que no sorprendió a nadie, la Junta Comunitaria 12 (CB12, por sus siglas en inglés) rechazó rotundamente una propuesta para rezonificar la Avenida Seaman. La propuesta buscaba rezonificar 4 propiedades a lo largo de la Avenida Seaman y una en la Avenida Payson para construir un edificio de 11 pisos con 40 unidades residenciales, 10 de las cuales serían consideradas viviendas asequibles. La CB 12 se reunió en una inusual sesión de verano el pasado martes por la noche para emitir un voto para una resolución en contra de una solicitud de rezonificación, Procedimiento Uniforme de Revisión del Uso de la Tierra, o ULURP. Con la mayoría de la Junta presente, la votación fue de 35 contra ningun en favor de la resolución. Las Juntas Comunitarias están generalmente en receso durante julio y agosto. Pero la junta se reunió el 18 de julio en lo que Shahaddeen Ally, presidente de CB12, llamó “una acción de emergencia”. “Esta no es una reunión estándar”, dijo Ally. “Estamos aquí para escuchar la voz de la comunidad”. La resolución se opuso a la rezonificación en varios puntos, pero se centró principalmente en la asequibilidad de las unidades resultantes y el número de pisos del edificio propuesto. Una preocupación principal fue que la vivienda asequible no lo sería para los residentes que viven actualmente en Inwood. Estas unidades asequibles serían solo estudios y apartamentos de un dormitorio, lo cual no podría satisfacer las necesidades de las familias de Inwood. Wayne Benjamin, presidente del Comité de Uso de la Tierra de la CB12, dijo que el proyecto propuesto no maximiza la altura y densidad permitidas bajo la acción solicitada. Si la rezonificación actual es aprobada, el propietario de la tierra podría construir un edificio de 15 pisos en un área donde predominan edificios de seis pisos. Esta votación de julio pone sobre aviso al Ayuntamiento de que la CB 12 no aprueba la propuesta. El presidente del condado tiene un mes para presentar una recomendación a la Comisión de Planificación de la Ciudad. Todavía no está claro si la oficina del BP llevará a cabo una audiencia pública sobre el tema. Después de que el BP hace una recomendación, la Comisión de Planificación de la Ciudad (CPC, por sus siglas en inglés) tiene dos meses para celebrar una audiencia pública. La comisión puede aprobar el plan, presentar modificaciones o rechazarlo. Si el plan es aprobado, pasa al Concejo Municipal para su revisión. Pero si la CPC rechaza el plan, la propuesta está en un punto muerto. María Luna, miembro de la junta de CB12, dijo: “Si los oficiales electos no se ponen firmes y no permiten a la industria de bienes raíces donar a sus campañas, esto no se permitirá que suceda. Son los oficialles electos -no sólo aquí, sino por todas partes- quienes están siendo comprados por la industria de bienes raíces”. La senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara, quien también estuvo presente, dijo que un edificio de lujo nombrado The Hannah, en la 161 y Broadway, tiene apartamentos de 2 dormitorios listados en más de $ 3295. “Lo que necesitamos es vivienda asequible, este 80/20 no funcionará”, dijo. “Necesitamos enviar un mensaje -fuerte y claro a la ciudad- de que no necesitamos más viviendas de lujo”. Sin embargo, la propuesta de rezonificar la Avenida Seaman puede estar ya terminada. Michael Saab, quien inició la propuesta, publicó en Facebook el martes por la noche: Aunque está de acuerdo en que Manhattan necesita más viviendas, Graham Ciraulo dijo que esta rezonificación de lugares no es el camino a seguir. Los inquilinos de los edificios en cuestión se preocupan por a dónde irían si el nuevo desarrollo llega a ser aprobado. Ciraulo, quien trabaja con el Consejo Met de Vivienda, dijo que en lugar de aprobar pequeños números de unidades de vivienda asequible en edificios a tasa de mercado, la ciudad debería reexaminar su Plan de Vivienda Inclusiva Obligatoria (MIH, por sus siglas en inglés). “Las comunidades que están siendo rezonificadas -como Inwood y el Bronx- son comunidades de color”, dijo, y se preguntó por qué los barrios de baja densidad como Forest Hills o Riverdale no están siendo rezonificados. El MIH, argumentó, inundaría un vecindario de bajos ingresos con viviendas a precios de mercado, y proveería un pequeño porcentaje de “vivienda asequible” que no está en línea con los actuales ingresos de los residentes. Dijo que cambiar las leyes estatales de alquiler protegería a los residentes. “Nos gustaría ver vivienda asequible -si es 100 por ciento asequible- de la que podamos hablar. Pero si es 80/20, no”. Ciraulo tuvo palabras amables para Saab, propietario de Inwood C-Town y dos edificios de la Avenida Seaman citados en la propuesta. “No estuvo aquí esta noche, pero está tratando de escuchar a la comunidad, así que tenemos que darle ese crédito”. Los residentes de Inwood en la reunión del martes dijeron estar contentos con el voto de la CB12 y el apoyo a sus preocupaciones. Dobie Dohoney comentó que la CB12 escuchó a la comunidad. “Pero esto es sólo una resolución antes de una rezonificación gigante de Inwood. Esto es sólo un grano de arena en el mar”. A los residentes como Dohoney les preocupa que las futuras rezonificaciones del MIH puedan cambiar el carácter -y los alquileres- de Inwood. Señaló que la vivienda adicional también aumenta la carga sobre un sistema de metro ya frágil. “No lo quiero”, dijo. Otra residente de Inwood, Amla Sanghvi, argumentó que la comunidad está fuertemente en contra de los edificios altos. “Espero que nuestros funcionarios electos -Ydanis, Gale Brewer, el Concejo Municipal- escuchen lo que la comunidad tiene que decir y lo que ha hecho esta junta comunitaria”.
