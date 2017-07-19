Rejected: “No” to Seaman Rezoning

Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi

In a vote that surprised no one, Community Board 12 (CB12) sharply rejected a proposal to rezone Seaman Avenue.

The proposal sought to rezone 4 properties along Seaman Avenue and one on Payson Avenue in order to erect an 11-story building with 40 residential units, 10 of which would be deemed affordable housing.

CB 12 met in an unusual summer session this past Tuesday evening to cast a vote for a resolution opposing a Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP, application for rezoning. With a majority of the board present, the vote was 35 to none in favor of the resolution.

Community Boards are generally in recess during July and August. But the board met on July 18th in what Shahaddeen Ally, CB12’s chairperson, called “an emergency action.”

“This is not a standard meeting,” said Ally. “We are here to have the community’s voice heard.”

Those voices rang loud and clear at a July 13th public hearing where dozens of residents made their opposition to the project known.

The resolution opposed the rezoning on several points, but centering mostly affordability of the resulting units and the scale of the proposed building.

A main concern was that the affordable housing would not be affordable to residents currently living in Inwood. These affordable units would only be studio and one-bedroom apartments—which would fail to meet the needs of Inwood families.

Wayne Benjamin, Chair of CB12’s Land Use Committee, said that the proposed project does not maximize the height and density permitted under the requested action. If the current rezoning is approved, the owner of the land would be able to build a 15-story building in an area where six story buildings predominate.

This July vote puts City Council on notice that CB 12 does not approve of the proposal.

The ULURP process is essentially a timed set of approvals from government agencies that new land use proposals must complete if they require rezoning. Once a community board votes, the next step is a review by the Borough President’s (BP) Office.

The Borough President has one month to submit a recommendation to the City Planning Commission. It’s not yet clear whether the BP’s office will hold a public hearing on the issue. After the BP submits a recommendation, the City Planning Commission (CPC) has two months in which to hold a public hearing. The commission may either approve the plan, submit modifications or reject it.

If the plan is passed, it goes on to City Council for review. But if the CPC rejects the plan, the proposal is dead in the water.

CB12 board member Maria Luna said, “If elected officials don’t put their foot down—and [not] allow the real estate industry by means of donating to their campaigns—this will not be allowed to happen. It is the elected officials—not just here, but all over—who are being bought by the real estate industry.‎”

‎

State Senator Marisol Alcántara, who was also present, said that a luxury building at The Hannah at 161st and Broadway has 2 bedroom apartments listed at more than $3295.

“What we need is affordable housing—this 80/20 won’t work,’ she said. “We need to send a message—loud and clear to the city—that we don’t need more luxury housing.”

However, the proposal to rezone Seaman Avenue may already be over. Michael Saab, who initiated the proposal, posted on Facebook Tuesday evening:

“There will be a formal announcement very soon from community leaders and myself, but I wanted to let all of Inwood know that I will not proceed with the up zoning of 112/114 Seaman Ave, I have heard your concerns and listened, and will try to proceed with a zoning that the community is happy with, the building will look like all other buildings on Seaman Ave, more details to come from community leaders, thank you Inwood for allowing me the forum to make this decision and thank you for your continued support of C-Town.”

Though he agrees that Manhattan needs more housing, Graham Ciraulo said that this spot rezoning isn’t the way to go. The tenants of the buildings in question are concerned about where they would go if the new development came to pass.

Ciraulo, who works with Met Council on Housing, said that instead of approving small numbers of affordable housing units in market rate buildings, the city should re-examine its Mandatory Inclusionary Housing Plan (MIH). “Communities that are being rezoned—like Inwood and the Bronx—are all communities of color,” he said. He wondered why low-density neighborhoods such as Forest Hills or Riverdale aren’t being rezoned.

MIH, he argued, would flood a low-income neighborhood with market rate housing—and provides a small percentage of “affordable housing” that’s not in line with current residents’ incomes. He said changing state rent laws would protect residents. “We’d like to see affordable housing—if it’s 100 percent affordable—that we can talk about. But if it’s 80/20—no.”

Ciraulo did have kind words for Saab, owner of the Inwood C-Town and two Seaman Avenue buildings cited in the proposal. “He wasn’t here tonight, but he is trying to listen to the community, so we have to give him that credit.”

Inwood residents at Tuesday’s meeting said they were happy with CB12’s vote and support for their concerns. Dobie Dohoney said CB12 had listened to the community. “But this is just one resolution –before a giant rezoning of Inwood. This is just a pebble in the ocean.”

Residents like Dohoney are concerned about how future MIH re-zonings might change the character—and the rents–of Inwood. She noted that additional housing also heightens the burden on an already fragile subway system.

“I don’t want it,” she said.

Another Inwood resident, Amla Sanghvi, argued that the community is strongly against high-rises. “I hope our elected officials—Ydanis, Gale Brewer, City Council—will hear what the community has to say and what this community board has done.”