Photos: María José Govea and Krista Schlueter | Red Bull Sound Content Pool Era hora para música en La Marina. The Red Bull Music Festival New York headed uptown to La Marina to celebrate reggaetón this past Sat., May 19th. Fans of the urban genre hit Dyckman Street to witness live performances of The Noise, the iconic San Juan collective of DJs, rappers, and producers who served as forerunners of the form. Among the pioneers taking to the stage were DJ Negro, Ivy Queen, DJ Nelson, Alberto Stylee, Micol Super Star, and Ranking Stone. For more information, please visit nyc.redbullmusicfestival.com. Fotos: María José Govea y Krista Schlueter | Red Bull Sound Content Pool Era hora para música en La Marina. El Festival Musical Red Bull de Nueva York se dirigió hacia La Marina para celebrar el reggaetón el pasado sábado 19 de mayo. Los fanáticos del género urbano llegaron a la calle Dyckman para presenciar las actuaciones en vivo de The Noise, el icónico colectivo de DJ, raperos y productores de San Juan que sirvió como precursor de la forma. Entre los pioneros que subieron al escenario se encontraron DJ Negro, Ivy Queen, DJ Nelson, Alberto Stylee, Micol Super Star y Ranking Stone. Para obtener más información, por favor visite nyc.redbullmusicfestival.com.
