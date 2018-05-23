Reggaetón Rage

Photos: María José Govea and Krista Schlueter | Red Bull Sound Content Pool

Era hora para música en La Marina.

The Red Bull Music Festival New York headed uptown to La Marina to celebrate reggaetón this past Sat., May 19th. Fans of the urban genre hit Dyckman Street to witness live performances of The Noise, the iconic San Juan collective of DJs, rappers, and producers who served as forerunners of the form.

Among the pioneers taking to the stage were DJ Negro, Ivy Queen, DJ Nelson, Alberto Stylee, Micol Super Star, and Ranking Stone.

