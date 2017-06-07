Redevelopment proposed for Seaman Avenue site

Story by Gregg McQueen

As the community focuses attention on the proposed redevelopment of the Inwood Library, another housing project could be on the horizon for the neighborhood.

The owner of 112 and 114 Seaman Avenue has filed an application with the city to redevelop the site into an 11-story residential building that includes affordable housing, Manhattan Times has learned.

A pair of brick, two-story buildings situated near 204th Street and Payson Avenue, 112 and 114 Seaman are owned by 112 Seaman Avenue LLC, run by Mike Saab, the longtime owner of C-Town Supermarket at 4918 Broadway.

Both buildings have been vacant since 2015, when leases for the tenants, which included a daycare center, expired.

According to the application filed with the Department of City Planning (DCP), the owner is seeking to create an 11-story building consisting of 40 apartments and a rooftop recreation space.

Based on the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) program, the proposed building would set aside “affordable” apartments ― either 10 units at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), which is approximately $46,000 per year for a family of three, or 12 units at 80 percent of AMI, approximately $62,000 a year for a family of three.

The application requests a rezoning for the property, as well as surrounding buildings 110 Seaman, 116 Seaman and 175 Payson Avenue.

Saab is applying for an upzoning to an R8A zoning district, from the current R7-2 designation.

At a review session of the City Planning Commission (CPC) on June 5, the Commission witnessed a presentation on the Seaman Avenue proposal by DCP senior planner Edwin Marshall.

The 5,000 square-foot site’s current R7-2 zoning would allow the owner to build to nine or ten stories as-of-right, said Marshall.

Following the review, the Commission certified the application, which essentially starts the clock on the public review process and allows the application to move forward to the Community Board.

Despite the certification, CPC Chair Marisa Lago stressed that the commission had reservations about the scale of the project in relation to the neighborhood, as the rezoning would allow for a building up to 14 stories and more than double the maximum floor area ratio (FAR) permissible.

“The Department believes that the requested upzoning is an inappropriate departure from the area’s current uniform and consistent character of six- to eight-story buildings,” Lago stated at the meeting.

She said the Commission is committed to producing affordable housing under MIH, but only seeks to advance rezoning proposals that are appropriate for the neighborhood’s scale.

“It is not housing at any cost,” remarked Lago. “Our city presents many opportunities for appropriate rezonings to encourage residential development, but unfortunately the application that’s currently proposed is not one of these.”

However, Lago commented that CPC was certifying the proposal because “we do believe that if an application is complete that we bring it forward for certification, so the public process can begin,” allowing the community and elected officials to have a say.

Saab said that no date had been set for him to present the proposal to Community Board 12. He acknowledged that some local residents might condemn the project, but insisted he had the community’s best interests at heart.

“I’m not some greedy developer coming in from outside the neighborhood. I’ve been a business owner there since 1984,” he said. “My intent is to work with the community and figure something out that works best for everybody.”

Saab indicated he would seek additional input from CB12 and local Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez regarding the levels of affordability at the proposed site.

Referencing concerns about building height, Saab said it was important to him to increase the amount of floor space in the project.

“We could build a seven-story building as-of-right, but the units would be small, and not adequate for Inwood families,” said Saab, who noted he would not seek to build as high as a rezoning would allow.

Saab said he also hoped to have space on the ground floor that could be used by arts or community-based organizations.

“I’m hoping this project will provide housing and community space, two things that are sorely needed,” he said.

In April, the city’s Economic Development Corporation said it would consider a contextual rezoning west of 10th Avenue as part of the larger Inwood NYC Rezoning Plan.