Story by Gregg McQueen As the community focuses attention on the proposed redevelopment of the Inwood Library, another housing project could be on the horizon for the neighborhood. The owner of 112 and 114 Seaman Avenue has filed an application with the city to redevelop the site into an 11-story residential building that includes affordable housing, Manhattan Times has learned. A pair of brick, two-story buildings situated near 204th Street and Payson Avenue, 112 and 114 Seaman are owned by 112 Seaman Avenue LLC, run by Mike Saab, the longtime owner of C-Town Supermarket at 4918 Broadway. Both buildings have been vacant since 2015, when leases for the tenants, which included a daycare center, expired. According to the application filed with the Department of City Planning (DCP), the owner is seeking to create an 11-story building consisting of 40 apartments and a rooftop recreation space. Based on the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) program, the proposed building would set aside “affordable” apartments ― either 10 units at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), which is approximately $46,000 per year for a family of three, or 12 units at 80 percent of AMI, approximately $62,000 a year for a family of three. The application requests a rezoning for the property, as well as surrounding buildings 110 Seaman, 116 Seaman and 175 Payson Avenue. Saab is applying for an upzoning to an R8A zoning district, from the current R7-2 designation. At a review session of the City Planning Commission (CPC) on June 5, the Commission witnessed a presentation on the Seaman Avenue proposal by DCP senior planner Edwin Marshall. The 5,000 square-foot site’s current R7-2 zoning would allow the owner to build to nine or ten stories as-of-right, said Marshall. Following the review, the Commission certified the application, which essentially starts the clock on the public review process and allows the application to move forward to the Community Board. Despite the certification, CPC Chair Marisa Lago stressed that the commission had reservations about the scale of the project in relation to the neighborhood, as the rezoning would allow for a building up to 14 stories and more than double the maximum floor area ratio (FAR) permissible. “The Department believes that the requested upzoning is an inappropriate departure from the area’s current uniform and consistent character of six- to eight-story buildings,” Lago stated at the meeting. She said the Commission is committed to producing affordable housing under MIH, but only seeks to advance rezoning proposals that are appropriate for the neighborhood’s scale. “It is not housing at any cost,” remarked Lago. “Our city presents many opportunities for appropriate rezonings to encourage residential development, but unfortunately the application that’s currently proposed is not one of these.” However, Lago commented that CPC was certifying the proposal because “we do believe that if an application is complete that we bring it forward for certification, so the public process can begin,” allowing the community and elected officials to have a say. Saab said that no date had been set for him to present the proposal to Community Board 12. He acknowledged that some local residents might condemn the project, but insisted he had the community’s best interests at heart. “I’m not some greedy developer coming in from outside the neighborhood. I’ve been a business owner there since 1984,” he said. “My intent is to work with the community and figure something out that works best for everybody.” Saab indicated he would seek additional input from CB12 and local Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez regarding the levels of affordability at the proposed site. Referencing concerns about building height, Saab said it was important to him to increase the amount of floor space in the project. “We could build a seven-story building as-of-right, but the units would be small, and not adequate for Inwood families,” said Saab, who noted he would not seek to build as high as a rezoning would allow. Saab said he also hoped to have space on the ground floor that could be used by arts or community-based organizations. “I’m hoping this project will provide housing and community space, two things that are sorely needed,” he said. In April, the city’s Economic Development Corporation said it would consider a contextual rezoning west of 10th Avenue as part of the larger Inwood NYC Rezoning Plan. Contextual zoning regulates the height and bulk of new buildings, their setback from the street line and width along the street frontage, in attempt to produce buildings that more consistent with existing neighborhood character, according to DCP’s website. A representative from the housing advocacy group Northern Manhattan Is Not For Sale said Inwood residents have sought contextual rezoning to prevent large-scale projects, and suggested that the Seaman Avenue proposal was an attempt to get a large building in under the wire before a contextual rezoning was put in effect. “Mr. Saab’s attempt to get this spot upzoning in under the wire to salvage a bad speculative property purchase is nothing less than a slap in the face to all of the residents who have fought so hard for responsible development,” said the representative. “We will not stand for this.” Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include comment for advocacy group Northern Manhattan Not for Sale. Historia por Gregg McQueen Mientras la comunidad centra su atención en el proyecto de remodelación de la Biblioteca Inwood, otro proyecto de vivienda podría estar en el horizonte para el vecindario. El propietario del No. 112 y 114 de la Avenida Seaman ha presentado una solicitud a la ciudad para reconstruir el sitio en un edificio residencial de 11 pisos que incluya viviendas asequibles, según ha descubierto el Manhattan Times. Un par edificios de dos pisos, de ladrillos, situados cerca de la Calle 204 y la Avenida Payson, el No. 112 y 114 de Seaman son propiedad de 112 Seaman Avenue LLC, dirigido por Mike Saab, el dueño desde hace mucho tiempo de C-Town Supermarket, en el No. 4918 de Broadway. Ambos edificios han estado vacíos desde 2015, cuando los arrendamientos para los inquilinos, que incluían una guardería, vencieron. De acuerdo con la solicitud presentada ante el Departamento de Planificación de la Ciudad (DCP, por sus siglas en inglés), el propietario está tratando de crear un edificio de 11 pisos que consta de 40 apartamentos y un espacio recreativo en la azotea. Basado en el programa de Vivienda Inclusiva Obligatoria (MIH, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad, el edificio propuesto contaría con apartamentos “asequibles”, ya sea 10 unidades al 60 por ciento del ingreso promedio del área (AMI, por sus siglas en inglés), que es aproximadamente de $46,000 dólares anuales para una familia de tres, o 12 unidades al 80 por ciento del AMI, aproximadamente $62,000 dólares al año para una familia de tres. La solicitud requiere una reclasificación de la propiedad, así como de los edificios circundantes No. 110 de Seaman, No. 116 de Seaman y No. 175 de la Avenida Payson. Saab está solicitando una actualización a un distrito de zonificación R8A, de la actual designación R7-2. En una sesión de revisión de la Comisión de Planificación de la Ciudad (CPC, por sus siglas en inglés) el 5 de junio, la Comisión presenció una presentación sobre la propuesta de la Avenida Seaman hecha por el planificador senior del DCP, Edwin Marshall. La actual zonificación R7-2 del sitio de 5,000 pies cuadrados permitiría al propietario construir hasta nueve o diez pisos por derecho, dijo Marshall. Después de la revisión, la Comisión certificó la solicitud, que básicamente inicia el proceso de revisión pública y permite que la solicitud avance a la Junta Comunitaria. A pesar de la certificación, la presidenta de la CPC, Marisa Lago, enfatizó que la Comisión tenía reservas sobre la magnitud del proyecto en relación con el vecindario, ya que la reclasificación permitiría un edificio de hasta 14 pisos y más del doble del índice de superficie máxima (FAR, por sus siglas en inglés) permisible. “El Departamento cree que la actualización solicitada es un inicio inapropiado del actual carácter consistente y uniforme de los edificios de seis a ocho pisos”, declaró Lago en la reunión. Dijo que la Comisión está comprometida a producir viviendas asequibles bajo el MIH, pero sólo busca adelantar propuestas de reclasificación que sean apropiadas para la escala del vecindario. “No es la vivienda a cualquier costo”, comentó Lago. “Nuestra ciudad presenta muchas oportunidades de reclasificaciones adecuadas para fomentar el desarrollo residencial, pero desafortunadamente la solicitud propuesta actualmente no es una de ellas”. Sin embargo, Lago comentó que la CPC estaba certificando la propuesta porque “creemos que, si una solicitud está completa la podemos presentar para la certificación, para que el proceso público pueda comenzar”, permitiendo que la comunidad y los funcionarios electos tengan voz. Saab dijo que no se le ha dado ninguna fecha para presentar la propuesta a la Junta Comunitaria 12. Reconoció que algunos residentes locales podrían condenar el proyecto, pero insistió en que tiene los mejores intereses de la comunidad en el corazón. “No soy un desarrollador codicioso que viene de fuera del vecindario. He sido propietario de un negocio ahí desde 1984”, dijo. “Mi intención es trabajar con la comunidad y encontrar algo que funcione de la mejor forma para todos”. Saab indicó que buscaría aportes adicionales de la CB12 y del concejal local Ydanis Rodríguez con respecto a los niveles de asequibilidad en el sitio propuesto. Refiriéndose a las preocupaciones sobre la altura del edificio, Saab dijo que era importante para él aumentar la cantidad de espacio en el proyecto. “Podríamos construir un edificio de siete pisos por ley, pero las unidades serían pequeñas y no adecuadas para las familias de Inwood”, dijo, señalando que no busca construir tan alto como una reclasificación lo permitiría. Saab dijo que también espera tener espacio en la planta baja que podría ser utilizado por organizaciones de arte o comunitarias. “Espero que este proyecto proporcione vivienda y espacio comunitario, dos cosas que son muy necesarias”, dijo.
Redevelopment proposed for Seaman Avenue site
Remodelación propuesta para sitio de la Avenida Seaman
Historia por Gregg McQueen
Mientras la comunidad centra su atención en el proyecto de remodelación de la Biblioteca Inwood, otro proyecto de vivienda podría estar en el horizonte para el vecindario.
El propietario del No. 112 y 114 de la Avenida Seaman ha presentado una solicitud a la ciudad para reconstruir el sitio en un edificio residencial de 11 pisos que incluya viviendas asequibles, según ha descubierto el Manhattan Times.
Un par edificios de dos pisos, de ladrillos, situados cerca de la Calle 204 y la Avenida Payson, el No. 112 y 114 de Seaman son propiedad de 112 Seaman Avenue LLC, dirigido por Mike Saab, el dueño desde hace mucho tiempo de C-Town Supermarket, en el No. 4918 de Broadway.
Ambos edificios han estado vacíos desde 2015, cuando los arrendamientos para los inquilinos, que incluían una guardería, vencieron.
De acuerdo con la solicitud presentada ante el Departamento de Planificación de la Ciudad (DCP, por sus siglas en inglés), el propietario está tratando de crear un edificio de 11 pisos que consta de 40 apartamentos y un espacio recreativo en la azotea.
Basado en el programa de Vivienda Inclusiva Obligatoria (MIH, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad, el edificio propuesto contaría con apartamentos “asequibles”, ya sea 10 unidades al 60 por ciento del ingreso promedio del área (AMI, por sus siglas en inglés), que es aproximadamente de $46,000 dólares anuales para una familia de tres, o 12 unidades al 80 por ciento del AMI, aproximadamente $62,000 dólares al año para una familia de tres.
La solicitud requiere una reclasificación de la propiedad, así como de los edificios circundantes No. 110 de Seaman, No. 116 de Seaman y No. 175 de la Avenida Payson.
Saab está solicitando una actualización a un distrito de zonificación R8A, de la actual designación R7-2.
En una sesión de revisión de la Comisión de Planificación de la Ciudad (CPC, por sus siglas en inglés) el 5 de junio, la Comisión presenció una presentación sobre la propuesta de la Avenida Seaman hecha por el planificador senior del DCP, Edwin Marshall.
La actual zonificación R7-2 del sitio de 5,000 pies cuadrados permitiría al propietario construir hasta nueve o diez pisos por derecho, dijo Marshall.
Después de la revisión, la Comisión certificó la solicitud, que básicamente inicia el proceso de revisión pública y permite que la solicitud avance a la Junta Comunitaria.
A pesar de la certificación, la presidenta de la CPC, Marisa Lago, enfatizó que la Comisión tenía reservas sobre la magnitud del proyecto en relación con el vecindario, ya que la reclasificación permitiría un edificio de hasta 14 pisos y más del doble del índice de superficie máxima (FAR, por sus siglas en inglés) permisible.
“El Departamento cree que la actualización solicitada es un inicio inapropiado del actual carácter consistente y uniforme de los edificios de seis a ocho pisos”, declaró Lago en la reunión.
Dijo que la Comisión está comprometida a producir viviendas asequibles bajo el MIH, pero sólo busca adelantar propuestas de reclasificación que sean apropiadas para la escala del vecindario.
“No es la vivienda a cualquier costo”, comentó Lago. “Nuestra ciudad presenta muchas oportunidades de reclasificaciones adecuadas para fomentar el desarrollo residencial, pero desafortunadamente la solicitud propuesta actualmente no es una de ellas”.
Sin embargo, Lago comentó que la CPC estaba certificando la propuesta porque “creemos que, si una solicitud está completa la podemos presentar para la certificación, para que el proceso público pueda comenzar”, permitiendo que la comunidad y los funcionarios electos tengan voz.
Saab dijo que no se le ha dado ninguna fecha para presentar la propuesta a la Junta Comunitaria 12. Reconoció que algunos residentes locales podrían condenar el proyecto, pero insistió en que tiene los mejores intereses de la comunidad en el corazón.
“No soy un desarrollador codicioso que viene de fuera del vecindario. He sido propietario de un negocio ahí desde 1984”, dijo. “Mi intención es trabajar con la comunidad y encontrar algo que funcione de la mejor forma para todos”.
Saab indicó que buscaría aportes adicionales de la CB12 y del concejal local Ydanis Rodríguez con respecto a los niveles de asequibilidad en el sitio propuesto.
Refiriéndose a las preocupaciones sobre la altura del edificio, Saab dijo que era importante para él aumentar la cantidad de espacio en el proyecto.
“Podríamos construir un edificio de siete pisos por ley, pero las unidades serían pequeñas y no adecuadas para las familias de Inwood”, dijo, señalando que no busca construir tan alto como una reclasificación lo permitiría.
Saab dijo que también espera tener espacio en la planta baja que podría ser utilizado por organizaciones de arte o comunitarias.
“Espero que este proyecto proporcione vivienda y espacio comunitario, dos cosas que son muy necesarias”, dijo.