Recycling Enforcement Begins August 1

Rev up the recycling.

Starting August 1, 2017, the city Department of Sanitation will begin enforcing business recycling rules that went into effect last year.

The rules cover all commercial establishments, and others, that have their garbage and recycling collected by private carters. All businesses must recycle metal, glass, plastic, beverage cartons and paper. Some must also recycle textiles and organic material.

“The new rules were the result of an effort to have more uniform and easier to understand recycling rules for all business types,” said Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn García.

The rules, published in February 2016, became effective August 1, 2016. There was a one-year warning period until August 1, 2017.

Previously, businesses recycled different materials based on their business type. Eliminating the distinction between business types and applying the same rules for all is an effort to facilitate greater recycling participation and make recycling easier.

In addition, the rules allow for co-collection of recyclables in a single recycling stream by authorized private carters, which will help make commercial recycling easier to manage and can significantly increase diversion of recyclables from landfills.

The Department will deploy enforcement officers and agents to conduct inspections of businesses to determine their compliance with the recycling rules. Rules include requiring proper recycling set up; education and notification of employees and customers what and how to recycle, and source-separation where waste is stored before collection, and at set out.

Recycling fines per violation (within a 12-month period), first offense: $100; second offense: $200; third offense: $400.

Businesses can sign up for training or download information at http://on.nyc.gov/2qvnAZT or can call 311.