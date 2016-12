Reality Bytes

Virtual reality lab to stimulate tech growth

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The glasses are coming on.

As demonstrated recently by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President Maria Torres-Springer and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) Commissioner Julie Menin while donning special headgear, things are about to become far more animated.

The city has unveiled plans to fund a lab designed to assist growing virtual reality and augmented reality (VR/AR) companies and entrepreneurs.

Announced by the NYCEDC and MOME, the lab will be the first VR/AR lab on the East Coast, and the first publicly funded lab in the country, officials said.

The two agencies will release a request for proposals in early 2017 for an organization to establish and operate the lab somewhere within the five boroughs.

The announcement was made on Wed., Dec. 14 by Torres-Springer and Menin during a joint press conference.

As part of the presentation, the two received a VR demonstration from Datavized Technologies, a firm building VR platforms for the web.

The goal of the lab is to position New York City as a global leader in the emerging VR/AR industry, Torres-Springer said. It will bring together investors and innovators to design new technology applications, she added, as well as connect them with the academic community and stimulate job-creating opportunities.

Though Torres-Springer said the city’s VR/AR industry has seen more than $50 million in investment and a 125 percent increase in job demand over the past year, there has not been a central hub to support technology development in the burgeoning industry.

“We know that this industry is growing at a breakneck pace,” said Menin. “The fact that the city government is stepping in helping to support this should send a loud and clear signal to the private sector that we intend to make New York City a global center for VR and AR and emerging technologies.”

Hugh McGrory, Chief Executive Officer of Datavized Technologies, said that uses for VR/AR extend far beyond games and movies, which are the applications that get most of the attention.

“It’s more than that — it’s actually a new communications platform,” he stated.

McGrory explained that his firm is experimenting with interactive VR/AR environments based on the web. “You can bring in your hand, you can grab things, you can use your voice,” he said.

Officials said that the city is uniquely positioned to become a leader in VR/AR due to its diverse talent pool and chance for collaboration between industries.

“It can be so fundamentally transformative for New York City and play to our strengths,” said Torres-Springer. “It has the capacity to disrupt our anchor industries including healthcare, education, real estate, retail, and entertainment.”

While NYCEDC will commit up to $6 million to get the lab started, the agency will be looking for a partner that can raise substantial funds for the lab.

“One thing we’ll be looking at with proposals is how much funding respondents can leverage, either philanthropically, or from other sources,” explained Torres-Springer. “We’re putting in seed money that will attract other funding.”

The hope is to have the lab opened by the end of 2017, she said.

Torres-Springer added that the NYCEDC hopes the lab will have co-working space for small business entrepreneurs who are on the forefront of the technology.

Menin added that co-working space has proved successful at MOME’s Made in New York film center in Brooklyn.

“We have hundreds of companies coming in there, sharing information,” Menin said. “A lot of times, you’ve got that cross-pollination of ideas and energy.”

McGrory suggested that starting a VR lab in New York City is overdue.

“New Yorkers don’t follow trends, they make them,” he remarked.

‎For more information, please visit www.nycedc.com.