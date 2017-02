Rant on the Rails

Officials decry poor elevator service uptown

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Enough.

After four major breakdowns within a week, elected officials are asking the MTA to prioritize a full renovation of the elevators at the 168th Street subway station.

Recent incidents involving broken down elevators have left riders stranded and forced crowds to back up onto the train platform, with no other exit besides the stairway leading to the elevators.

During one of the breakdowns, 1 trains were temporarily forced to skip 168th Street, as there was no room on the platforms to discharge passengers.

“This has left riders concerned and fearful of getting trampled by their fellow riders,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez at a press conference outside the station on Tuesday, where he demanded action from the MTA.

“This is a serious safety concern, since there are no other stairs that will allow people to come out of the 1 train platform,” said Rodríguez, who was joined by Public Advocate Letitia James and Deputy Manhattan Borough President Aldrin Bonilla.

“Broken elevators cause public safety and [public health] hazards,” remarked Bonilla.

A major transportation hub in Northern Manhattan, the 168th Street subway station brings together the A, C and 1 subway lines, and is located adjacent to New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Medical Center.

The press conference came after Rodríguez and other officials sent a letter to the MTA on February 8, asking for long-term fixes to be implemented to the station elevators at 168th Street and 181st Street, where similar elevator service issues have occurred.

“We reasonably fear the worst, should all elevators at these stations go out at the same time for any reason,” said the letter, which was signed by Rodríguez, James, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa and State Senator Marisol Alcántara.

“We respectfully request that all eight elevators – four at 168th Street and 4 at 181st Street – receive a complete renovation to ensure that they do not continue to lose service with such frequency and that riders can safely enter and exit the train stations without fear,” the letter said.

MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz advised that the agency has included $44 million in its current capital program budget, which runs through 2019, for replacing all of the elevators at the 168th Street, 181st Street and 191st Street 1 train stations.

The schedule for beginning the work is still being finalized, Ortiz said.

On Tuesday, Rodríguez suggested that the repairs were not a priority for the MTA due to the station’s uptown location.

“We know this would not happen if this were 42nd Street or somewhere in the midtown area,” he remarked. “Four shutdowns in the same week would not be tolerated downtown, and they shouldn’t be tolerated here.”

Rodríguez called on the MTA to provide a date when repairs could begin, and invited MTA officials to join him for a walk-through of uptown stations to highlight ongoing issues.

James noted that she and Rodríguez co-hosted a town hall meeting on January 30 to discuss public transportation issues in Northern Manhattan.

James said that the number one complaint from local residents at the meeting concerned elevator conditions at 168th Street and 181st Street.

“The town hall was packed,” said James, pointing out that the MTA failed to attend.

“It’s completely inexcusable that this station has not been operating, and that elevators have been shut down four times in a week,” James said. Now is not the time for the Governor to cut funds from the MTA. Washington Heights and the Inwood community deserve a reliable, accessible transit system.”

James said that elected officials would consider holding another town hall, if the MTA were willing to attend and answer questions.