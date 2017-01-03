Raise the age, save in spades

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Lywan Reed spent three years incarcerated.

‎”I was terrified.”

He was 16 when first jailed, first at Rikers for four months and then at the Greene Correctional Facility.

‎Now 20, Reed described his time in prison as nightmarish.

“The place was crazy,’ he recalled. “The brutality was crazy, too.”

Reed, advocates and New York lawmakers are seeking to raise the state’s age of criminal responsibility to 18, insisting that, among other benefits, it would save New York nearly $153 million per year.

State Senator Jeff Klein and other members of the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC) have released a report stating that sending teens to family court instead of criminal court would dramatically slash costs to the state’s criminal justice system.

As the average cost of jailing a 16- or 17-year-old is $89 per day, raising the age of criminal responsibility would save the state $32 million in jail costs annually, said the report. The state could realize a total savings of $117.1 million on costs for prisoner transfer, parole and probation supervision and other prison costs, the report said.

“This is an issue that has such a detrimental impact on our young people,” said Klein. “This also has tremendous economic ramifications for both the state, our economy, and for the individuals.”

Klein released the results of the report at a December 29 press conference, where he was joined by other IDC members and criminal justice advocates.

New York is one of two U.S. states that hold 16- and 17-year-olds accountable to criminal court, said Klein. The other state is North Carolina.

“This age of criminal responsibility was established in New York State over a hundred years ago,” said State Senator Diane Savino. “But a hundred years ago, a 16-year-old was really an adult. You were embarking on your life. Many of them were getting married, having children, they were working.”

Teens who are incarcerated in adult facilities are frequently victims of sexual abuse, Klein said, which costs the state around $21 million on counseling costs.

Lawmakers also said that incarcerated teens fail to acquire their high school diploma, which costs them the ability to find a job later on. Suicide and recidivism rates are also high among teens who were incarcerated, the report said.

“Instead of offering them social services that they need, we are sending them to jail,” said State Senator-elect Marisol Alcántara.

Advocates present agreed that this was a way forward.

“It is unconscionable that our 15 to 18 year olds, who are not yet fully developed adults, are unfairly tried as adults,” said Iesha Sekou, Executive Director of Street Corner Resources. “It is an injustice to label our youth as criminals for actions they are not yet fully capable of understanding and rationalizing.”

The group works to eliminate gun and gang street violence throughout the city and focuses on providing alternative resources for education and employment to youths.

“We’re really changing someone’s future,” remarked Klein. “You’re not actually giving someone that stigma, that scarlet letter, by actually forcing them to do adult time, being prosecuted as adults then they’re just teenagers.”

“I think that has to end,” added Klein. “New York has to join all of the other states that actually raised the age.”

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said that raising the age of criminal responsibility to 18 would increase fairness in the criminal justice system. He noted that teens would receive more support in family court than criminal court.

“There are more interventions available with family court rules and family court judges,” Vance said. “New York has always been a leader — but it’s not leading on this. It’s time for us to just get it done.”

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric González ‎agrees.

“In Brooklyn, we are mindful that young offenders have age-specific needs and that these adolescents face long-range negative consequences if those needs go unmet,” he noted in a statement. “We have been proactively addressing this reality within the current legal framework, including through the use of established diversion programs and the recently-created Brooklyn Young Adult Court Bureau that offers a wide array of tailored programs, services and interventions. Any responsible ‘raise the age’ legislation that builds on this approach while protecting the public from violent crime would have my support.”

Klein said he plans to introduce a bill during the legislative next session for raising the age to 18, making it “a top priority.”

It is high on Reed’s list too.

He said he’d made mistakes as a teenager, but now sought the opportunity to make positive changes.

“By raising the age,’ Reed argued, “16 and 17-year-olds will have a chance at redemption.”