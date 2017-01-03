Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Lywan Reed spent three years incarcerated. ”I was terrified.” He was 16 when first jailed, first at Rikers for four months and then at the Greene Correctional Facility. Now 20, Reed described his time in prison as nightmarish. “The place was crazy,’ he recalled. “The brutality was crazy, too.” Reed, advocates and New York lawmakers are seeking to raise the state’s age of criminal responsibility to 18, insisting that, among other benefits, it would save New York nearly $153 million per year. State Senator Jeff Klein and other members of the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC) have released a report stating that sending teens to family court instead of criminal court would dramatically slash costs to the state’s criminal justice system. Raise the age, save in spades
Aumentar la edad, ahorrar en palas
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Lywan Reed spent three years incarcerated.
”I was terrified.”
He was 16 when first jailed, first at Rikers for four months and then at the Greene Correctional Facility.
Now 20, Reed described his time in prison as nightmarish.
“The place was crazy,’ he recalled. “The brutality was crazy, too.”
Reed, advocates and New York lawmakers are seeking to raise the state’s age of criminal responsibility to 18, insisting that, among other benefits, it would save New York nearly $153 million per year.
State Senator Jeff Klein and other members of the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC) have released a report stating that sending teens to family court instead of criminal court would dramatically slash costs to the state’s criminal justice system.
As the average cost of jailing a 16- or 17-year-old is $89 per day, raising the age of criminal responsibility would save the state $32 million in jail costs annually, said the report. The state could realize a total savings of $117.1 million on costs for prisoner transfer, parole and probation supervision and other prison costs, the report said.
“This is an issue that has such a detrimental impact on our young people,” said Klein. “This also has tremendous economic ramifications for both the state, our economy, and for the individuals.”
Klein released the results of the report at a December 29 press conference, where he was joined by other IDC members and criminal justice advocates.
New York is one of two U.S. states that hold 16- and 17-year-olds accountable to criminal court, said Klein. The other state is North Carolina.
“This age of criminal responsibility was established in New York State over a hundred years ago,” said State Senator Diane Savino. “But a hundred years ago, a 16-year-old was really an adult. You were embarking on your life. Many of them were getting married, having children, they were working.”
Teens who are incarcerated in adult facilities are frequently victims of sexual abuse, Klein said, which costs the state around $21 million on counseling costs.
Lawmakers also said that incarcerated teens fail to acquire their high school diploma, which costs them the ability to find a job later on. Suicide and recidivism rates are also high among teens who were incarcerated, the report said.
“Instead of offering them social services that they need, we are sending them to jail,” said State Senator-elect Marisol Alcántara.
Advocates present agreed that this was a way forward.
“It is unconscionable that our 15 to 18 year olds, who are not yet fully developed adults, are unfairly tried as adults,” said Iesha Sekou, Executive Director of Street Corner Resources. “It is an injustice to label our youth as criminals for actions they are not yet fully capable of understanding and rationalizing.”
The group works to eliminate gun and gang street violence throughout the city and focuses on providing alternative resources for education and employment to youths.
“We’re really changing someone’s future,” remarked Klein. “You’re not actually giving someone that stigma, that scarlet letter, by actually forcing them to do adult time, being prosecuted as adults then they’re just teenagers.”
“I think that has to end,” added Klein. “New York has to join all of the other states that actually raised the age.”
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said that raising the age of criminal responsibility to 18 would increase fairness in the criminal justice system. He noted that teens would receive more support in family court than criminal court.
“There are more interventions available with family court rules and family court judges,” Vance said. “New York has always been a leader — but it’s not leading on this. It’s time for us to just get it done.”
Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric González agrees.
“In Brooklyn, we are mindful that young offenders have age-specific needs and that these adolescents face long-range negative consequences if those needs go unmet,” he noted in a statement. “We have been proactively addressing this reality within the current legal framework, including through the use of established diversion programs and the recently-created Brooklyn Young Adult Court Bureau that offers a wide array of tailored programs, services and interventions. Any responsible ‘raise the age’ legislation that builds on this approach while protecting the public from violent crime would have my support.”
Klein said he plans to introduce a bill during the legislative next session for raising the age to 18, making it “a top priority.”
It is high on Reed’s list too.
He said he’d made mistakes as a teenager, but now sought the opportunity to make positive changes.
“By raising the age,’ Reed argued, “16 and 17-year-olds will have a chance at redemption.”
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Lywan Reed pasó tres años en prisión.
“Estaba aterrorizado.”
Tenía 16 años cuando fue encarcelado por primera vez, primero en Rikers durante cuatro meses y luego en la Correccional Greene.
Ahora con 20 años, Reed describió su tiempo en prisión como de pesadilla.
“El lugar era una locura”, recordó. “La brutalidad también era terrible.”
Reed y legisladores de Nueva York están abogando por elevar la edad de responsabilidad penal del estado a 18 años, insistiendo en que, entre otros beneficios, ahorraría a Nueva York casi $153 millones de dólares anuales.
El senador estatal Jeff Klein y otros miembros de la Conferencia Democrática Independiente (IDC, por sus siglas en inglés) han publicado un informe que indica que enviar a los adolescentes a un tribunal de familia en vez de a un tribunal penal reduciría drásticamente los costos del sistema de justicia penal del estado.
Dado que el costo promedio de encarcelar a un adolescente de 16 o 17 años es de 89 dólares por día, aumentar la edad de responsabilidad penal ahorraría al estado 32 millones de dólares en costos de cárcel anualmente, dice el informe. El estado podría lograr un ahorro total de $117.1 millones de dólares en costos de transferencia de prisioneros, libertad condicional, supervisión de libertad condicional y otros costos penitenciarios, según el informe.
“Este es un tema que tiene un impacto tan negativo en nuestros jóvenes”, dijo Klein. “Esto también tiene enormes consecuencias económicas para el estado, nuestra economía y los individuos”.
Klein dio a conocer los resultados del informe en una conferencia de prensa del 29 de diciembre, en la que se unió a otros miembros de IDC y defensores de la justicia penal.
Nueva York es uno de los dos estados de Estados Unidos que hacen responsables a los jóvenes de 16 y 17 años ante un tribunal penal, dijo Klein. El otro estado es Carolina del Norte.
“Esta edad de responsabilidad penal se estableció en el estado de Nueva York hace más de cien años”, dijo la senadora estatal Diane Savino. “Pero hace cien años, un joven de 16 años era realmente un adulto, estaba embarcando en su vida. Muchos de ellos se casaban, tenían hijos y ya estaban trabajando”.
Los adolescentes que están encarcelados en establecimientos para adultos son víctimas frecuentes de abuso sexual, dijo Klein, lo que cuesta al estado alrededor de $21 millones de dólares en orientación.
Los legisladores también dijeron que los adolescentes encarcelados no obtienen su diploma de escuela secundaria, costándoles encontrar un trabajo más adelante. Las tasas de suicidio y reincidencia también son altas entre los adolescentes que fueron encarcelados, según el informe.
“En lugar de ofrecerles los servicios sociales que necesitan, los enviamos a la cárcel”, dijo la senadora estatal electa Marisol Alcántara.
Los defensores presentes coincidieron en que este era un camino a seguir.
“Es inadmisible que nuestros jóvenes de 15 a 18 años, que aún no sean adultos plenamente desarrollados, sean injustamente juzgados como adultos”, dijo Iesha Sekou, Directora Ejecutiva de Street Corner Resources. “Es una injusticia tratar a nuestros jóvenes como criminales por acciones que aún no son plenamente capaces de entender y racionalizar”.
El grupo trabaja para eliminar la violencia de las armas y las pandillas en toda la ciudad y se enfoca en proveer recursos alternativos para la educación y el empleo a los jóvenes.
“Realmente estamos cambiando el futuro de alguien”, comentó Klein. “En realidad, no estás dándole a alguien ese estigma, esa letra escarlata, forzándolos realmente a tener una condena de adultos, siendo procesados como adultos cuando son sólo adolescentes”.
“Creo que eso tiene que terminar”, agregó Klein. “Nueva York tiene que unirse a todos los demás estados que ya aumentaron la edad”.
El fiscal de distrito de Manhattan, Cy Vance, dijo que elevar la edad de la responsabilidad penal a 18 años aumentaría la equidad en el sistema de justicia penal. Señaló que los adolescentes recibirían más apoyo en los tribunales familiares que en los penales.
“Hay más intervenciones disponibles con las reglas del tribunal familiar y los jueces de esos tribunales”, dijo Vance. “Nueva York siempre ha sido un líder, pero no en esto. Es hora de que lo hagamos”.
El fiscal de distrito de Brooklyn, Eric González, está de acuerdo.
“En Brooklyn estamos conscientes de que los jóvenes delincuentes tienen necesidades específicas de cada edad y que enfrentarían consecuencias negativas a largo plazo si no son cubiertas”, señaló en un comunicado. “Hemos estado proactivamente abordado esta realidad con el actual marco legal, incluyendo el uso de programas de diversión establecidos y la recién creada Oficina de la Corte de Adultos Jóvenes de Brooklyn que ofrece una amplia gama de programas a la medida, servicios e intervenciones. Cualquier legislación responsable de “aumentar la edad” que se base en este enfoque mientras protege al público de los delitos violentos tendría mi apoyo”.
Klein dijo que planea presentar un proyecto de ley durante la próxima sesión legislativa para elevar la edad a 18, convirtiéndolo en “una prioridad”.
Es una prioridad en la lista de Reed también
Dijo que cometió errores cuando era adolescente, pero ahora busca la oportunidad de hacer cambios positivos.
“Al aumentar la edad”, sostuvo Reed, “los jóvenes de 16 y 17 años tendrán una oportunidad de redención”.