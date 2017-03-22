Rage and Reform

Story by Megan Wrappe and Debralee Santos

It’s a tale of two teenagers.

When Robert DeLeón was arrested at 17, he was tried as an adult and sent to Rikers Island.

The experience was searing.

“You become prey if you show fear,” said DeLeón.

He recalled instances of abuse experienced first-hand at the complex, where he said he and other youth were grouped together with older inmates.

“In a maximum prison facility, there was no distinction between me and seasoned criminals,” said DeLeón.

The young man has since sought to embark on a new path, focusing on a culinary career centered on Dominican and Latin cuisine.

But his past, particularly the felony record from his time at Rikers, has proven hard to shake.

Like DeLeón, Jim St. Germain also found his teenage life irrevocably changed by contact with the justice system – with one substantial difference.

“By the time I was 15, I had been arrested 12 times,” recalled St. Germain. “The judge got tired of seeing my face, so he put me into the juvenile justice system.”

But the opportunity to remake his life within the juvenile justice system with rehabilitative and mental health services – rather than jail – did not yield instant success.

“I had only gotten one year [in juvenile justice], but I was acting up so badly they extended it to a second year,” said St. Germain.

It took time for the headstrong adolescent to come around.

“At the end of that year, I started getting it,” said St. Germain. “[I] actually requested a third year.”

That third stay, in which he was placed at a home program, was the charm.

“I received the best education I’ve ever had.”

St. Germain took the high school equivalency exam and passed. He enrolled in the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), acquiring his Associate’s degree, and later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

He was also recently appointed to the White House Task Force on Twenty First Century Policing by President Obama.

The two young men recently expounded on their experiences at the Central Synagogue on the Upper East Side.

Hosted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criminal justice reform advocates, faith leaders, and those impacted by the justice system, the gathering on March 13th focused on the “Raise the Age” initiative.

The legislative bill seeks to raise the age of criminal liability in New York State.

New York is one of only two states in the nation — the other is North Carolina — that automatically processes 16- and 17-year-olds within the adult criminal justice system.

Advocates argue this practice places teenagers still in adolescent development within a prison system with adults where they are more likely to be assaulted, to be injured by prison staff and to commit suicide than their peers who are processed as juveniles.

“I’ve spent too much time in prisons and in jails to pretend that any of this is intellectual or abstract,” said Cuomo. “This is human, it is real, it is graphic, and it is ugly.”

Currently, the Raise the Age bill is sponsored in the Assembly by Joseph Lentol and in the Senate by Velmanette Montgomery.

It would raise the age of criminal responsibility in New York state to 18, save for certain serious crimes such as murder and some violent felonies; prohibit the placement of anyone under the age of 18 in an adult jail or prison; create a youth court for juvenile offenders; and expand the existing youthful offender law to allow persons up to 20 years of age to be given youthful offender status and create a presumption of youthful offender status.

“You go to a jail or a prison with no services, every lesson you learn is bad,” said Cuomo. “And your ability to turn your life around is set back, and certainly not moved forward. And not only is it cruel, it’s unnecessary.”

Though State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has said the legislation is a priority, State Senator John Flanagan has not committed to its passage. State Senator Jeff Klein and other members of the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC) have signaled their support, releasing a report in late December stating that sending teens to family court instead of criminal court would dramatically slash costs to the state’s criminal justice system – saving New York nearly $153 million per year.

As the average cost of jailing a 16- or 17-year-old is $89 per day, raising the age of criminal responsibility would save the state $32 million in jail costs annually, said the report, which also claimed the state could realize a total savings of $117.1 million on costs for prisoner transfer, parole and probation supervision and other prison costs.

The Governor said that Rikers Island, which manages an average daily population of 10,000 individuals and had over 9400 reported assaults in 2015, was emblematic of what is currently a broken system.

“The confluence of these evil currents come together in New York City in the East River, in a place called Rikers Island,” said Cuomo, citing stark statistics on an inmate population in which youths are placed with adults.

“16 and 17-year-olds are five times more likely to be sexually assaulted, two times more likely to be assaulted by staff, and 36 more times likely to commit suicide,” insisted Cuomo. “And as if it couldn’t be any worse, 34 percent more likely to be recidivists than if they experienced first-hand the severe abuse that happens when young adults are grouped together with hardened criminals.”

He drew a sharp contrast with facilities with youth-specific programs that offer mental health and social services.

“A juvenile facility provides support services, treats them as an adolescent, give them the help they need to turn their lives around,” said Cuomo, who added that it was time for change on raising the age – and at Rikers.

“The city to date has said they can’t do it. It’s too hard [they say],” chided the Governor. “Well, impotence is not a defense for me. And New York City can accomplish anything it wants to, when it wants to. It just needs the political will.”

“It is an outrage in New York City to allow Rikers Island to exist.”

For more information, please visit raisetheageny.com.