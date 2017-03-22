Story by Megan Wrappe and Debralee Santos It’s a tale of two teenagers. When Robert DeLeón was arrested at 17, he was tried as an adult and sent to Rikers Island. The experience was searing. “You become prey if you show fear,” said DeLeón. He recalled instances of abuse experienced first-hand at the complex, where he said he and other youth were grouped together with older inmates. “In a maximum prison facility, there was no distinction between me and seasoned criminals,” said DeLeón. The young man has since sought to embark on a new path, focusing on a culinary career centered on Dominican and Latin cuisine. But his past, particularly the felony record from his time at Rikers, has proven hard to shake. Rage and Reform
Furia y reforma
Story by Megan Wrappe and Debralee Santos
It’s a tale of two teenagers.
When Robert DeLeón was arrested at 17, he was tried as an adult and sent to Rikers Island.
The experience was searing.
“You become prey if you show fear,” said DeLeón.
He recalled instances of abuse experienced first-hand at the complex, where he said he and other youth were grouped together with older inmates.
“In a maximum prison facility, there was no distinction between me and seasoned criminals,” said DeLeón.
The young man has since sought to embark on a new path, focusing on a culinary career centered on Dominican and Latin cuisine.
But his past, particularly the felony record from his time at Rikers, has proven hard to shake.
Like DeLeón, Jim St. Germain also found his teenage life irrevocably changed by contact with the justice system – with one substantial difference.
“By the time I was 15, I had been arrested 12 times,” recalled St. Germain. “The judge got tired of seeing my face, so he put me into the juvenile justice system.”
But the opportunity to remake his life within the juvenile justice system with rehabilitative and mental health services – rather than jail – did not yield instant success.
“I had only gotten one year [in juvenile justice], but I was acting up so badly they extended it to a second year,” said St. Germain.
It took time for the headstrong adolescent to come around.
“At the end of that year, I started getting it,” said St. Germain. “[I] actually requested a third year.”
That third stay, in which he was placed at a home program, was the charm.
“I received the best education I’ve ever had.”
St. Germain took the high school equivalency exam and passed. He enrolled in the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), acquiring his Associate’s degree, and later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
He was also recently appointed to the White House Task Force on Twenty First Century Policing by President Obama.
The two young men recently expounded on their experiences at the Central Synagogue on the Upper East Side.
Hosted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criminal justice reform advocates, faith leaders, and those impacted by the justice system, the gathering on March 13th focused on the “Raise the Age” initiative.
The legislative bill seeks to raise the age of criminal liability in New York State.
New York is one of only two states in the nation — the other is North Carolina — that automatically processes 16- and 17-year-olds within the adult criminal justice system.
Advocates argue this practice places teenagers still in adolescent development within a prison system with adults where they are more likely to be assaulted, to be injured by prison staff and to commit suicide than their peers who are processed as juveniles.
“I’ve spent too much time in prisons and in jails to pretend that any of this is intellectual or abstract,” said Cuomo. “This is human, it is real, it is graphic, and it is ugly.”
Currently, the Raise the Age bill is sponsored in the Assembly by Joseph Lentol and in the Senate by Velmanette Montgomery.
It would raise the age of criminal responsibility in New York state to 18, save for certain serious crimes such as murder and some violent felonies; prohibit the placement of anyone under the age of 18 in an adult jail or prison; create a youth court for juvenile offenders; and expand the existing youthful offender law to allow persons up to 20 years of age to be given youthful offender status and create a presumption of youthful offender status.
“You go to a jail or a prison with no services, every lesson you learn is bad,” said Cuomo. “And your ability to turn your life around is set back, and certainly not moved forward. And not only is it cruel, it’s unnecessary.”
Though State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has said the legislation is a priority, State Senator John Flanagan has not committed to its passage. State Senator Jeff Klein and other members of the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC) have signaled their support, releasing a report in late December stating that sending teens to family court instead of criminal court would dramatically slash costs to the state’s criminal justice system – saving New York nearly $153 million per year.
As the average cost of jailing a 16- or 17-year-old is $89 per day, raising the age of criminal responsibility would save the state $32 million in jail costs annually, said the report, which also claimed the state could realize a total savings of $117.1 million on costs for prisoner transfer, parole and probation supervision and other prison costs.
The Governor said that Rikers Island, which manages an average daily population of 10,000 individuals and had over 9400 reported assaults in 2015, was emblematic of what is currently a broken system.
“The confluence of these evil currents come together in New York City in the East River, in a place called Rikers Island,” said Cuomo, citing stark statistics on an inmate population in which youths are placed with adults.
“16 and 17-year-olds are five times more likely to be sexually assaulted, two times more likely to be assaulted by staff, and 36 more times likely to commit suicide,” insisted Cuomo. “And as if it couldn’t be any worse, 34 percent more likely to be recidivists than if they experienced first-hand the severe abuse that happens when young adults are grouped together with hardened criminals.”
He drew a sharp contrast with facilities with youth-specific programs that offer mental health and social services.
“A juvenile facility provides support services, treats them as an adolescent, give them the help they need to turn their lives around,” said Cuomo, who added that it was time for change on raising the age – and at Rikers.
“The city to date has said they can’t do it. It’s too hard [they say],” chided the Governor. “Well, impotence is not a defense for me. And New York City can accomplish anything it wants to, when it wants to. It just needs the political will.”
“It is an outrage in New York City to allow Rikers Island to exist.”
For more information, please visit raisetheageny.com.
Historia por Megan Wrappe y Debralee Santos
Es una historia de dos adolescentes.
Cuando Robert DeLeón fue arrestado a los 17 años, fue juzgado como adulto y después enviado a Rikers Island.
La experiencia fue mordaz.
“Te conviertes en presa si demuestras miedo”, dijo DeLeón.
Recordó casos de abuso experimentado de primera mano en el complejo, donde, dijo, que él y otros jóvenes fueron agrupados con reclusos mayores.
“En una instalación penitenciaria máxima, no había distinción entre criminales experimentados y yo”, dijo DeLeón.
Desde entonces, el joven ha buscado emprender un nuevo camino, enfocándose en una carrera culinaria centrada en la cocina dominicana y latina.
Pero su pasado, particularmente el registro de delito grave de su época en Rikers, ha resultado difícil de sacudir.
Como DeLeón, Jim St. Germain también encontró su vida adolescente irrevocablemente cambiada por el contacto con el sistema de justicia, con una diferencia sustancial.
“Cuando tenía 15 años, había sido arrestado 12 veces”, recordó. “El juez se cansó de ver mi cara, así que me puso en el sistema de justicia juvenil”.
Pero la oportunidad de rehacer su vida dentro del sistema de justicia juvenil con servicios de rehabilitación y de salud mental -en lugar de la cárcel- no produjo éxito al principio.
“Solo recibí un año [en justicia juvenil], pero estaba actuando tan mal que lo extendieron a un segundo año”, dijo St. Germain.
Tomó tiempo para que el obstinado adolescente entrara en razón.
“Al final de ese año, empecé a entenderlo”, dijo St. Germain. “De hecho pedí un tercer año”.
Esa tercera estancia, en la que fue colocado en un programa de casa, fue la vencida.
“Recibí la mejor educación que he tenido.”
St. Germain tomó el examen de equivalencia del bachillerato y lo aprobó. Se inscribió en el Community College del Condado de Manhattan (BMCC por sus siglas en inglés), adquiriendo su grado de Asociado, y más tarde obtuvo una Licenciatura en Ciencias Políticas del Colegio John Jay de Justicia Criminal.
Recientemente fue nombrado miembro del Equipo de Tareas de la Casa Blanca sobre la Patrullaje del Siglo XXI por el presidente Obama.
Los dos jóvenes expusieron recientemente sus experiencias en la Sinagoga Central en el Upper East Side.
Organizada por el gobernador Andrew Cuomo, defensores de la reforma de justicia penal, líderes religiosos y los afectados por el sistema de justicia, la reunión del 13 de marzo se centró en la iniciativa “Aumentar la Edad”.
El proyecto de ley busca aumentar la edad de responsabilidad penal en el Estado de Nueva York.
Nueva York es uno de los dos únicos estados de la nación -el otro es Carolina del Norte- que procesa automáticamente a los jóvenes de 16 y 17 años dentro del sistema de justicia penal para adultos.
Los defensores argumentan que esta práctica coloca a los adolescentes -aún en desarrollo- dentro de un sistema penitenciario con adultos, donde son más propensos a sufrir ataques, a ser heridos por el personal de la prisión y a suicidarse, que sus compañeros que son procesados como menores.
“He pasado demasiado tiempo en prisiones y cárceles para fingir que algo de esto es intelectual o abstracto”, dijo Cuomo. “Esto es humano, es real, es gráfico y es feo”.
Actualmente, el proyecto de ley Aumentar la Edad es patrocinado en la Asamblea por Joseph Lentol, y en el Senado por Velmanette Montgomery.
La ley aumentaría la edad de la responsabilidad penal en el estado de Nueva York a 18, salvo por ciertos delitos graves como el asesinato y algunos delitos violentos; prohibiría la ubicación de menores de 18 años en una cárcel o prisión para adultos; crearía un tribunal de menores para delincuentes juveniles; ampliaría la existente ley de delincuentes juveniles para permitir a las personas de hasta 20 años de edad recibir el estatus de delincuente juvenil y crearía una presunción de la condición de delincuente juvenil.
“Vas a una cárcel o una prisión sin servicios, cada lección que aprendes es mala”, dijo Cuomo. “Y tu capacidad de modificar tu vida está retrasada, y ciertamente no ha avanzado, y no solo es cruel, es innecesario”.
Aunque el presidente de la Asamblea Estatal Carl Heastie ha dicho que la legislación es una prioridad, el senador estatal John Flanagan no se ha comprometido a su aprobación. El senador estatal Jeff Klein y otros miembros de la Conferencia Democrática Independiente (IDC, por sus siglas en inglés) han señalado su apoyo, publicando un informe a finales de diciembre que indicó que enviar a los adolescentes al tribunal de familia en lugar de un tribunal penal reduciría drásticamente los costos del sistema de justicia penal del estado, ahorrando a Nueva York casi $153 millones de dólares por año.
Como el costo promedio de encarcelar a un adolescente de 16 o 17 años es de $89 dólares por día, aumentar la edad de responsabilidad penal ahorraría al estado $32 millones de dólares en costos de cárcel anualmente, dijo el informe, que también afirmó que el estado podría lograr un ahorro total de $117.1 millones de dólares en costos de transferencia de prisioneros, libertad condicional, supervisión de libertad condicional y otros costos penitenciarios.
El gobernador dijo que Rikers Island, que maneja una población promedio diaria de 10,000 individuos y que reportó más de 9,400 ataques en 2015, es emblemática de lo que actualmente es un sistema roto.
“La confluencia de estas malas corrientes se reúne en la ciudad de Nueva York, en el East River, en un lugar llamado Rikers Island”, dijo Cuomo, citando estadísticas sobre una población reclusa en la que los jóvenes son ubicados con adultos.
“Los niños de 16 y 17 años tienen cinco veces más probabilidades de ser agredidos sexualmente, dos veces más de ser atacados por el personal y 36 veces más de suicidarse”, insistió Cuomo. “Y como si no pudiera ser peor, 34 por ciento más probabilidades de ser reincidentes que si hubieran experimentado de primera mano el abuso severo que ocurre cuando los adultos jóvenes son agrupados junto con criminales reincidentes”.
Hizo un marcado contraste con las instalaciones con programas específicos para jóvenes que ofrecen servicios sociales y de salud mental.
“Un centro juvenil provee servicios de apoyo, los trata como adolescentes, les da la ayuda que necesitan para cambiar su vida”, dijo Cuomo, quien agregó que ya era hora de cambiar, de aumentar la edad – y en Rikers.
“La ciudad hasta la fecha ha dicho que no puede hacerlo. Es demasiado difícil [dicen]”, retó el gobernador. “Bueno, la impotencia no es una defensa para mí, y la ciudad de Nueva York puede lograr cualquier cosa que quiera, cuando quiera. Sólo necesita la voluntad política”.
“Es una atrocidad en la ciudad de Nueva York permitir que Rikers Island exista”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite raisetheageny.com.