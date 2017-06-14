Story by Gregg McQueen The woman known as the “Carrot Cake Queen” will soon be immortalized with her own city street. On Sat., June 17, West 214th Street at Broadway will be renamed as “Renee Mancino Way,” after the late founder of Carrot Top Pastries. The intersection is located in front of Carrot Top’s Inwood store at 5025 Broadway, which Renee Mancino founded 36 years ago with her husband Bob. Carrot Top also runs a second location in Washington Heights, where Renee was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in November 2014. She was 66 years old. “The biggest thing that made the business successful was her personality,” said Bob Mancino, to whom Renee was married for over 30 years. “Everyone loved her.” The “Renee Mancino Way” street sign will be unveiled at a dedication ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday. While final plans for the ceremony are still taking shape, Mancino said he expected several elected officials to attend, as well as numerous family members, including relatives of Renee’s from Ohio and California. Mancino said the Inwood store would be serving refreshments, such as cookies, muffins and coffee, to guests. “The entire neighborhood is invited to attend,” he said. Mancino added that he hoped to have an honor guard present at the dedication ceremony, as well as the Inwood Little League team sponsored by Carrot Top. He said the bakery has sponsored a Little League team for 35 years, marking the first of many things his wife did for the community. “At the time, we were just starting out and didn’t have much money,” Mancino said. “But she insisted on giving money for the kids. That’s the type of person she was.” Among some of her high-profile clients were Morgan Freeman, Stevie Wonder, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Roberta Flack and Richard Pryor. Renee was also well-known for volunteering at local senior centers, and donating carrot cakes and other baked goods to police, schools and community-based organizations. Last August, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill approving the street co-naming, which came to fruition after a strong community effort that included an online petition spearheaded by longtime Mancino friend Martin Collins, as well as support from Community Board 12 and City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who sponsored the co-naming bill. “Renee Mancino is someone who meant so much to so many,” said Rodríguez in a statement. “As someone who frequents Carrot Top, I know firsthand the love she put into her baking. We all miss her smile and laughter but her legacy will be forever enshrined with this co-naming.” Mancino said Renee took her own life, as she was distraught after being diagnosed with cancer. “She didn’t want to get sick and die in bed,” he remarked. He said he “still cries every day” over the loss of his wife. “Don’t ever take your spouse for granted,” Mancino said. “I went to work that day – and five minutes later, my life changed.” Mancino said that he received an outpouring of support after his wife’s death. “In my office, I have cards from all over the world,” he said. “There are stories there. She really touched a lot of people.” Historia por Gregg McQueen La mujer conocida como la “reina de la torta de zanahoria” pronto será inmortalizada con su propia calle de la ciudad. El sábado 17 de junio, la Calle 214 Oeste en Broadway será renombrada como “Vía Renee Mancino”, en honor a la fallecida fundadora de Carrot Top Pastries. La intersección se encuentra frente a la tienda Carrot Top de Inwood, en el No. 5025 de Broadway, que Renee Mancino fundó hace 36 años con su esposo Bob. Carrot Top también tiene una segunda ubicación en Washington Heights, donde Renee fue encontrada muerta por una herida auto infligida de bala, en noviembre de 2014. Tenía 66 años. “Lo más importante que hizo que el negocio tuviera éxito fue su personalidad”, dijo Bob Mancino, quien estuvo casado con Renee por 30 años. “Todo el mundo la quería”. El letrero de la Vía Renee Mancino será develado en una ceremonia de dedicación que empezará a la 2 p.m. el sábado. Aunque los planes finales para la ceremonia aún están tomando forma, Mancino dijo que espera que asistan varios funcionarios electos, así como numerosos familiares, incluyendo a parientes de Renee de Ohio y California. Mancino dijo que la tienda de Inwood estará sirviendo refrigerios a los residentes locales, como galletas, panqués y café. “Todo el vecindario está invitado a asistir”, dijo. Mancino agregó que espera tener un guardia de honor presente en la ceremonia, así como al equipo de las Pequeñas Ligas de Inwood patrocinado por Carrot Top. Dijo que la pastelería ha patrocinado a un equipo de la liga durante 35 años, celebrando la primera de muchas cosas que su esposa hizo por la comunidad. “En ese momento, estábamos empezando y no teníamos mucho dinero”, dijo. “Pero ella insistió en dar dinero para los niños. Ese es el tipo de persona que era“. Renee también fue bien conocida por ser voluntaria en centros de ancianos locales y donar pasteles de zanahoria y otros productos horneados a la policía y a organizaciones comunitarias. El pasado mes de agosto, el alcalde Bill de Blasio firmó un proyecto de ley aprobando el co-nombramiento de la calle, que se concretó después de un fuerte esfuerzo comunitario que incluyó una petición en línea encabezada por el antiguo amigo de Mancino, Martin Collins, y el apoyo de la Junta Comunitaria 12 y del concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, quien patrocinó el proyecto de co-nombramiento. “Renee Mancino es alguien que significó tanto para muchos”, dijo Rodríguez en un comunicado. “Como alguien que frecuenta Carrot Top, conozco de primera mano el amor que ella ponía en su pan. Todos extrañamos su sonrisa y su risa, pero su legado será ser consagrada para siempre con este co-nombramiento”. Mancino dijo que Renee se quitó la vida, ya que estaba angustiada después de ser diagnosticada con cáncer. “No quería enfermarse y morir en cama”, comentó. Dijo que “sigue llorando todos los días” la pérdida de su esposa. “Nunca den a su cónyuge por sentado”, dijo Mancino. “Fui a trabajar ese día y cinco minutos más tarde, mi vida cambió”. Mancino dijo que ha recibido un gran apoyo desde la muerte de su esposa. “En mi oficina, tengo tarjetas de todo el mundo”, dijo. “Hay historias allí. Ella realmente tocó a mucha gente”.
“Queen” on the Corner
Renee Mancino Way to be unveiled
La Vía Renee Mancino será develada
