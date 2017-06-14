“Queen” on the Corner

Renee Mancino Way to be unveiled

Story by Gregg McQueen

The woman known as the “Carrot Cake Queen” will soon be immortalized with her own city street.

On Sat., June 17, West 214th Street at Broadway will be renamed as “Renee Mancino Way,” after the late founder of Carrot Top Pastries.

The intersection is located in front of Carrot Top’s Inwood store at 5025 Broadway, which Renee Mancino founded 36 years ago with her husband Bob.

Carrot Top also runs a second location in Washington Heights, where Renee was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in November 2014. She was 66 years old.

“The biggest thing that made the business successful was her personality,” said Bob Mancino, to whom Renee was married for over 30 years. “Everyone loved her.”

The “Renee Mancino Way” street sign will be unveiled at a dedication ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

While final plans for the ceremony are still taking shape, Mancino said he expected several elected officials to attend, as well as numerous family members, including relatives of Renee’s from Ohio and California.

Mancino said the Inwood store would be serving refreshments, such as cookies, muffins and coffee, to guests.

“The entire neighborhood is invited to attend,” he said.

Mancino added that he hoped to have an honor guard present at the dedication ceremony, as well as the Inwood Little League team sponsored by Carrot Top.

He said the bakery has sponsored a Little League team for 35 years, marking the first of many things his wife did for the community.

“At the time, we were just starting out and didn’t have much money,” Mancino said. “But she insisted on giving money for the kids. That’s the type of person she was.”

Among some of her high-profile clients were Morgan Freeman, Stevie Wonder, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Roberta Flack and Richard Pryor.

Renee was also well-known for volunteering at local senior centers, and donating carrot cakes and other baked goods to police, schools and community-based organizations.

Last August, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill approving the street co-naming, which came to fruition after a strong community effort that included an online petition spearheaded by longtime Mancino friend Martin Collins, as well as support from Community Board 12 and City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who sponsored the co-naming bill.

“Renee Mancino is someone who meant so much to so many,” said Rodríguez in a statement. “As someone who frequents Carrot Top, I know firsthand the love she put into her baking. We all miss her smile and laughter but her legacy will be forever enshrined with this co-naming.”

Mancino said Renee took her own life, as she was distraught after being diagnosed with cancer.

“She didn’t want to get sick and die in bed,” he remarked.

He said he “still cries every day” over the loss of his wife.

“Don’t ever take your spouse for granted,” Mancino said. “I went to work that day – and five minutes later, my life changed.”

Mancino said that he received an outpouring of support after his wife’s death.

“In my office, I have cards from all over the world,” he said. “There are stories there. She really touched a lot of people.”