By Mona Shand | New York News Connection A report that looks in-depth at how climate change is impacting crops has found that they are being robbed of nutrition, and warns that there will be more hungry people and more suffering linked to vitamin deficiencies. Samuel Myers, an environmental health researcher at Harvard’s School of Public Health, conducted a study in 2014 that found higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are likely to reduce the protein, iron and zinc content of rice, wheat, peas and other food. Myers now has taken that a step further, calculating through the year 2050 the number of people within each country that won’t be getting enough nutrients. He says the impact will be felt mostly by the poor. “It’s the wealthiest people around the world who have the largest carbon footprints and the poorest people who are the most vulnerable to their effects, and so there really is a social justice or equity element to this,” he says. According to the report, more than 350 million children aged 1 to 5, and about 1 billion women of childbearing age live in countries where the amount of dietary iron is projected to fall by about 4 percent. Myers says human activity is changing the structure and function of many of our natural systems. “Not just the climate system but fisheries, oceans, land cover and freshwater systems, and as those changes become more and more profound around the world they’re having very significant human health implications,” he explains. Myers calls nutrient deficiencies deadly and says this is something policy makers can’t ignore. “Deficiencies of iron and zinc and protein are already affecting almost two billion people around the world with very, very large burdens of disease,” he adds. “So this is a big public-health problem today. It will be an even bigger problem in the future.” Myers says developing crop varieties with higher nutrient contents is one solution, but says there’s no silver bullet to the issue. He says the most obvious answer is to drastically cut carbon pollution. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2vCExpl. By Mona Shand | New York News Connection Un informe que analiza en profundidad cómo está afectando el cambio climático los cultivos, ha encontrado que están siendo despojados de la nutrición, y advierte que habrá más personas hambrientas y más sufrimiento vinculado a deficiencias de vitaminas. Samuel Myers, un investigador de salud ambiental en la Escuela de Salud Pública de Harvard, dirigió un estudio en 2014 que encontró mayores niveles de dióxido de carbono en la atmósfera, lo que probablemente reducirá el contenido de proteínas, hierro y zinc del arroz, trigo, guisantes y otros alimentos. Myers ahora ha dado un paso más allá, calculando hasta el año 2050 el número de personas dentro de cada país que no estarán recibiendo suficientes nutrientes. Dice que el impacto se sentirá sobre todo por los pobres. “Son las personas más ricas del mundo las que tienen las mayores huellas de carbono y las personas más pobres son las más vulnerables a sus efectos, por lo que realmente hay un elemento de justicia social o de equidad en esto”, dice. De acuerdo con el informe, más de 350 millones de niños de 1 a 5 años, y alrededor de 1,000 millones de mujeres en edad fértil, viven en países donde se calcula que la cantidad de hierro en la dieta disminuirá en un 4 por ciento. Myers dice que la actividad humana está cambiando la estructura y la función de muchos de nuestros sistemas naturales. “No sólo el sistema climático, sino la pesca, los océanos, la cubierta de la tierra y los sistemas de agua dulce, y a medida que esos cambios se hacen más y más profundos en todo el mundo, tienen implicaciones muy importantes para la salud humana”, explica. Myers llama a las deficiencias de nutrientes mortales y dice que esto es algo que los responsables políticos no pueden ignorar. “Las deficiencias de hierro y zinc y proteínas ya están afectando a casi dos mil millones de personas en todo el mundo con muy, muy grandes cargas de la enfermedad”, añade. “Así que este es un gran problema de salud pública hoy en día, y será un problema aún mayor en el futuro”. Myers dice que el desarrollo de variedades de cultivos con un mayor contenido de nutrientes es una solución, pero dice que no hay un remedio mágico para el problema. Él dice que la respuesta más obvia es reducir drásticamente la contaminación por carbono. Para obtener más información, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2vCExpl.
Quality Review
Studying climate change’s food impact
Revisión de Calidad
Estudiando los efectos del cambio climático en los alimentos
