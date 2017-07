Public MTA oversight hearing

Ready to rail?

Denouncing what they called a “system in disarray,” City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and Transportation Committee Chair Ydanis Rodríguez have announced that the Council will hold a public oversight hearing to examine the state of the subway system – and all are welcome.

The hearing will be held on August 8th at 10:00 a.m. in Council chambers and will provide an opportunity to explore and examine solutions to help address the ongoing safety and efficiency issues that have plagued straphangers in recent months. The hearing will also review and conduct close oversight of the 30-day reorganizational report released by the MTA.‎

In addition to transit officials and advocates, members of the public can also sign up ‎to provide testimony.

“The countless delays, unreliable service and numerous safety issues that have cropped up in recent months has made clear our subway system cannot remain the status quo,” said Mark-Viverito, who also called on the state-run MTA to step up with additional funding in her statement. “The MTA must do right by New Yorkers – and that means committing to funding much-needed improvements to its nearly century-old infrastructure and working with all levels of government to put an end to these issues.”

“The failures of our public transit system have reached a breaking point,” added Rodríguez. “It is time for an open airing of what has led to these issues and what we are going to do to solve them. Our city needs action now.”

For more information‎, please visit council.nyc.gov.