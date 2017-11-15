It’s a losing list. New York City Public Advocate Letitia James has once again released her “Worst Landlords Watchlist.” The annual list is compiled using violation data from the Department of Buildings (DOB) and Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). It also includes the 10 worst buildings in each borough, regardless of ownership. James unveiled her 2017 list during a Manhattan press conference on November 14. “No New Yorker should be subjected to live in a hazardous home, yet bad landlords in our city are forcing too many tenants to live in dangerous and indecent conditions,” said James, who called the list a “powerful tool for putting unscrupulous landlords on notice.” “We will continue to identify the worst abusers of tenants and take on practices that deny working families a chance to simply live in safe, decent housing,” she added The top ten worst landlords are: Out of the 10 worst buildings in Manhattan, based on average number of violations, nine of them are located in Northern Manhattan: 3671 Broadway (308 violations), 99 Marble Hill Avenue (303 violations), 3661 Broadway (276 violations), 272 Sherman Avenue (266 violations), 347 West 121st Street (242 violations), 268 Cabrini Boulevard (229 violations), 468 West 145th Street (228 violations), 495 West 186th Street (225 violations), 2553 Amsterdam Avenue (223 violations). Nine of the 10 worst landlords from last year’s list are no longer included in the top ten. Six of those landlords fell out of the top 100 altogether. The watchlist, first implemented in 2010 by then-Public Advocate Bill de Blasio in 2010, is intended as an information-sharing tool to allow residents, advocates and public officials to identify which buildings and property owners are in constant violation of the law and hold landlords accountable. To view the full list, please visit www.landlordwatchlist.com. Es una lista perdedora. La defensora pública de Nueva York, Letitia James, una vez más ha lanzado su “Lista de peores propietarios bajo vigilancia”. La lista anual se compila utilizando información de violaciones del Departamento de Edificios (DOB, por sus siglas en inglés) y del Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés). También incluye los 10 peores edificios en cada distrito, independientemente de la propiedad. James reveló su lista del 2017 durante una conferencia de prensa en Manhattan el 14 de noviembre. “Ningún neoyorquino debe ser sometido a vivir en un hogar peligroso, sin embargo los malos propietarios de nuestra ciudad están obligando a demasiados inquilinos a vivir en condiciones peligrosas e indecentes”, dijo James, quien calificó la lista como una “herramienta poderosa para poner a los propietarios sin escrúpulos bajo aviso”. “Continuaremos identificando a los peores abusadores de inquilinos y enfrentaremos las prácticas que les niegan a las familias trabajadoras la oportunidad de simplemente habitar viviendas seguras y decentes”, agregó. Los diez principales peores propietarios son: De los 10 peores edificios en Manhattan, con base en el número promedio de violaciones, nueve de ellos se encuentran en el Norte de Manhattan: No. 3671 de Broadway (308 violaciones), No. 99 de la avenida Marble Hill (303 violaciones), No. 3661 de Broadway (276 violaciones), No. 272 de la avenida Sherman (266 violaciones), No. 347 de la calle 121 Oeste (242 violaciones), No. 268 del Bulevar Cabrini (229 violaciones), No. 468 de la calle 145 Oeste (228 violaciones), No. 495 de la calle 186 Oeste (225 violaciones), No. 2553 de la avenida Ámsterdam (223 violaciones). Nueve de los 10 peores propietarios de la lista del año pasado ya no están incluidos en los diez primeros lugares. Seis de esos propietarios salieron completamente de los 100 primeros lugares. La lista de propietarios bajo vigilancia, implementada por primera vez en 2010 por el entonces defensor público Bill de Blasio en 2010, pretende ser una herramienta de intercambio de información que permita a los residentes, defensores y funcionarios públicos identificar qué edificios y propietarios están en constante violación de la ley y retenidos. los propietarios responsables. Para ver la lista completa, por favor visite www.landlordwatchlist.com.
