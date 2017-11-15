Public Advocate unveils Worst Landlord list

It’s a losing list.

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James has once again released her “Worst Landlords Watchlist.”

The annual list is compiled using violation data from the Department of Buildings (DOB) and Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).

It also includes the 10 worst buildings in each borough, regardless of ownership.

James unveiled her 2017 list during a Manhattan press conference on November 14.

“No New Yorker should be subjected to live in a hazardous home, yet bad landlords in our city are forcing too many tenants to live in dangerous and indecent conditions,” said James, who called the list a “powerful tool for putting unscrupulous landlords on notice.”

“We will continue to identify the worst abusers of tenants and take on practices that deny working families a chance to simply live in safe, decent housing,” she added

The top ten worst landlords are:

Jonathan Cohen/Silvershore Properties (188 units in 19 buildings with 1,090 HPD violations) Rawle Isaacs (214 units in 4 buildings with 969 HPD violations) Thomas Steiner (320 units in 4 buildings with 843 HPD violations) Bruce Haley (170 units in 8 buildings with 826 HPD violations) Eric Silverstein (237 units in 3 buildings with 739 HPD violations) Adam Stryker (177 units in 11 buildings with 734 HPD violations) Joel Goldstein (209 units in 10 buildings with 721 HPD violations) Meir Fried (131 units in 18 buildings with 718 HPD violations) Mark Tress (20 units in 1 building with 650 HPD violations) Robert Kaszovitz (207 units in 4 buildings with 597 HPD violations)

Out of the 10 worst buildings in Manhattan, based on average number of violations, nine of them are located in Northern Manhattan: 3671 Broadway (308 violations), 99 Marble Hill Avenue (303 violations), 3661 Broadway (276 violations), 272 Sherman Avenue (266 violations), 347 West 121st Street (242 violations), 268 Cabrini Boulevard (229 violations), 468 West 145th Street (228 violations), 495 West 186th Street (225 violations), 2553 Amsterdam Avenue (223 violations).

Nine of the 10 worst landlords from last year’s list are no longer included in the top ten. Six of those landlords fell out of the top 100 altogether.

The watchlist, first implemented in 2010 by then-Public Advocate Bill de Blasio in 2010, is intended as an information-sharing tool to allow residents, advocates and public officials to identify which buildings and property owners are in constant violation of the law and hold landlords accountable.

To view the full list, please visit www.landlordwatchlist.com.