Priming the pipeline

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s the “best” program the department’s ever had.

Denise Williams, principal at Pelham Gardens Middle School, thinks that highly of the College Access for All initiative offered by the Department of Education (DOE).

Her school was part of the 2015 pilot in which Pelham Gardens students visited John Jay College of Criminal Justice with DOE Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña.

On Wed., Jan. 11, Williams and her students, among others, took part in the DOE’s Second Annual College Awareness Day.

Public school students across the five boroughs participated in special college-themed events that day, to encourage students to think seriously about opportunities in higher education.

The day was part of the DOE’s action plan, which includes sending every middle school student in the city to visit a college campus by the 2018-19 school year.

During the current school year, 167 middle schools across ten districts will bring over 20,000 students to college campuses, according to a DOE spokesperson.

At the DOE’s Tweed Courthouse headquarters on January 11, Fariña was joined by middle school students from Pelham Gardens and IS 171 and Highland Park Community School in Brooklyn to discuss college readiness and the importance of higher education.

The New York City Council issued a proclamation officially declaring January 11 as College Awareness Day, with the certificate presented by Councilmember Daniel Dromm.

Explaining to students that she was the first person in her family to attend college, Fariña noted that although the kids were in middle school, students should plan on early conversations about college.

“You don’t need to know what you want to study, but that you do want to study something,” remarked Fariña.

“College isn’t just about learning, it’s about meeting new people and having new experiences,” she said.

Earlier this year, the DOE announced that 55 percent of all students who graduated from high school in 2015 enrolled in a two- or four-year college, vocational program, or public service program after graduation, the city’s highest-ever postsecondary enrollment rates.

“College Awareness Day is about continuing a college conversation,” said LaShawn Robinson, Transfer High School Superintendent. “No matter where you’re from, you can follow your dreams and go onto college.”

Robinson said that by the 2018-19 school year, every public high school student in the city would graduate with an individual college and career plan, and have access to resources to support them pursue that plan.

Daniela Droz, a sixth grader at Pelham Gardens Middle School, said she has been talking about college more than usual with her family after experiencing college readiness programs at her school.

“It’s really opened my mind up,” said Droz.

The school now has one hour per week of college readiness added to its curriculum using DOE lesson plans, explained principal Williams. It also allows students to work with academic counselors to help prepare them for higher education.

“We need to open up the pipeline to get info out to students,” Williams said. “By getting information now, they know what they need to do day to day academically.”

“Before, the kids didn’t even know what was possible,” she stated. “Planning now opens up more opportunities for them.”

For more information on College Access for All, please visit on.nyc.gov/1mpIIeH.