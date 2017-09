Primary Positions

Story by Gregg McQueen

Mayor Bill de Blasio won the Democratic nomination for mayor on Tuesday’s primary election in New York City, defeating former City Councilmember Sal Albanese and three other challengers.

Incumbent de Blasio will face Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis, who ran unopposed on the Republican ticket, in the general election on Nov. 7.

De Blasio, joined by First Lady Chirlane McCray, gave a victory speech just after 10 p.m, after he had collected more than 74 percent of the vote with 92 percent of the precincts reporting.

He thanked his supporters and pledged to expand upon policy initiatives such as Universal Pre-K.

“I do not accept the status quo in this town. We’ve got more to do, my friends,” he told a crowd of cheering supporters in downtown Brooklyn.

“Tonight, we took another big step towards a fairer city for all,” he added.

De Blasio gained 74.2 percent of the votes to 15.6 for Albanese. Michael Tolkin garnered 4.7 percent, Robert Gangi 3.1 percent and Richard Bashner 2.4 percent.

East Harlem resident Doyle Cross said he was casting a vote for de Blasio as he arrived at the Taino Towers polling site on Tuesday afternoon.

“He’s done a good job, and if we keep him in there, he’ll do a better job,” Cross said.

William Holmes, a 30-year resident of El Barrio, was more lukewarm about his decision to back de Blasio, citing affordable housing as a concern.

“But, I believe in second chances,” Holmes remarked.

In the race for Public Advocate, incumbent Letitia James easily beat challenger David Eisenbach with 74 percent of the vote. She will face Republican Juan Carlos Polanco, Green Party candidate James Laine Conservative Party candidate Michael O’Reilly in November’s general election.

Three of the Northern Manhattan City Council races saw incumbents win the Democratic primary in comfortable fashion. In District 7, Mark Levine bested challenger Thomas López-Pierre with 75 percent of the vote. Incumbent Bill Perkins took District 9, with 50 percent of the vote compared to challenger Thomas Holland’s 20.

In District 10, two-term Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez beat Josue Perez by gaining 74 percent of votes.

By midnight, the District 8 race showed Diana Ayala holding 43.7 percent of the vote compared to 42.3 percent for Assemblymember Robert Rodríguez; the former, who had been championed by Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, claimed victory.

Since there are were no challengers to the Democratic Council candidates, the winners of the primary win the Council seat.

East Harlem resident Carlos reported that he was voting for Rodríguez in the Council race, and said he thought the former Assemblymember could help the district with more affordable housing.

“People are losing their home each and every day,” he said. “Harlem is not a rich area. You’ve got subsidized people trying to make it in life. Housing could really help us.”

Voters outside of I.S. 52 polling site in Inwood also mentioned affordable housing as a primary concern. Some residents also cited the proposed redevelopment of the Inwood Library as chief factors in determining their vote for the Councilmember.

But resident Alejandro Martínez said Rodríguez deserved another term.

“I like his work for the community,” Martínez said. “And if people reach out to him for help, he will listen.”