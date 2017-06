¡Presente!

Bulevar Boricua

Photos by Cristobal Vivar

¡Presente!

They took it to the streets.

Thousands again turned out on Fifth Avenue this past Sun., Jun. 11th for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP), which organizers describe as the country’s “largest demonstration of cultural pride.”

In the weeks leading to the parade, there had been notable defections, with various corporate sponsors and elected officials announcing they would skip the annual celebration in light of the participation Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar López Rivera, who was released from federal prison earlier this year.

Also of concern was the massive fiscal crisis afflicting the island, which finds itself owing over $123 billion of public debt, plagued by ever-deepening austerity measures, and battling an unprecedented education and healthcare crisis.

Concerns abounded about how the parade, which marks its 60th anniversary this year, might come to be affected.

By noon, just after the official kick-off on 44th Street, the familiar banners of red, white, and blue again blanketed the avenue – joined this year by black Puerto Rican flags in a symbol of protest. Cultural groups sounded themes of protest beside adolescent beauty queens and kings in shiny shoes. There were placards decrying colonialism and capitalism thrust beside entertainment carrozas (floats) blaring “Despacito”. Workers’ unions denounced financial interests for predatory practices with bullhorns and dance studio mavens offered their best routines in sequins.

All together.

Presente.