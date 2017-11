¡Presente!

Unity March for Puerto Rico held in D.C.

Story by Desiree Johnson, Debralee Santos, and Cristóbal Vivar

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

“You are not forgotten.”

It was the latest word of tribute and affection offered by lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda to, by his own admission, one of his greatest loves – Puerto Rico.

He spoke before thousands at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., where the Hamilton creator and the Hispanic Federation organized a Unity March for Puerto Rico on November 19 to call attention to the plight of the hurricane-ravaged island and its 3.5 million residents.

“We can keep raising money, but it’s not going to do any good if the government doesn’t help us,” Miranda said, noting that two months after Hurricane María, Puerto Rico remains in dire need.

Power and running water remains a scarcity throughout the island; schools are closed and many hospitals remain hobbled by inadequate supplies of medicine and electricity.

Thousands gathered early on Sunday morning on the western lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building, chanting “¡Puerto Rico se levanta!”/“Puerto Rico will rise!” and “Trump, escucha! ¡Estamos en la lucha!”/“Trump, listen! We are in the fight!”

Among those present were award-winning actress Rita Moreno and Spanish-American chef; “Chefs for Puerto Rico” founder” José Andrés; U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; Congressmen Adriano Espaillat and Luis Gutiérrez; New York State Assemblymembers Marcos Crespo and José Rivera; and New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

March organizers said the march was a call for solidarity with Puerto Rico across the diaspora as well as a rally for legislative reform, including the repeal of the Jones Act, which prohibits the disembarkation of any foreign vessel onto Puerto Rico. Instead, the vessels must first transfer their cargo onto a U.S. ship to deliver materials to the island, creating additional expenses and delays.

“We must do away with the Jones Act and forgive the debt,” argued Espaillat. “It is imperative to the 3.5 million citizens. This is a long-term commitment.”

From the Capitol, marchers took to Independence Avenue towards the front steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his famous I Have a Dream speech – a meaningful connection to many present.

“We [Puerto Ricans] are a proud element in the struggle for civil rights here in the U.S.,” noted Gutiérrez. “We need to create a country in which we are equals.”

Marchers traveled from across the U.S. to take part.

Evette Rivas, a protestor from Raleigh, North Carolina, was joined by her sister, Enid Tallmer.

The two had spent eight hours in a bus traveling from North Carolina to Washington D.C.

“It is our duty to help them [the residents of Puerto Rico], not only monetarily, but since they can’t travel here and be a voice for themselves and the island, we have to be here to support them and show that we care,” said Rivas.

“Ideally, the U.S. will repeal the debt,” said Tallmer, referencing the $73 billion debt Puerto Rico currently owes to the United States.

Others cited the personal impact of Hurricane María.

“I’m from Arecibo, and I call my parents every single day,” said Anthony Santiago, a Manhattan resident. “They just had electricity ten days ago. It’s hard to communicate, the lines fall.”

“I’m here because the Puerto Rican people were treated differently,” he added. “The aid is so delayed. People are starving and [without water].”

Marchers waved small Puerto Rican flags, tied larger ones around their necks as capes, and wore beanies, caps, and shirts that bore the familiar red, white and blue hues – though others chose flags in stark black-and-white. A roving band wended its way through the procession, playing drums, maracas and guiros, singing folkloric and patriotic songs.

“I’m here to support Puerto Rican-Americans because they are Americans,” said Elizabeth Page, dressed in a white gown and holding a cross with the words “Puerto Rico” and “America.”

“Absolutely,” she responded when asked if the government’s response has been inadequate.

Page also called for recovery efforts centered on renewable resources. “I think rebuilding Puerto Rico with solar and wind is just the smartest thing to do. Let them be the example for the rest of the country as to grow and evolve.”

Miranda, who has announced plans to bring Hamilton to Puerto Rico in early 2018, said it was imperative to continue to press the case with legislators, to supply aid to fellow citizens and to keep Puerto Rico – and its residents – high on the agenda in the weeks ahead.

“The compassion of the American people is real,” insisted Miranda, who marched with his family. “And it is still here.”

For Anthony Santiago, whose calls to the homeland can wreak as much doubt as they do information, the gathering on Sunday seemed a chance to beat back the unsettling silence.

“We want our voices to be heard,” said Santiago. “Someone has to hear.”