Story and photos by Gregg McQueen They were congregating with the Cardinal. Members of ArchCare’s Senior Life center in East Harlem received a special treat on Mon., Dec. 19, as the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, visited the site to celebrate a private holiday Catholic Mass and personally greet attendees. During the service, Dolan offered Christmas blessings and occasionally sought to address attendees, many of them of Latino descent, in Spanish. “Feliz Navidad para todos,” Dolan remarked. Dolan praised the work the senior center has accomplished in the community. “God is with is us, with the care and the hope that we sense here,” he said. Operated by ArchCare, the health system of the Archdiocese of New York, the Fifth Avenue site is a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) facility, providing healthcare and social services for people 55 and over. “This is for individuals who would otherwise be in a nursing home,” said ArchCare Chief Executive Officer Scott LaRue. “It provides a nursing home level of care, but allows people to stay in the community with their family.” The site provides primary medical care, meals, transportation, discussion groups and a variety of social activities — all designed to give members, especially those with disabilities, a sense of community, explained LaRue. “We also provide medical services, and a variety of other supports in the home,” he said. Dolan admitted that when ArchCare first opened the Harlem PACE center seven years ago, he had doubts about how many people would attend. “But we read the signs of the times,” Dolan said. “People want to stay at home, but they still need care. If we opened places where they could come for company, for nourishment, for healthcare, and still let them live at home, their families would know that they have so many of their needs taken care of. They love to come, but they still have the dignity of remaining at home.” “When the center first opened, we had one member, which was a homeless individual who used to panhandle in the neighborhood,” LaRue said. “But now we’re serving over 200 individuals at this particular center.” ArchCare also runs PACE centers in the Bronx and Staten Island, serving over 500 members between the three locations. LaRue said that the PACE programs reduce the burden on the seniors’ typical caregivers. “It’s important. It can be a full-time job to take care of a senior who needs a high level of care,” he said. “This frees them up to do other things, like work or go to school.” Senior James Harper, who is confined to a wheelchair since suffering a stroke 12 years ago, has been coming to the Harlem PACE center four days a week for the past six years. “This place has helped me improve a lot,” he said. After the Mass, enthusiastic members lined up to meet Dolan, some becoming emotional and weeping as he interacted with them. Dolan embraced members and staffers alike with hearty hugs and later joined them for breakfast. Making a biblical Christmas reference, he likened the Christ child, Joseph and Mary to immigrants who were refugees seeking sanctuary. “When we see the immigrant, that’s who we think of, so we can’t turn them away,” Dolan remarked. “That’s not only biblical, that’s America. That’s what we’ve been best at.” For more information, visit www.archcare.org. To become a member at ArchCare’s PACE Harlem Center, contact the Care Navigation Line at 855.951.CARE. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Se congregaron con el cardenal. Miembros del Centro Senior Life de ArchCare, en East Harlem, recibieron un regalo especial el lunes 19 de diciembre, cuando el arzobispo de Nueva York, el cardenal Timothy Dolan, visitó el sitio para celebrar una misa católica privada y saludar personalmente a los asistentes. Durante el servicio, Dolan ofreció bendiciones navideñas y de vez en cuando trató de dirigirse a los asistentes, muchos de ellos de ascendencia latina, en español. Dolan elogió el trabajo que el centro para adultos mayores ha realizado en la comunidad. “Dios está con nosotros, con el cuidado y la esperanza que sentimos aquí”, dijo. Operado por ArchCare, el sistema de salud de la Arquidiócesis de Nueva York, el sitio de la Quinta Avenida es un Programa de Cuidado Integral para la Tercera Edad (PACE, por sus siglas en inglés), que ofrece servicios sociales y de salud para personas de 55 años o más. “Esto es para individuos que de otra manera estarían en una residencia de ancianos”, dijo Scott LaRue, director ejecutivo de ArchCare. “Proporciona un nivel de cuidado del hogar para personas mayores, pero permite que la gente se quede en la comunidad con su familia”. El sitio ofrece atención médica primaria, comidas, transporte, grupos de discusión y una variedad de actividades sociales, todas diseñadas para dar a los miembros, especialmente a aquellos con discapacidades, un sentido de comunidad, explicó LaRue. “También ofrecemos servicios médicos y otros apoyos en el hogar”, dijo. Dolan admitió que cuando ArchCare abrió por primera vez el centro PACE de Harlem hace siete años, tenía dudas sobre cuántas personas asistirían. “Pero leemos las señales de los tiempos”, dijo Dolan. “La gente quiere quedarse en casa, pero aun necesitan atención. Si abrimos lugares donde pudieran venir por compañía, alimento, cuidado de la salud y dejarlos vivir en casa, sus familias sabrían que tienen muchas de sus necesidades atendidas. Les encanta venir, pero tienen la dignidad de quedarse en casa”. “Cuando el centro se abrió por primera vez, tuvimos un miembro, que era un individuo sin hogar que solía mendigar en el vecindario”, dijo LaRue. “Ahora atendemos a más de 200 personas en este centro en particular”. ArchCare también dirige centros PACE en el Bronx y Staten Island, sirviendo a más de 500 miembros entre los tres lugares. LaRue dijo que los programas de PACE reducen la carga sobre los cuidadores típicos de las personas mayores. “Es importante. Cuidar de un adulto mayor que necesita un alto nivel de atención puede ser un trabajo de tiempo completo”, explicó. “Esto los libera para hacer otras cosas, como trabajar o ir a la escuela”. James Harper, quien está confinado a una silla de ruedas desde que sufrió un derrame cerebral hace 12 años, ha venido al centro PACE de Harlem cuatro días a la semana durante los últimos seis años. “Este lugar me ha ayudado a mejorar mucho”, dijo. Después de la misa, miembros entusiasmados se formaron para conocer a Dolan, algunos llegando a emocionarse y a llorar mientras interactuaban con él. Dolan abrazó calurosamente a miembros y empleados por igual, y más tarde se les unió para el desayuno. Señaló que muchos miembros del centro para personas de la tercera edad son inmigrantes y reconoció sus preocupaciones sobre lo que les ocurrirá una vez que el presidente electo Donald Trump asuma el cargo. Haciendo una referencia bíblica a la Navidad, comparó al niño Cristo, a José y María con los inmigrantes refugiados que buscan el santuario. “Cuando vemos al inmigrante, eso es lo que pensamos, así que no podemos rechazarlos”, dijo Dolan. “Eso no es sólo bíblico, eso es Estados Unidos. En eso hemos sido los mejores”. Para obtener más información, visite www.archcare.org. Para convertirse en miembro del Centro PACE de Harlem de ArchCare, pónganse en contacto con la línea directa de Navegación del Cuidado al 855.951.CARE.
Praise and peace at PACE
Cardinal Dolan celebrates Mass at Harlem senior center
Paz en PACE
El cardenal Dolan celebra misa para adultos mayores
