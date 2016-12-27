Praise and peace at PACE

Cardinal Dolan celebrates Mass at Harlem senior center

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They were congregating with the Cardinal.

Members of ArchCare’s Senior Life center in East Harlem received a special treat on Mon., Dec. 19, as the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, visited the site to celebrate a private holiday Catholic Mass and personally greet attendees.

During the service, Dolan offered Christmas blessings and occasionally sought to address attendees, many of them of Latino descent, in Spanish.

“Feliz Navidad para todos,” Dolan remarked.

Dolan praised the work the senior center has accomplished in the community. “God is with is us, with the care and the hope that we sense here,” he said.

Operated by ArchCare, the health system of the Archdiocese of New York, the Fifth Avenue site is a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) facility, providing healthcare and social services for people 55 and over.

“This is for individuals who would otherwise be in a nursing home,” said ArchCare Chief Executive Officer Scott LaRue. “It provides a nursing home level of care, but allows people to stay in the community with their family.”

The site provides primary medical care, meals, transportation, discussion groups and a variety of social activities — all designed to give members, especially those with disabilities, a sense of community, explained LaRue.

“We also provide medical services, and a variety of other supports in the home,” he said.

Dolan admitted that when ArchCare first opened the Harlem PACE center seven years ago, he had doubts about how many people would attend.

“But we read the signs of the times,” Dolan said. “People want to stay at home, but they still need care. If we opened places where they could come for company, for nourishment, for healthcare, and still let them live at home, their families would know that they have so many of their needs taken care of. They love to come, but they still have the dignity of remaining at home.”

“When the center first opened, we had one member, which was a homeless individual who used to panhandle in the neighborhood,” LaRue said. “But now we’re serving over 200 individuals at this particular center.”

ArchCare also runs PACE centers in the Bronx and Staten Island, serving over 500 members between the three locations.

LaRue said that the PACE programs reduce the burden on the seniors’ typical caregivers.

“It’s important. It can be a full-time job to take care of a senior who needs a high level of care,” he said. “This frees them up to do other things, like work or go to school.”

Senior James Harper, who is confined to a wheelchair since suffering a stroke 12 years ago, has been coming to the Harlem PACE center four days a week for the past six years.

“This place has helped me improve a lot,” he said.

After the Mass, enthusiastic members lined up to meet Dolan, some becoming emotional and weeping as he interacted with them.

Dolan embraced members and staffers alike with hearty hugs and later joined them for breakfast.

He noted that many members at the senior center are immigrants, and acknowledged their concerns about what will happen to them once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Making a biblical Christmas reference, he likened the Christ child, Joseph and Mary to immigrants who were refugees seeking sanctuary.

“When we see the immigrant, that’s who we think of, so we can’t turn them away,” Dolan remarked. “That’s not only biblical, that’s America. That’s what we’ve been best at.”

