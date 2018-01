Power Walk

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

There were new signs – and plenty of old hats.

Hundreds of thousands of women, many sporting the iconic pink hats made popular last year, took to the streets of New York City for the second annual Women’s March, in solidarity with “sister” marches in cities across the country on Saturday, January 20th.

In the wake of the #metoo movement, new concerns about the fate of undocumented immigrants known as DREAMers, and recent denigrating comments about other countries from President Donald Trump, the messages and chants were as colorful and direct as ever.