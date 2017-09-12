- English
Poll Power
Uptown officials call on immigrants to vote
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Show the pull at the polls.
Elected officials from Northern Manhattan joined together on the eve of the primaries to call on the immigrant community to get out and vote in a demonstration of electoral strength.
At a press conference on Mon., Sept. 11th outside of Holyrood Church in Washington Heights, City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa and State Senator Marisol Alcantara said it was important for registered immigrant voters to get to the polls during a time when immigrant communities were seemingly under attack after the repeal of DACA and an increase in ICE raids.
“Civic participation in our communities is of paramount importance,” said De La Rosa. “We know that if we want to see governments that represent our communities, we must come out and vote.”
Rodriguez, who is running for re-election to represent the 10th Council District, said that regardless of which candidate people chose, a strong immigrant turnout at the primary election would “send a message” about the political strength that lies within immigrant communities.
Noting that many immigrants are unable to vote themselves, Rodriguez implored “allies who are in solidarity with the immigrant community to vote in the name of immigrants.”
“The people who are now taking the street, fighting for immigrant reform…they know we are an immigrant society, an immigrant city,” he added.
Rodriguez said the City Council intended to put more funding into programs involving voter registration for immigrants, while De La Rosa remarked that she supported legislation on a state level that would help get more people to vote, such as early voting and same-day registration.
“There’s been conversations around online voter registration, making those processes easier in our state,” De La Rosa said. “We have to make the hurdles of bureaucracy a little easier for people to be able to get in the door, register to vote, and exercise that right.”
Angela Fernandez, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights, suggested that the Latinos should be registered to vote on their 18th birthday.
“We get those 18-year-olds registered to vote on their birthday, and that will help and go a long way for our community to get represented,” she remarked.
In addition to voting opportunities, Alcantara said it was important to ensure that immigrant and minority candidates were running for office.
“It’s also making our city and state government reflective of the population of the state of New York,” she said. “People in New York like to talk about how New York is so progressive, but we also have to do the work.”
Unidad de las urnas
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Mostrar el poder en las urnas.
Funcionarios electos del norte de Manhattan se unieron en vísperas de las primarias para llamar a la comunidad inmigrante a salir y votar en una demostración de fuerza electoral.
En una conferencia de prensa el lunes 11 de septiembre, afuera de la iglesia Holyrood en Washington Heights, el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, la asambleísta estatal Carmen de la Rosa y la senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara, dijeron que es importante que los votantes inmigrantes registrados voten durante un momento en que las comunidades de inmigrantes están aparentemente bajo ataque después de la derogación de DACA y de un aumento en las redadas del ICE.
“La participación cívica en nuestras comunidades es de suma importancia”, dijo de la Rosa. “Sabemos que, si queremos ver gobiernos que representen a nuestras comunidades, debemos salir y votar”.
Rodríguez, quien es candidato a la reelección para representar al 10º Distrito del Concejo, dijo que sin importar qué candidato es electo, una fuerte participación de los inmigrantes en las elecciones primarias “enviaría un mensaje” sobre la fuerza política que existe dentro de estas comunidades.
Destacando que muchos inmigrantes no pueden votarse a sí mismos, Rodríguez imploró a los “aliados que son solidarios con la comunidad inmigrante, a votar en nombre de los inmigrantes”.
“Las personas que ahora están tomando la calle, luchando por la reforma de inmigración… saben que somos una sociedad de inmigrantes, una ciudad de inmigrantes”, agregó.
Rodríguez dijo que el Concejo de la Ciudad pretende asignar más fondos a los programas que involucren el registro de votantes para inmigrantes, y De la Rosa señaló que apoya una legislación a nivel estatal que ayude a que más personas voten, como la votación anticipada y el registro del mismo día.
“Ha habido conversaciones sobre el registro de votantes en línea, haciendo que esos procesos sean más fáciles en nuestro estado”, dijo. “Tenemos que hacer los obstáculos de la burocracia sean un poco más fáciles para que la gente pueda tocar la puerta, registrarse para votar y ejercer ese derecho”.
Ángela Fernández, directora ejecutiva de la Coalición del Norte de Manhattan por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes, sugirió que los latinos deberían estar registrados para votar en su cumpleaños 18.
“Hacemos que los niños de 18 años se registren para votar el día de su cumpleaños, y eso ayudará y contribuirá para que nuestra comunidad se vea representada”, comentó.
Alcántara dijo que además de las oportunidades de votar, es importante asegurarse de que candidatos de inmigrantes y minorías se postulen.
“También está haciendo que nuestra ciudad y el gobierno estatal reflejen la población del estado de Nueva York”, dijo. “A la gente en Nueva York le gusta hablar de cómo Nueva York es tan progresista, pero también tenemos que hacer el trabajo”.