

Poll Power

Uptown officials call on immigrants to vote

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Show the pull at the polls.

Elected officials from Northern Manhattan joined together on the eve of the primaries to call on the immigrant community to get out and vote in a demonstration of electoral strength.

At a press conference on Mon., Sept. 11th outside of Holyrood Church in Washington Heights, City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa and State Senator Marisol Alcantara said it was important for registered immigrant voters to get to the polls during a time when immigrant communities were seemingly under attack after the repeal of DACA and an increase in ICE raids.

“Civic participation in our communities is of paramount importance,” said De La Rosa. “We know that if we want to see governments that represent our communities, we must come out and vote.”

Rodriguez, who is running for re-election to represent the 10th Council District, said that regardless of which candidate people chose, a strong immigrant turnout at the primary election would “send a message” about the political strength that lies within immigrant communities.

Noting that many immigrants are unable to vote themselves, Rodriguez implored “allies who are in solidarity with the immigrant community to vote in the name of immigrants.”

“The people who are now taking the street, fighting for immigrant reform…they know we are an immigrant society, an immigrant city,” he added.

Rodriguez said the City Council intended to put more funding into programs involving voter registration for immigrants, while De La Rosa remarked that she supported legislation on a state level that would help get more people to vote, such as early voting and same-day registration.

“There’s been conversations around online voter registration, making those processes easier in our state,” De La Rosa said. “We have to make the hurdles of bureaucracy a little easier for people to be able to get in the door, register to vote, and exercise that right.”

Angela Fernandez, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights, suggested that the Latinos should be registered to vote on their 18th birthday.

“We get those 18-year-olds registered to vote on their birthday, and that will help and go a long way for our community to get represented,” she remarked.

In addition to voting opportunities, Alcantara said it was important to ensure that immigrant and minority candidates were running for office.

“It’s also making our city and state government reflective of the population of the state of New York,” she said. “People in New York like to talk about how New York is so progressive, but we also have to do the work.”