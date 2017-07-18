Photos by Emmanuel Abreu | Abreu Visuals Luz, Abuela Claudia and I spent countless hours at the Payson Avenue Playground, located on the corner of the same street where we have lived since 1981. During the 80’s, it was the magical place where our little Lin-Manuel played for hours on the swings and slides. He would run around and around until it was time for his afternoon nap. Decades later, our nephew Miguel’s favorite place was also Payson Avenue Playground. Abuela Claudia, Rosa, Landa, Luz and I spent countless hours alternating between keeping watch and joining in his games until Miguel tired himself out. During that time the Parks Department modernized the playground and Miguel’s favorite activity was to run in and out of the sprinklers that shot out showers until his play clothes were drenched. I would often sing him the same lullaby in Spanish I used to sing to Lin-Manuel. Recently when we needed to film a short documentary together as a family, we all met at Payson Avenue Playground. We wanted to create a new memory within the same place that had been so special for two generations over 36 years. While we were there, we soon saw how a third generation was enjoying the park as much as Lin-Manuel and Miguel had when they were kids. It occurred to us to call Jennifer Hoppa, Parks Administrator in Northern Manhattan. With her inviting smile and her unique desire to serve, Jennifer showed up instantly and joined with us as we discussed how to create new experiences at the Playground. As we brainstormed, we realized that involving People’s Theatre Project, which has been serving over 1000 New Yorkers every year since 2008, would be an ideal partnership. This week, the arts organization started inviting neighborhood families to attend and enjoy theater as an active art form and as a way to participate in creating community. On July 25th, People’s Theatre Project will be back at 10 a.m. Then on August 14, 15 and 16, they’ll lead a mini-camp for kids and families. I hope all our neighbors visit the corner park on those days and any other so that they too can create unique memories in that very special place for the Miranda clan – the Payson Avenue Playground. For more information, please visit www.peoplestheatreproject.org or call 646.398.9062. Fotos por Emmanuel Abreu | Abreu Visuals Fueron incontables las horas que Luz, Abuela Claudia y yo pasábamos en el Payson Avenue Playground, en la esquina de la calle en la que hemos vivido desde el 1981. Por muchos años en la década del 80 era el lugar donde Lin-Manuel se montaba en los columpios, se tiraba por la chorrera y corría hasta que era el momento de tomar la siesta de la tarde. Décadas más tarde fue el Payson Avenue Playground el lugar preferido de Miguel, nuestro sobrino. Y allí, Abuela Claudia, Rosa, Landa, Luz y yo nos dábamos cita para que Miguel utilizara la energía abundante que su cuerpecito almacenaba. Cuando llegó el turno para que Miguel utilizara el Playground, el Departamento de Parques lo arregló y la actividad preferida de Miguel era siempre correr en el chorrito de agua. Yo le cantaba, “Allá en la fuente había un chorrito/ se hacía bien grande se hacía chiquito/ estaba de mal humor, ese chorrito tenía calor.” Así que recientemente cuando la familia tenía que filmar un pequeño documental, todos nos reunimos en el Payson Avenue Playground. Queríamos crear una nueva memoria de un lugar que ha sido tan especial para dos generaciones en 36 años. Mientras estábamos allí, y la tercera generación se tiraba por la chorrera o se mecía en los columpios, se nos ocurrió llamar a Jennifer Hoppa, la defensora de los parques en el Norte de Manhattan. Y con la sonrisa y el deseo de servir que siempre la caracteriza, hablamos de como podíamos crear nuevas experiencias para los niños del vecindario en el Payson Avenue Playground. De ahi nació la idea de envolver al People’s Theatre Project, que desde el 2008 sirve a más de 1000 neoyorquinos al año, muchos de ellos en el Alto Manhattan. Y desde esta semana, la organización comenzó a invitar a las familias del área para que utilicen el teatro como entretenimiento y como herramienta de participación comunal. El próximo 25 de julio, los compañeros del People’s Theatre Project dirán presente para deleitar a las familias que se den cita a las 10 a.m. Y luego el 14, 15 y 16 de agosto harán un mini-campamento para la familia. Yo espero que los vecinos visiten el parque esos días y todos los días del verano para que sus niños creen fantásticas memorias de ese sitio tan especial para los Miranda que llamamos, Payson Avenue Playground. Para obtener más información, visite www.peoplestheatreproject.org o llame al 646.398.9062.
Play at Payson
El Idilio en la Esquina
Photos by Emmanuel Abreu | Abreu Visuals
Luz, Abuela Claudia and I spent countless hours at the Payson Avenue Playground, located on the corner of the same street where we have lived since 1981. During the 80’s, it was the magical place where our little Lin-Manuel played for hours on the swings and slides. He would run around and around until it was time for his afternoon nap.
Decades later, our nephew Miguel’s favorite place was also Payson Avenue Playground. Abuela Claudia, Rosa, Landa, Luz and I spent countless hours alternating between keeping watch and joining in his games until Miguel tired himself out. During that time the Parks Department modernized the playground and Miguel’s favorite activity was to run in and out of the sprinklers that shot out showers until his play clothes were drenched. I would often sing him the same lullaby in Spanish I used to sing to Lin-Manuel.
Recently when we needed to film a short documentary together as a family, we all met at Payson Avenue Playground. We wanted to create a new memory within the same place that had been so special for two generations over 36 years.
While we were there, we soon saw how a third generation was enjoying the park as much as Lin-Manuel and Miguel had when they were kids. It occurred to us to call Jennifer Hoppa, Parks Administrator in Northern Manhattan. With her inviting smile and her unique desire to serve, Jennifer showed up instantly and joined with us as we discussed how to create new experiences at the Playground.
As we brainstormed, we realized that involving People’s Theatre Project, which has been serving over 1000 New Yorkers every year since 2008, would be an ideal partnership. This week, the arts organization started inviting neighborhood families to attend and enjoy theater as an active art form and as a way to participate in creating community. On July 25th, People’s Theatre Project will be back at 10 a.m. Then on August 14, 15 and 16, they’ll lead a mini-camp for kids and families.
I hope all our neighbors visit the corner park on those days and any other so that they too can create unique memories in that very special place for the Miranda clan – the Payson Avenue Playground.
For more information, please visit www.peoplestheatreproject.org or call 646.398.9062.
Fotos por Emmanuel Abreu | Abreu Visuals
Fueron incontables las horas que Luz, Abuela Claudia y yo pasábamos en el Payson Avenue Playground, en la esquina de la calle en la que hemos vivido desde el 1981. Por muchos años en la década del 80 era el lugar donde Lin-Manuel se montaba en los columpios, se tiraba por la chorrera y corría hasta que era el momento de tomar la siesta de la tarde.
Décadas más tarde fue el Payson Avenue Playground el lugar preferido de Miguel, nuestro sobrino. Y allí, Abuela Claudia, Rosa, Landa, Luz y yo nos dábamos cita para que Miguel utilizara la energía abundante que su cuerpecito almacenaba. Cuando llegó el turno para que Miguel utilizara el Playground, el Departamento de Parques lo arregló y la actividad preferida de Miguel era siempre correr en el chorrito de agua. Yo le cantaba,
“Allá en la fuente había un chorrito/ se hacía bien grande se hacía chiquito/ estaba de mal humor, ese chorrito tenía calor.”
Así que recientemente cuando la familia tenía que filmar un pequeño documental, todos nos reunimos en el Payson Avenue Playground. Queríamos crear una nueva memoria de un lugar que ha sido tan especial para dos generaciones en 36 años. Mientras estábamos allí, y la tercera generación se tiraba por la chorrera o se mecía en los columpios, se nos ocurrió llamar a Jennifer Hoppa, la defensora de los parques en el Norte de Manhattan. Y con la sonrisa y el deseo de servir que siempre la caracteriza, hablamos de como podíamos crear nuevas experiencias para los niños del vecindario en el Payson Avenue Playground.
De ahi nació la idea de envolver al People’s Theatre Project, que desde el 2008 sirve a más de 1000 neoyorquinos al año, muchos de ellos en el Alto Manhattan.
Y desde esta semana, la organización comenzó a invitar a las familias del área para que utilicen el teatro como entretenimiento y como herramienta de participación comunal.
El próximo 25 de julio, los compañeros del People’s Theatre Project dirán presente para deleitar a las familias que se den cita a las 10 a.m. Y luego el 14, 15 y 16 de agosto harán un mini-campamento para la familia. Yo espero que los vecinos visiten el parque esos días y todos los días del verano para que sus niños creen fantásticas memorias de ese sitio tan especial para los Miranda que llamamos, Payson Avenue Playground.
Para obtener más información, visite www.peoplestheatreproject.org o llame al 646.398.9062.