The barrage of bad news – arriving by text messages, tweets, news alerts, Facebook, and even old-fashioned TV and radio – can leave us feeling quite hopeless and helpless. This is bad news for our mental health where we know that hope and self-efficacy are strong predictors of mood, anxiety, healing and recovery. So, what do dominoes have to do with bad news and mental health? The dominoes of emotions. With billions of posts, Facebook offers a unique opportunity to study how feelings spread. So what happens when it rains? For every one person affected directly, rainfall alters the emotional expression of one to two other people, suggesting that online social networks may magnify the intensity of global emotional synchrony. And Facebook has demonstrated that manipulating someone’s News Feed clearly has an impact on mood. When they reduce positive news on the News Feed, people produce fewer positive posts and more negative posts; when they reduce negative news, the opposite pattern occurs. Ed Zigler and a remarkable story of the domino effect. Commonly referred to as the “father of Head Start,” Ed Zigler was my mentor at Yale who taught me what it means to translate big ideas for social change into reality. Dr. Zigler devoted his life to increasing early educational opportunities for generations of children he never met. It was an extraordinary moment when Zigler was preparing to undergo surgery and the anesthesiologist, Dr. John Paul Kim, realized that he was about to care for the man who gave him his head start in life. The son of Cambodian refugees, Kim’s family lived below the poverty line in the U.S., and his mother has told him all through his life that it was Head Start that set his life on the course that landed him at Yale-New Haven Hospital. The domino effect is everywhere visible when it comes to mental health. We have a ways to go, but the cascade is in motion. The data are clear that operating with hope and agency is good for our own mental health and what we do has the potential to impact the lives of many we will never meet. Know that your actions matter. Pick your domino. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org. La avalancha de noticias aparentemente malas – que llegan por mensajes de texto, tuits, alertas de noticias, Facebook e incluso los pasados de moda televisión y radio- nos puede dejar sin esperanza e indefensos. Esta es una mala noticia para nuestra salud mental, donde sabemos que la esperanza y la autoeficacia son fuertes indicadores de humor, ansiedad, cura y recuperación. Entonces, ¿qué tienen que ver los dominós con las malas noticias y la salud mental? Ed Zigler y una notable historia del efecto dominó. Comúnmente referido como el “padre de Head Start” Ed Zigler fue mi mentor en Yale, quien me enseñó lo que significa convertir grandes ideas para el cambio social en una realidad. El Dr. Zigler dedicó su vida a aumentar las oportunidades educativas tempranas para las generaciones de niños que nunca conoció. Fue un momento extraordinario cuando Zigler se preparaba para someterse a una cirugía y el anestesiólogo, el Dr. John Paul Kim, se dio cuenta de que estaba a punto de cuidar al hombre que le dio una ventaja en la vida. Hijo de refugiados camboyanos, la familia de Kim vivió por debajo de la línea de pobreza en los Estados Unidos, y su madre le contó a lo largo de su vida que fue Head Start quien puso su vida en el curso que le hizo aterrizar en el Hospital Yale-New Haven. El efecto dominó es visible en todas partes cuando se trata de la salud mental. Tenemos un camino por recorrer, pero la cascada está en movimiento. La información es clara sobre que operar con esperanza y voluntad es bueno para nuestra propia salud mental y lo que hacemos tiene el potencial de impactar las vidas de muchos a quienes nunca conoceremos. Sepan que sus acciones son importantes. Elijan su pieza de dominó. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental en el Centro Medico de la Universidad de Columbia. Para obtener más información, visite cugmhp.org.
Pick Your Domino
Elija su domino
The barrage of bad news – arriving by text messages, tweets, news alerts, Facebook, and even old-fashioned TV and radio – can leave us feeling quite hopeless and helpless. This is bad news for our mental health where we know that hope and self-efficacy are strong predictors of mood, anxiety, healing and recovery.
So, what do dominoes have to do with bad news and mental health?
The dominoes of emotions. With billions of posts, Facebook offers a unique opportunity to study how feelings spread. So what happens when it rains? For every one person affected directly, rainfall alters the emotional expression of one to two other people, suggesting that online social networks may magnify the intensity of global emotional synchrony. And Facebook has demonstrated that manipulating someone’s News Feed clearly has an impact on mood. When they reduce positive news on the News Feed, people produce fewer positive posts and more negative posts; when they reduce negative news, the opposite pattern occurs.
Ed Zigler and a remarkable story of the domino effect. Commonly referred to as the “father of Head Start,” Ed Zigler was my mentor at Yale who taught me what it means to translate big ideas for social change into reality. Dr. Zigler devoted his life to increasing early educational opportunities for generations of children he never met. It was an extraordinary moment when Zigler was preparing to undergo surgery and the anesthesiologist, Dr. John Paul Kim, realized that he was about to care for the man who gave him his head start in life. The son of Cambodian refugees, Kim’s family lived below the poverty line in the U.S., and his mother has told him all through his life that it was Head Start that set his life on the course that landed him at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
The domino effect is everywhere visible when it comes to mental health. We have a ways to go, but the cascade is in motion. The data are clear that operating with hope and agency is good for our own mental health and what we do has the potential to impact the lives of many we will never meet. Know that your actions matter. Pick your domino.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org.
La avalancha de noticias aparentemente malas – que llegan por mensajes de texto, tuits, alertas de noticias, Facebook e incluso los pasados de moda televisión y radio- nos puede dejar sin esperanza e indefensos. Esta es una mala noticia para nuestra salud mental, donde sabemos que la esperanza y la autoeficacia son fuertes indicadores de humor, ansiedad, cura y recuperación.
Entonces, ¿qué tienen que ver los dominós con las malas noticias y la salud mental?
Ed Zigler y una notable historia del efecto dominó. Comúnmente referido como el “padre de Head Start” Ed Zigler fue mi mentor en Yale, quien me enseñó lo que significa convertir grandes ideas para el cambio social en una realidad. El Dr. Zigler dedicó su vida a aumentar las oportunidades educativas tempranas para las generaciones de niños que nunca conoció. Fue un momento extraordinario cuando Zigler se preparaba para someterse a una cirugía y el anestesiólogo, el Dr. John Paul Kim, se dio cuenta de que estaba a punto de cuidar al hombre que le dio una ventaja en la vida. Hijo de refugiados camboyanos, la familia de Kim vivió por debajo de la línea de pobreza en los Estados Unidos, y su madre le contó a lo largo de su vida que fue Head Start quien puso su vida en el curso que le hizo aterrizar en el Hospital Yale-New Haven.
El efecto dominó es visible en todas partes cuando se trata de la salud mental. Tenemos un camino por recorrer, pero la cascada está en movimiento. La información es clara sobre que operar con esperanza y voluntad es bueno para nuestra propia salud mental y lo que hacemos tiene el potencial de impactar las vidas de muchos a quienes nunca conoceremos. Sepan que sus acciones son importantes. Elijan su pieza de dominó.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental en el Centro Medico de la Universidad de Columbia. Para obtener más información, visite cugmhp.org.