Español Pick Your Domino The barrage of bad news – arriving by text messages, tweets, news alerts, Facebook, and even old-fashioned TV and radio – can leave us feeling quite hopeless and helpless. This is bad news for our mental health where we know that hope and self-efficacy are strong predictors of mood, anxiety, healing and recovery. So, what do dominoes have to do with bad news and mental health? SIM Card to Empire State Building in 29. A domino can knock over another domino that is 1 1/2 times its size. This means that if you start with a domino about the size of a SIM card (5 mm high x 1 mm thick), 28 dominoes later you could knock over a domino the height of the Empire State Building. This is our metaphor for advancing mental health globally. At the turn of this century, global mental health was barely a SIM card. Today, scientific research, funding opportunities, training programs and global networks are steadily growing – maybe we are somewhere around domino 5. Six degrees of Kevin Bacon. Like it or not, we’re all connected – and not just to Kevin Bacon. Consider Nick Christakis’ work on social networks (more here: http://bit.ly/1O7dnJe) that powerfully demonstrates how our seemingly negligible actions can impact people we have never met. In fact, each contribution an individual makes to the public good is tripled over time by others who are directly or indirectly influenced as a consequence. This understanding of social networks has implications for both mental health promotion and building treatment capacity. The dominoes of emotions. With billions of posts, Facebook offers a unique opportunity to study how feelings spread. So what happens when it rains? For every one person affected directly, rainfall alters the emotional expression of one to two other people, suggesting that online social networks may magnify the intensity of global emotional synchrony. And Facebook has demonstrated that manipulating someone’s News Feed clearly has an impact on mood. When they reduce positive news on the News Feed, people produce fewer positive posts and more negative posts; when they reduce negative news, the opposite pattern occurs. Does bad news travel faster and further than good news? So we know from experimental evidence that emotions are contagious in social networks. But what’s more contagious, positive or negative emotions? In the rain study, every rain-induced sad post generated an extra 1.29 more negative posts than normal among people’s friends. But happy posts had even stronger impact. If a user posted an upbeat statement, an extra 1.75 positive posts were generated. While the jury is still out, there’s at least initial evidence to suggest that positive emotions are more contagious. Ed Zigler and a remarkable story of the domino effect. Commonly referred to as the “father of Head Start,” Ed Zigler was my mentor at Yale who taught me what it means to translate big ideas for social change into reality. Dr. Zigler devoted his life to increasing early educational opportunities for generations of children he never met. It was an extraordinary moment when Zigler was preparing to undergo surgery and the anesthesiologist, Dr. John Paul Kim, realized that he was about to care for the man who gave him his head start in life. The son of Cambodian refugees, Kim’s family lived below the poverty line in the U.S., and his mother has told him all through his life that it was Head Start that set his life on the course that landed him at Yale-New Haven Hospital. The domino effect is everywhere visible when it comes to mental health. We have a ways to go, but the cascade is in motion. The data are clear that operating with hope and agency is good for our own mental health and what we do has the potential to impact the lives of many we will never meet. Know that your actions matter. Pick your domino. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org. Elija su domino La avalancha de noticias aparentemente malas – que llegan por mensajes de texto, tuits, alertas de noticias, Facebook e incluso los pasados de moda televisión y radio- nos puede dejar sin esperanza e indefensos. Esta es una mala noticia para nuestra salud mental, donde sabemos que la esperanza y la autoeficacia son fuertes indicadores de humor, ansiedad, cura y recuperación. Entonces, ¿qué tienen que ver los dominós con las malas noticias y la salud mental? Tarjeta SIM para el edificio Empire State en 29. Una pieza de dominó puede tirar a otra de 1 1/2 veces su tamaño. Esto significa que si usted comienza con un domino del tamaño de una tarjeta SIM (5 mm de alto x 1 mm de espesor), 28 dominós después puede tirar una pieza de dominó de la altura del edificio Empire State. Esta es nuestra metáfora para mejorar la salud mental a nivel mundial. A principios de este siglo, la salud mental global era de apenas una tarjeta SIM. Hoy, la investigación científica, las oportunidades de financiamiento, los programas de capacitación y las redes mundiales están creciendo constantemente, tal vez estamos en algún lugar alrededor del dominó 5. A seis grados de Kevin Bacon. Nos guste o no, estamos todos conectados, y no sólo a Kevin Bacon. Considere el trabajo de Nick Christakis sobre las redes sociales (más información aquí: http://bit.ly/1O7dnJe) que demuestra poderosamente cómo nuestras acciones aparentemente insignificantes pueden afectar a personas que nunca hemos conocido. De hecho, cada contribución que un individuo realiza al bien público es triplicado con el tiempo por otros que son directa o indirectamente influenciados como consecuencia. Esta comprensión de las redes sociales tiene implicaciones tanto para la promoción de la salud mental como para la construcción de capacidad de tratamiento. Los dominós de las emociones. Con miles de millones de mensajes, Facebook ofrece una oportunidad única para estudiar cómo se propagan los sentimientos. Entonces, ¿qué sucede cuando llueve? Por cada persona afectada directamente, la lluvia altera la expresión emocional de una a dos personas, lo que sugiere que las redes sociales en línea puede magnificar la intensidad de la sincronía emocional mundial. Y Facebook ha demostrado que manipular la alimentación de noticias de alguien claramente tiene un impacto en el estado de ánimo. Cuando reducen las noticias positivas en el News Feed, las personas producen menos mensajes positivos y más mensajes negativos; cuando reducen las noticias negativas, el patrón opuesto ocurre. ¿Las malas noticias viajan más rápido y más allá de las buenas noticias? Entonces, sabemos por evidencia experimental que las emociones son contagiosas en las redes sociales. Pero ¿qué se contagia más, las emociones positivas o las negativas? En el estudio de la lluvia, cada post triste inducido por la lluvia generó 1.29 más posts negativos que lo normal entre los amigos de la gente. Pero los felices tuvieron un impacto aún mayor. Si un usuario publica una declaración optimista, se generan 1.75 posts positivos adicionales. Si bien el jurado aun no delibera, hay al menos evidencia inicial que sugiere que las emociones positivas son más contagiosas. Ed Zigler y una notable historia del efecto dominó. Comúnmente referido como el “padre de Head Start” Ed Zigler fue mi mentor en Yale, quien me enseñó lo que significa convertir grandes ideas para el cambio social en una realidad. El Dr. Zigler dedicó su vida a aumentar las oportunidades educativas tempranas para las generaciones de niños que nunca conoció. Fue un momento extraordinario cuando Zigler se preparaba para someterse a una cirugía y el anestesiólogo, el Dr. John Paul Kim, se dio cuenta de que estaba a punto de cuidar al hombre que le dio una ventaja en la vida. Hijo de refugiados camboyanos, la familia de Kim vivió por debajo de la línea de pobreza en los Estados Unidos, y su madre le contó a lo largo de su vida que fue Head Start quien puso su vida en el curso que le hizo aterrizar en el Hospital Yale-New Haven. El efecto dominó es visible en todas partes cuando se trata de la salud mental. Tenemos un camino por recorrer, pero la cascada está en movimiento. La información es clara sobre que operar con esperanza y voluntad es bueno para nuestra propia salud mental y lo que hacemos tiene el potencial de impactar las vidas de muchos a quienes nunca conoceremos. Sepan que sus acciones son importantes. Elijan su pieza de dominó. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental en el Centro Medico de la Universidad de Columbia. Para obtener más información, visite cugmhp.org.