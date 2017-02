Perfect the Profile

City aims to boost M/WBE contract opportunities

Time for contractors to shine.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City’s Office of Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) have announced a new community partnership designed to increase city contracting opportunities for M/WBEs.

The city will collaborate with five community partners, one in each borough, to connect with local minority- and women-owned businesses through special events, workshops and counseling.

The program will help M/WBEs get certified or re-certified as an M/WBE contractor, and offer advice on competing for city contracts.

“This new partnership will ensure that all businesses and firms led by diverse individuals have the chance to compete for city contracts,” said de Blasio in a statement. “We know that when all people ― regardless of race, gender or ethnicity ― have the proper resources to reach their full potential, communities across the five boroughs will reap the benefits of their success.”

All registered M/WBE contractors appear in the NYC Business Directory that city agencies use to select contractors for various services. According to the Mayor’s Office, the city and its partners will coach M/WBE firms on how to improve their directory profiles to stand out and be more competitive.

“This new partnership will perform mission critical work in helping M/WBEs compete for and win contracts with the city,” stated Jonnel Doris, Senior Advisor and Director of the Mayor’s Office of Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises. “For some of these businesses, a simple profile reboot can mean the difference between securing a rewarding city contract and missing out on a business opportunity.”

The new program was created to help fulfill de Blasio’s commitment of awarding 30 percent of city procurements to M/WBEs by 2021.

He has also pledged that the city will award $16 billion to M/WBEs by 2025.

“By drastically increasing the number of certified M/WBEs, ensuring they can access our capacity building services and making it easier for city agencies to identify M/WBEs they can and should be doing business with, we can expand opportunity and award more city contracts to M/WBEs than ever before,” said Richard Buery, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives and Citywide M/WBE Director.

For more information, go to www.nyc.gov/sbs.

Businesses seeking assistance may contact the community partners listed below.

Bronx: SOBRO, 555 Bergen Avenue, Bronx, NY – 718.292.3113

Brooklyn: Brooklyn Alliance, 335 Adams Street, Brooklyn, NY – 718.856.4078

Manhattan: Jean Kristensen Associates, 275 Madison Avenue, New York, NY – 917.397.7242

Queens: Queens Economic Development Corporation, 120-55 Queens Blvd, Kew Gardens, NY – 718.263.0546

Staten Island: West Brighton LDC, 705 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY – 718.816.4775